All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews had one goal and one helper in a 3-2 overtime victory versus Florida on Tuesday night. Toews got the game-tying goal late in the third period. He has scored three of his nine goals in his last five outings and he has six points in the past six matches.

2 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz scored in Chicago's 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Schmaltz has now surpassed his goal total from last season with his seventh of the year. Ryan Hartman also scored for Chicago but his tally wasn't sufficient. Schmaltz now has seven goals and 21 points in 32 games this season.

3 Artem Anisimov I.L.

Artem Anisimov (upper body) will be out for at least three games. Chicago has placed Anisimov on the injured reserve list. As previously reported, he left midway through Thursday's contest and didn't return. He has 13 goals and 18 points in 36 contests this season.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels has four goals in his last five games after he picked up a shorthanded marker on Sunday night. Wingels deposited his sixth goal of the season into an empty net with Chicago on the penalty kill in a 4-1 win over Minnesota. He has chipped in 10 points in 30 games this season.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win against Florida. Saad opened the scoring with his 11th marker of the season and he had a helper on a goal by Jonathan Toews. The trio of Sadd, Toews and Alex DeBricat combined for six points in the contest.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp will be a healthy scratch on Friday night when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Edmonton Oilers. Patrick Sharp has three goals and six assists for nine points in 35 games with the Blackhawks so far this season. Chicago re-signed the veteran forward in the summer but he has not been able to reclaim his past success. Joining him in the press box will be Gustav Forsling and Jan Rutta.

3 John Hayden Active

John Hayden has been fined $2,486.56 for high-sticking Lightning forward J.T. Brown. That's the maximum allowable under the current CBA. The incident occurred during Wednesday's game between Chicago and Tampa Bay.

4 Vinnie Hinostroza Active

Vinnie Hinostroza scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg. It was his first point in four games since he came up from the minors last week. Hinostroza, who has been excellent in the AHL this season, has earned seven goals and 15 points in 60 career NHL appearances.

5 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma found the back of the net in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Washington. Bouma got Chicago on the board late in the first period after the Capitals jumped out to a 3-0 lead. He has chipped in three goals and seven points in 28 games this season.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored his 300th career goal in a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kane scored the 'Hawks lone goal on Saturday, but it was a milestone accomplishment. The goal was the 300th of his career, scored in his 775th career game. Fellow American forward Jeremy Roenick, who's got 513 of his own, congratulated Kane on Twitter after the goal. Kane now has 15 goals and 35 points in 35 games this season for Chicago.

2 Richard Panik Active

The Chicago Blackhawks will not have Richard Panik in the lineup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Panik sat for three games straight a couple of weeks ago and will sit again after suiting up for three straight. The 26-year-old forward has 14 points in 32 games this season. Michal Kempny and Vinnie Hinostroza will also watch from the press box.

3 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat moved to the third line on Saturday, but coach Joel Quenneville is still confident that the rookie forward can play higher in the lineup. "Offensively, we saw him make plays. I was really pleased with how well he was adapting to our own end and without the puck," Quenneville said. "That helps with his overall possession game. So whether he's playing with Johnny or playing against some second or third set of (defensemen), I still think gradually he's going to have to get that opportunity, and I think he can handle it." DeBrincat hasn't had much of any offensive success alongside Toews and Brandon Saad, but he has been productive on the third combination. Quenneville felt that DeBrincat had the puck more on Saturday when he played with Ryan Hartman. Either way, the Blackhawks just want to get him back scoring goals again. He has just two assists in the past six games.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman got his first goal in 18 games on Sunday night. Hartman had not found the back of the net since Oct. 28. He has five markers and 15 points through 30 appearances this year.

5 Marian Hossa I.L.

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marian Hossa on the long-term injured list. By going on LTIR, Hossa's $5.275 million doesn't count against the salary cap. The Blackhawks have already announced that Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder. The 38-year-old's career is likely over, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

The Chicago Blackhawks could not muster up anything offensively in a 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars. Chicago fired away only 22 shots at Ben Bishop, with defenseman Duncan Keith leading the way with four shots on target. Keith has yet to score a goal this season, picking up 16 assists in 34 games so far. He's been a disappointment so far in fantasy circles.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook had his ice time reduced Wednesday night and responded with a solid performance against the Rangers. Seabrook posted four shots, two blocks, an assist, and a plus-2 rating in 16:26 of ice time. That is more than a five-minute drop from his season average. "I want to play as much as I can [but] I want to help the team out any way I can," Seabrook said. "Whatever the case may be, I thought I had a better game [Wednesday] night I had more jump, more pace to my game."

3 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta (upper body) returned to action on Saturday. Rutta had an assist in 18:24 on the Blackhawks lone goal of the night. The blueliner has three goals and 14 points in 31 games this season and should be considered in deeper leagues.

4 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling registered an assist in the Blackhawks' 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. That snapped Forsling's five-game point drought. The sophomore defenseman has three goals and 12 points in 32 contests in 2017-18. If he can stay healthy, he should finish the season with around 25-30 points.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy earned an assist on Wednesday night against Washington. Murphy has collected four assists in his last six games. That's notable because he has only five points in 25 games this season. Murphy still isn't worth picking up at this time, but he could be worth keeping an eye on if his recent hot streak continues.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils. The 'Hawks defender has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season. He had played in each of his team's last three games. Vinnie Hinostroza will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson (upper body) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Franson spent seven consecutive games on the sidelines. He has a goal and seven points in 19 games this season.

8 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has played well enough during Cody Franson's (upper body) absence to put Hawks coach Joel Quenneville in a tough position. Oesterle has spent most of the season serving as a healthy scratch, but he's done well over Chicago's last three games. He has an assist, a plus-four rating, and seven shots while averaging 20:37 minutes over that span. Meanwhile, Franson might skate on Sunday, putting him closer to the point where he might once again push Oesterle out of the lineup. If Oesterle continues to play well though, it will be interesting to see how Quenneville handles the situation once his defensive group gets healthier.

G 1 Corey Crawford I.L.

Corey Crawford is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Coach Joel Quenneville did not say much about the injury, only that Crawford would be out "a bit." The Blackhawks put their number one goaltender on injured reserve Wednesday. It seems like Crawford will be sidelined longer than the three games he missed earlier this month due to a lower-body injury.

2 Anton Forsberg Active

Anton Forsberg allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Forsberg is due for a ton of time in goal with Corey Crawford on the mend. Unfortunately for him, he was shellacked by Thomas Vanek and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night, allowing five goals. Forsberg's record falls to 1-5-3, with a 3.33 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage.