Player Page

Roster

Zack Smith | Center | #15

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (79) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Zack Smith has inked a four-year extension with the Ottawa Senators.
The contract has an annual average value of $3.25 million, which he will earn each year starting in 2017-18. Smith would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. Jan 23 - 5:44 PM
Source: Ottawa Senators
More Zack Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
431111229330020086.128
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008OTT100000000000.000
2009OTT152132140010011.182
2010OTT55459-111200000078.051
2011OTT8114122649810213134.104
2012OTT4841115-9560200094.043
2013OTT8213922-911101114154.084
2014OTT37213-8180000038.053
2015OTT81251136168041514121.207
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 22CLM121330000004.500
Jan 21@ TOR1000-10000002.000
Jan 19@ CLM100000000002.000
Jan 17@ STL101110000001.000
Jan 14TOR100002000002.000
Jan 12PIT101100000003.000
Jan 8EDM1112100000011.000
Jan 7WAS1000-10000002.000
Jan 1@ WAS000000000000.000
Dec 29DET000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
4Casey Bailey
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Mike Condon
2Chris Driedger
3Craig Anderson
4Andrew Hammond
 

 