Yannick Weber | Defenseman | #7

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (73) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Yannick Weber (upper body) might make his return Thursday night.
Weber last played on March 24th. Alexei Emelin stayed on the ice after the morning skate was done, which suggests that Emelin will be scratched to make room for Weber. May 3 - 2:13 PM
Source: Adam Vingan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
472352160000040.050
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008MON3011-12010006.000
2009MON5000-54000002.000
2010MON41110110140500063.016
2011MON6041418-7304400088.045
2012MON6022-12010003.000
2013VAN496410-7163200270.086
2014VAN6511102143053001117.094
2015VAN45077-17240500065.000
2016NAS731781250000172.014
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7CLM000000000000.000
Apr 5@ WAS000000000000.000
Apr 3@ FLA000000000000.000
Apr 1@ TB000000000000.000
Mar 31BUF000000000000.000
Mar 29SJ000000000000.000
Mar 27MIN000000000000.000
Mar 25@ WPG000000000000.000
Mar 24@ MIN100000000000.000
Mar 22TOR000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Kyle Turris
3Nick Bonino
4Mike Fisher
5Colton Sissons
LW1Filip Forsberg
2Calle Jarnkrok
3Kevin Fiala
4Scott Hartnell
RW1Viktor Arvidsson
2Craig Smith
3Austin Watson
4Ryan Hartman
5Miikka Salomaki
6Eeli Tolvanen
D1Roman Josi
2P.K. Subban
3Mattias Ekholm
4Ryan Ellis
5Matt Irwin
6Alexei Emelin
7Yannick Weber
8Anthony Bitetto
G1Pekka Rinne
2Anders Lindback
3Juuse Saros
 

 