C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen earned two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg in Game 3. Johansen picked up both helpers on Nashville power plays on goals scored by P.K. Subban and Filip Forsberg. The Predators went 2-for-4 on the man advantage in the contest. Johansen has two goals and two assists in the last two games after he went three straight outings without a point. He currently has nine points in nine playoff games this year.

2 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris has been awfully quiet so far in the playoffs. Turris has no goals and three assists in nine games during the Predators' current postseason run. Including the regular season, his last goal was scored on March 31st. Nashville is trailing Winnipeg 2-1 in the second round series, so Game 4 on Thursday is naturally an important one for the Predators. This would certainly be a good time for him to step up.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino notched a goal and two assists in Sunday night's 5-0 victory over Colorado. Bonino helped the determined Predators end their first round series in six games in a blowout victory on the road. Bonino finished the first round with five points in six games, and will be a tough matchup for the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

4 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher scored his first goal of the playoffs in Game 3 against Winnipeg. Fisher opened the scoring at the 4:53 mark of the first period in Nashville's 7-4 loss to the Jets. It was also his first point in nine postseason outings this year. Fisher notched two goals and two assists in 16 contests during the regular season.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons capped off a productive first round with two assists in Sunday's Game 6 victory. Sissons turned in seven points in six games in Nashville's battle with Colorado. With Winnipeg's high-powered offence waiting in the wings, the Predators need Sissons to stay hot.

LW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Forsberg registered the primary assist on P.K. Subban's power-play goal in the first period. The Predators went into the first intermission with a 3-0 advantage, but they fell behind 4-3 thanks to a terrible effort in the second frame. Forsberg then tied the game thanks to a power-play goal in the third frame, but again, the Jets managed to jump ahead courtesy of Blake Wheeler. Forsberg finished the game with a minus-1 rating and nine shots on goal in 15:22 of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 11 points in nine games this postseason. The Predators now trail this best-of-seven series 2-1.

2 Calle Jarnkrok Sidelined

Calle Jarnkrok will not play in Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. The Preds forward was absent for the morning skate and the team had "no update at this time," so he might be missing because of something and not as a healthy scratch. Jarnkrok had 35 points in 68 games this season, but he's only picked up one assist in five games during the postseason. Scott Hartnell, Anthony Bitetto and Eeli Tolvanen will also watch the game from the press box.

3 Kevin Fiala Active

It looks like Kevin Fiala will be a healthy scratch on Thursday. Fiala stayed on the ice for extra work after the morning skate, which is typically an indication that a player won't be used. If that's the case, then Scott Hartnell will probably draw into the lineup. Fiala has three goals and four points in nine playoff games. Hartnell has only appeared in one postseason contest this year.

4 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell is expected to draw into the lineup for Game 5 on Friday. Hartnell has been a healthy scratch so far in the series, but he's getting in now because Ryan Hartman is serving a one-game suspension. Hartnell is expected to play with Mike Fisher and Calle Jarnkrok on the fourth line.

RW 1 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson potted a goal while chipping in with two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's double-overtime victory against the Jets. Arvidsson was credited with seven shots on goal in the contest. He has produced three goals and six points through eight postseason outings. Game 3 is set for Tuesday in Winnipeg.

2 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith got his second goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night in Game 4 against Colorado. Smith gave the Predators a 3-0 lead after he stepped out of the penalty box, where he was serving a penalty for teammate Ryan Hartman. His marker held up as the game winner after the Avalanche's comeback attempt fell a bit short.

3 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored his fifth goal of the postseason in Game 3 versus Winnipeg. Watson gave the Predators a 3-0 lead late in the first period. However, the Jets roared back in the second stanza and earned a 7-4 victory to take a 2-1 series lead. Watson and Filip Forsberg, who also scored in Tuesday's loss, co-lead the Predators in goals this playoffs. Watson has eight points in nine postseason matches.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman is set to play in Game 2 versus Winnipeg on Sunday night. Hartman has been a healthy scratch for the last two playoff matches after he was suspended for one game. He is projected to play alongside Mike Fisher and Calle Jarnkrok. Miikka Salomaki appears to be the odd man out.

5 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki could be in the lineup for Game 3 against Winnipeg. Salomaki was a healthy scratch Sunday. He will play on the fourth line if Calle Jarnkrok, who was missing from the morning skate, is unavailable. Salomaki doesn't have a point in five playoff matches.

6 Eeli Tolvanen Active

Eeli Tolvanen will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Tolvanen had no points in three games during the regular season. He hasn't suited up for the Predators in the playoffs so far. Anthony Bitetto and Miikka Salomaki will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Roman Josi Active

The Nashville Predators liked the way they played during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Preds came out and fired 20 shots on goal in the first period and 48 shots overall, but they were never able to grab a lead. "You always hope for more chances, but I thought we did a pretty good job of just shooting the puck," defenseman Roman Josi said. "We had a lot of zone time trying to create chances. They played well. They have some big (defense) and big players. They protect the net pretty good." Sure, the Preds had a lot of shots on goal, but they'll need to fire them from more dangerous areas if they're going to beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

2 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban has been named a finalist for the King Clancy Trophy. The award is given to "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Subban's charitable contributions and his works in the community have been well documented and he's kept that up in Nashville. That includes a program that uses hockey to bring together police and local youth. He has also stayed committed to his $10 million pledge to support the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. Daniel and Henrik Sedin as well as Jason Zucker are the other finalists for the award.

3 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm contributed two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg. Ekholm recorded both helpers in the first period when Nashville jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but it went off the rails for the Predators after that. Ekholm has had a productive postseason with one goal and eight points in nine outings.

4 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis has earned an assist in each of his last three playoff outings. Ellis registered his fifth helper of the postseason in Sunday's 5-4 2OT win over Winnipeg in Game 2 of Nashville's second-round series. He has two points in two games versus the Jets in Round 2.

5 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Irwin has two goals and six assists in 38 games this season. This will be the 10th time in 11 games that the Predators will make him a healthy scratch. Irwin shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar. Pontus Aberg and Anthony Bitetto will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Emelin missed each of Nashville's two previous games. He has one goal and eight assists in 70 games this season. Emelin doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

7 Yannick Weber Sidelined

Yannick Weber (upper body) might make his return Thursday night. Weber last played on March 24th. Alexei Emelin stayed on the ice after the morning skate was done, which suggests that Emelin will be scratched to make room for Weber.

8 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Bitetto is coming out of the lineup for Alexei Emelin. He has one goal and two assists in 30 games this season.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne allowed five goals on 43 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Predators got off to a dream start, as they built a 3-0 lead in the first period. Things got away from them in the second frame and they quickly found themselves down 4-3 heading into the final 20 minutes of the game. Nashville managed to tie the game at four thanks to a power-play goal by Filip Forsberg, but they eventually allowed Blake Wheeler to score the game-winner on the man-advantage with less than five minutes remaining. Rinne has a 5-4 record with a 3.07 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage this postseason. The Predators find themselves down 2-1 in this best-of-seven series.

2 Anders Lindback Active

Nashville has recalled Anders Lindback. Lindback co-lead the AHL in wins with 31 and finished the season in Milwaukee with a 2.82 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. His campaign in the minors is over, so he will serve as an extra goalie during the NHL playoffs.