All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov has been nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy. Barkov had 27 goals, 78 points and 14 penalty minutes in 79 games this season. He wasn’t chosen as one of the finalists for the Selke Trophy, so it’s nice to see him get some recognition for his outstanding season. Vegas’ William Karlsson and Buffalo’s Ryan O’Reilly have also been nominated for the Lady Byng Award.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It was a tough game to play for the Panthers who were officially eliminated from the playoffs 90 minutes before puck drop when the Flyers beat the Rangers. Kudos to the Panthers for still coming out and playing a great game in front of the home crowd and coming away with the victory. Trocheck will finish the year with a career high 31 goals and 75 points in 81 games this season.

3 Henrik Borgstrom Active

Henrik Borgstrom should work on getting stronger this summer, per Panthers director of player personnel Bryan McCabe. Borgstrom is coming off a fantastic season where he had 23 goals and 52 points in 40 games with the University of Denver. He joined the Panthers at the end of the season, scoring a goal in four games. "He’s learned being a center, being low and slow and not blowing the zone," McCabe said. "He’s a guy that wants the puck and can do a lot of special things with it. He’s not too far off. I think he’s got to get a little stronger, upper-body wise." Borgstrom will be a player to keep a close eye on during training camp.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann has re-signed with the Florida Panthers. It's a two-year deal but financial terms were not announced. The center had nine goals and 28 points with the Panthers last season. He has little fantasy value.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie will be scratched for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. The Panthers have shaken up their lineup because the Flyers won earlier today, which eliminated them from playoff contention. MacKenzie has three goals and 14 points in 75 games this season. Denis Malgin, Connor Brickley and Ian McCoshen will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal in a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Huberdeau did well to crash the net and deflect home his 26th goal of the season. The 24-year-old forward continues to set new career-highs this season and he is now up to 68 points in 79 games. Colton Sceviour also scored in the win.

2 Mike Hoffman Active

Panthers head coach Bob Boughner admitted that his team was missing a top-six forward in their lineup last season. The Panthers addressed that issue by landing Mike Hoffman from the San Jose Sharks this off-season. "We were missing a true top-six forward last year, and I think Hoffman is really going to fit that bill," Boughner said. "Where that's going to be make us better is I think we're going to be deeper on our third and fourth lines, which is really important." Hoffman had 22 goals and 56 points in 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, but a conflict between his fiancee and Erik Karlsson's wife led to him being shipped out of town. The 28-year-old has scored between 22 and 29 goals in each of his last four seasons.

3 Jamie McGinn Sidelined

Jamie McGinn will be sidelined indefinitely after he underwent successful back surgery. McGinn notched 13 goals and 29 points in 76 games with Florida last season. He won't get a chance to compete for a bottom-six spot in the lineup at training camp.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

The Florida Panthers have signed Frank Vatrano to a one-year, one-way contract. The exact financial terms weren't disclosed, but Vatrano was coming off his entry-level contract and could have been a restricted free agent on July 1. He had seven goals and 10 points in 41 games with Boston and Florida last season. "Frank brings scoring ability and depth to our forward group," said Panthers GM Dale Tallon. "He was a solid addition to our forward group during our playoff push and we're excited for his continued development with the Panthers."

5 Maxim Mamin Active

Maxim Mamin found the back of the net in a 4-2 win over Boston on Sunday night. Mamin gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead at the 13:33 mark of the second period and his third goal of the season held up as the game winner. He had three shots in 9:09 of ice time. Mamin earned four points in 26 matches this year.

6 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley is expected to be a healthy scratch for the Panthers. It's pretty unusual for Haley to be scratched this season, though it's not the first time it's happened. He has eight points and 194 penalty minutes in 66 games in 2017-18.

RW 1 Evgenii Dadonov Active

Evgenii Dadonov potted his 28th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over Boston. Dadonov stopped Boston's comeback bid with an insurance goal with 1:49 remaining in the third period. He posted two goals and three assists during a five-game point streak to finish the season. Dadonov proved to be a great addition to the Panthers' roster with 65 points in 74 contests.

2 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad notched one goal and one helper in a 7-2 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday night. Bjugstad's second-half offensive surge has earned him 23 points in the last 23 outings. He has registered 17 goals and a personal best 45 points in 71 games this season.

3 Troy Brouwer Active

The Florida Panthers have signed forward Troy Brouwer to a one-year deal worth $850,000. The deal is reportedly a one-way contract, meaning the veteran will be paid the same salary regardless if he is sent to the AHL. He joins a crowded forward core in Florida and will have to battle in training camp for a spot in the top-nine.

