Jamie McGinn | Winger | #88

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (36) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jamie McGinn will be sidelined indefinitely after he underwent successful back surgery.
McGinn notched 13 goals and 29 points in 76 games with Florida last season. He won't get a chance to compete for a bottom-six spot in the lineup at training camp. Sep 14 - 10:44 AM
Source: FloridaPanthers.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
76131629-53342000116.112
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008SJ 35426-621000127.148
2009SJ 5910313-3380000276.132
2010SJ 49156-6330000063.016
2011COL78201737-33762002159.126
2012COL47111122-132634002128.086
2013COL79191938-33054003167.114
2014COL19426-961000036.111
2015ANA84221739-73393005156.141
2016ARI729817-232302002116.078
2017FLA76131629-53342000116.112
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Henrik Borgstrom
4Jared McCann
5Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Mike Hoffman
3Jamie McGinn
4Frank Vatrano
5Maxim Mamin
6Micheal Haley
RW1Evgenii Dadonov
2Nick Bjugstad
3Troy Brouwer
4Colton Sceviour
5Denis Malgin
6Owen Tippett
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Mike Matheson
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6MacKenzie Weegar
7Ian McCoshen
8Bogdan Kiselevich
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
3Michael Hutchinson
 

 