C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris stayed hot with a goal during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus. Turris now has 17 goals and 33 points in 45 games this season. Which includes five goals and nine points over his last nine games.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Brassard is now up to 16 assists and 24 points through 45 games this season.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Pageau is now up to 13 assists and 18 points through 44 games this season. Which is well off the pace he set last season when he collected 43 points in 82 games.

4 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith has inked a four-year extension with the Ottawa Senators. The contract has an annual average value of $3.25 million, which he will earn each year starting in 2017-18. Smith would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season.

5 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory of the Ottawa Senators over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kelly’s goal came at the 18:54 mark and was quickly followed by an insurance goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau into an empty net. Ottawa held a two-goal advantage entering the second period—and then gave up two unanswered. Kelly spent only 12:08 minutes on ice to score just his second goal of the season with the first coming well back in mid-October.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar doesn't have a point in 17 games this season. "I've seen a lot of good things (with Lazar), and I know sometimes we emphasize the bad things, but I see a lot of good things as far as speed, work ethic, being in the right spots (and) giving us energy," said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion. The Senators wanted to leave him in the minors longer, but injuries resulted in his earlier recall. Ottawa still believes he can produce, but he has recorded just 12 goals and 35 points in 160 career games.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman just can't help but put more pucks in the net. Hoffman tallied a pair of goals, giving him 17 on the year with 34 points in 41 games. Over his last seven games he has seven goals and nine points. However the Senators would go on to fall to the Blue Jackets 7-6 in overtime on Sunday.

2 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) will be held out for the rest of the season. MacArthur sustained the injury during a training camp scrimmage. "Clarke is devastated by this news," Dorion relayed to the media this morning. "He felt he didn't have any symptoms but I think in the long-term of this process we always said that the doctors would decide if Clarke was going to play. They all feel that Clarke should not play this year." MacArthur was also limited to four games last season due to a separate concussion.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel scored a goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over Columbus. He potted his ninth goal of the season late in the second period after Kyle Turris opened the scoring in the first. That was all the offense the Senators would need, as Mike Condon stopped all 42 shots he faced for the shutout. Dzingel, who battled through the flu, had four shots in the contest.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt beat Frederik Andersen in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Senators to a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs Saturday night. Pyatt gave the Sens the win, but he did not add to any significant stats. He remains at six goals and seven assists for the season. Notably he did not earn any shots on goal before the shootout and that number stays at 54.

RW 1 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan has a three-game point streak after he scored his ninth goal of the year on Tuesday night against the Blues. He has two goals and one assist in four games since he was a healthy scratch. Ryan has been great during his career versus St. Louis with 18 goals and 32 points in 25 contests.

2 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone scored a goal in Ottawa's 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus on Sunday. Stone is now up to 16 goals and 35 points in 44 games this season. He has a good shot at surpassing his career highs of 26 goals and 64 points.

3 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will be honored by the Senators prior to Wednesday's game versus San Jose. The Ottawa tough guy played in his 1,000 NHL game this past Saturday and Wednesday's match will mark game No. 1,002. Neil has amassed 2,497 penalty minutes in his career along with 248 points. He has one goal, one assist and 38 PIMs in 28 matches this campaign.

4 Casey Bailey Active

Casey Bailey will be scratched against Toronto on Saturday. Bailey has gone without a point through four games with Ottawa so far this season. But he has scored 10 goals and 15 points in 33 games down on the farm, so perhaps there's some talent yet to uncover.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson registered two assists in Thursday's 4-1 victory versus Pittsburgh. He had helpers on goals by Mike Hoffman (power play) and Tom Pyatt in the match. Karlsson didn't have a point in his previous four outings. He has racked up 27 assists and 34 points in 40 appearances this year.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf is good to go for Sunday's match with the Capitals. The 31-year-old veteran blue liner has posted five goals and 15 points with 51 PIMs, 64 hits and 80 blocks. Pretty good all-around game.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot registered an assist in the Senators' 2-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. Methot last recorded a point on Nov. 15. He has no goals and four assists in 33 games this season.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. It's the second time this month that he's accomplished the feat. However Ceci is only up to six assists and seven points through 45 games.

5 Mark Borowiecki Sidelined

Mark Borowiecki and Casey Bailey will both be scratched from Sunday's match with the Blue Jackets. Borowiecki is still out sick with the flu. Bailey is up with the team as an extra just in case.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman is good to go Wednesday night against San Jose. He will be sporting a full shield after he was hit in the face by a puck Sunday night and sustained a fractured jaw. The injury forced him out during the second period, but he is fine to play.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday night against Columbus. This will be 24-year-old's first game in nearly two weeks, and his ninth game overall this season. He has no points with three blocks and 10 hits thus far and is slated to pair with Chris Wideman on Ottawa's third defensive unit.

G 1 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon had a night to forget as the Senators fell to the Blue Jackets 7-6 in overtime on Sunday. Condon made just 22 of 29 stops, including only two of four on the penalty kill. It's the third time over of his last five starts that he's allowed four goals or more. Condon's record now stands at 13-7-4 on the year.

2 Chris Driedger Active

Chris Driedger has been recalled from AHL Binghamton. Driedger saw his third game of action at the NHL level earlier this season, stopping 11 of 15 shots in 40 minutes of work for the loss. He's 8-6-1 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA thus far in Bingo.

3 Craig Anderson Sidelined

Craig Anderson might return to the Ottawa Senators by the end of January or early February. Anderson left the Senators to be with his wife Nicholle while she undergoes cancer treatment. Senators GM Pierre Dorion cautioned that despite that possible return date for Anderson, there is ultimately no timetable. Anderson also won't get back into the net immediately after returning, presumably because he'll need some time to get ready for games.