4 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour scored a goal and registered an assist on Saturday. Sceviour extended his point streak to four games. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 75 contests, which ties his career-high in goals and puts him two points short of a new personal best.

5 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin will suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale. Malgin had been scratched for Florida's previous three outings. He has 11 goals and 21 points in 50 games this campaign.

6 Owen Tippett Active

Owen Tippett wants to be a more well-rounded player. "Just be more of a 200-foot player," Tippett said. "Don't take anything off and just continue to work on my complete game. I think I'm a lot better. They gave me some things to work on when I went back to Mississauga and I thought I did a pretty good job with focusing on those parts every game and every practice." Tippett was drafted as a scorer, but he wants to be better defensively. That would probably improve his chances of staying in the NHL this campaign after he played seven games with Florida last year.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad played more of a two-way role for the Panthers last year and it took some adjusting. "Overall, it was a good year, it wasn't a great year," said Ekblad. "I feel that I was a lot more confident towards the second half in taking care of first lines of other teams. It's not easy. You're going to get scored on. I think just learning what different players' tendencies are, it's a little easier to take care of them." He played with Keith Yandle on Florida's top defensive pairing. Ekblad feels that the team is on the right track going into 2018-19.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the New York Islanders. Yandle provided the game-winning goal at the 11:38 mark of the first period when he opened the scoring. He also had an assist on Evgenii Dadonov's secod-period tally. Yandle has collected 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in his last 14 games

3 Mike Matheson Active

Mike Matheson was named Florida's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Monday. The award goes annually to the NHLer who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Matheson volunteered at food trucks after Hurricane Irma, wrapped presents around Christmas and hosted a floorball clinic at a local school. The NHL will reveal three finalists on April 30.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and three hits across 20:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss in Chicago. Pysyk isn't much of an impact player at the offensive end, so Tuesday's assist was a bonus. His real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is for his work in the blocked shots (47) and hits (33) categories across 31 contest.

5 Alex Petrovic Active

Alexander Petrovic has signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers. As previously reported, Petrovic passed on the opportunity to file for arbitration. It's possible that he did so because he knew this signing was imminent. "Alexander is a dependable young defenseman who adds size and physicality to our lineup," said Panthers GM Dale Tallon. "He plays the game with an edge and has grown into a strong shutdown defender. We look forward to Alexander taking the next step in his development with the Panthers and are pleased to have agreed to terms with him." Petrovic had two goals and 13 points in 67 games last season.

6 MacKenzie Weegar Active

Florida has signed MacKenzie Weegar to a one-year, one-way contract. Weegar and the Panthers had a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday, but they have avoided that process. "We are pleased to have agreed to terms with MacKenzie," said GM Dale Tallon. "He is a versatile, young two-way defender who made big strides in his development during his rookie season. We're excited about keeping our group of talented young players together after their contributions to our strong finish last season. We look forward to watching our club build from that success this coming season and for years to come." Weegar had eight points, 108 hits, 69 blocks and a plus-5 rating in 60 games with Florida last year.

7 Ian McCoshen Active

Ian McCoshen will be in the lineup Sunday night versus Boston. McCoshen has been in the press box as a healthy scratch for the last 10 games. He will take Alex Petrovic's spot on the back end in Florida's regular-season finale.

8 Bogdan Kiselevich Active

Bogdan Kiselevich has signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Florida Panthers. Kiselevich skated in 44 games with the KHL's CSKA Moscow last season and he contributed 16 assists. "Bogdan is a solid, shutdown defenseman who adds depth to our blue line and possesses a strong work ethic," said GM Dale Tallon. "He's proven himself to be a reliable defensive presence on the international stage and in the KHL and has the ability to be a steadying influence on the back end for our young defensemen." He also represented Olympic Athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo believes that the Panthers are close to being able to win a Stanley Cup. "The way we finished, adding (Mike) Hoffman, there are a lot of things to be excited about," the 39-year-old said. "I just wish I was five to 10 years younger so I could be here for a while with them, that's the part that is a little bit scary for me. I feel like we are right there and hopefully it will happen in the next couple of years but if it's five or six years down the road, then I don't think I'll be around for that, and that's scary."

2 James Reimer Active

The ankle injury that James Reimer was dealing with wasn't serious. Reimer was pulled from the season finale due to the ailment. However, he believes he would have been fine to play in Game 1 had the Panthers made the playoffs. In other words, there shouldn't be any issues by the time training camp starts.