Jeff Glass | Goalie | #30

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/19/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 206
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (89) / Ott
Jeff Glass will see his first NHL action on Friday night when he gets the nod against Edmonton.
Glass has a 10-4-1 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage with Rockford of the AHL this year. The 32-year-old journeyman spent seven seasons in the KHL before returning to the AHL in 2016-17. Dec 29 - 7:44 PM
Source: Mark Lazerus on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
4Tommy Wingels
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3John Hayden
4Vinnie Hinostroza
5Lance Bouma
RW1Patrick Kane
2Richard Panik
3Alex DeBrincat
4Ryan Hartman
5Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Gustav Forsling
5Connor Murphy
6Michal Kempny
7Cody Franson
8Jordan Oesterle
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
3Jeff Glass
 

 