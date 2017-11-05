Player Page

Nick Holden | Defenseman | #55

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 214
Contract: view contract details
Boston has acquired Nick Holden from the New York Rangers in exchange for Rob O'Gara and a 2018 third-round pick.
Holden can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He has three goals and 12 points in 55 games this campaign. Holden will provide the Bruins with some additional depth on the back end. He posted career highs in 2016-17 with 11 goals and 34 points in 80 contests. Feb 20 - 12:30 PM
Source: Boston Bruins on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
553912-3140000054.056
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010CLM500000000006.000
2012CLM200010000002.000
2013COL5410152512222501266.152
2014COL785914-11282400294.053
2015COL8261622-1240100098.061
2016NYR8011233413353101284.131
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 18PHI1011-30000002.000
Feb 17@ OTT1000-12000002.000
Feb 15@ NYI1000-20000002.000
Feb 13@ MIN1000-10000000.000
Feb 11@ WPG101110000000.000
Feb 9CAL101102000001.000
Feb 7BOS1000-10000002.000
Feb 5@ DAL1000-12000000.000
Feb 3@ NAS1000-20000001.000
Feb 1TOR1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Sean Kuraly
5Jordan Szwarz
6Riley Nash
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Tim Schaller
4Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Anders Bjork
3Danton Heinen
4David Backes
5Noel Acciari
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Nick Holden
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 