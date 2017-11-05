Nick Holden | Defenseman | #55

All Positions

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron has netted 11 goals and he has added seven assists in his past 13 games. Bergeron has scored 27 goals this season. He should be able to surpass his previous career-high total of 32, which he established in 2015-16. Bergeron has averaged more than three shots per game in each of his last three seasons. "I'm trying to shoot more, and I'm trying to put the puck on net," Bergeron said. "Obviously when you are in a tight game, you are trying to make a difference and find a way with our line and trying to make something happen."

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci registered an assist in the Bruins' 4-1 win against Montreal on Saturday. That extended Krejci's point streak to five games. He has eight goals and 24 points in 27 contests this season.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner picked up a couple of assists in a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Spooner earned helpers on assists on goals by David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron (power play), bringing him to 21 points in 29 games this season. David Backes scored into an empty net with one second left on the clock.

4 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit. Kuraly scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 during the second period and he set up Danton Heinen's game winner in the third frame.

5 Jordan Szwarz Active

Jordan Szwarz has been summoned by the Boston Bruins. Szwarz has three assists in 10 games with Boston in 2017-18. At the AHL level he's scored 15 goals and 35 points in 34 AHL contests.

6 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Calgary. Nash has generated three goals and four points in the last four games. He has reached the 10-goal milestone for the first time in his NHL career and he has a personal best 26 points through 54 contests.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand potted the game-winning goal in overtime Monday in a 2-1 victory over Calgary. Marchand scored on breakaway late in the extra session for his 22nd marker of the season. His eight-game point streak came to an end this past Saturday, but as expected he didn't stay off the scoresheet for very long. Marchand has amassed 55 points in 44 games this campaign.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

The New York Rangers reportedly want Jake DeBrusk included in a potential trade for Ryan McDonagh. DeBrusk has a bright future ahead of him, but you have to pay through the nose if you want to acquire a defenseman like McDonagh. The Bruins forward has 11 goals and 29 points in 51 games this season. Boston GM Doug Sweeney has a lot of young assets at his disposal, but trading DeBrusk would be a risky proposition.

3 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller scored a goal and had five shots in a 6-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Schaller has points in three straight games for Boston, and has four points in his last five outings. Schaller's goal gives him 10 on the season and 17 points in 56 games.

4 Frank Vatrano I.L.

Frank Vatrano (lower body) will not go on Boston's upcoming road trip. The Bruins play three games in four nights in Western Canada, starting Saturday at Vancouver. Vatrano has been sidelined since Feb. 6 because of a lower-body injury.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak netted his 22nd goal of the season Monday against Calgary in a 2-1 overtime win. Pastrnak opened the scoring in the first period for Boston's only regulation marker of the contest. Patrice Bergeron picked up the only assist. Pastrnak didn't have a point in his previous four outings following a 10-game point streak. Brad Marchand won the game in overtime with a nice move on a breakaway with 1:24 left until a shootout.

2 Anders Bjork I.L.

Anders Bjork (upper body) won't travel with Boston on the road. Bjork could be out for the team's three-game road swing in Western Canada. He hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 30 due to an upper-body injury.

3 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen is projected to play on Boston's top line Tuesday against Anaheim. Heinen logged some power-play time alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak last Thursday and he scored a goal. Now, he will get to play with them during even-strength situations, while Brad Marchand is suspended.

4 David Backes Active

David Backes scored his 10th of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Backes has points in back-to-back games for the first time since early January. He and Ryan Spooner were the only goal scorers for Boston on Saturday night. Backes now has 10 goals and 22 points in 36 games this season.

5 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari (lower body) was activated from the injured reserve list on Sunday. Acciari missed seven games with the injury. He was held off the scoresheet and has six goals and seven points in 33 contests. He is not fantasy-worthy.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug netted a pair of goals in Sunday's 4-3 win over New Jersey. Krug opened the scoring with the first shorthanded goal of his career and he added a power-play marker in the second period. He has 10 goals and 35 points through 50 games.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy got his first point in seven games on Tuesday night. McAvoy registered an assist and a plus-3 rating in 5-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday. He has played in six games since he returned from a procedure to treat an abnormal heart rhythm. The rookie defender has five goals and 26 points in 51 games.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo put a lot of the blame for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto on himself. Carlo was minus-two and took a hooking penalty that led to a Maple Leafs' goal. "I was kinda the Achilles Heel tonight with my mistakes. If I didn’t make those we probably would be ahead in those areas. It’s unfortunate, but maybe next time we’ll get a good balance and my mistakes will be covered," said Carlo. "I had a bad night. I don’t know really what to say about that. I just tried to make plays and they didn’t really work out. [They] ended up in the back of the net. Those things can’t really happen all the time." Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't as hard on Carlo and believes that the defenseman will bounce back. Carlo has three assists and a plus-four rating in 16 games this season.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara posted one goal and one assist in a 6-1 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Chara also posted five shots, one block and one hit in the contest. The 40-year-old rearguard has 16 points and a plus-29 rating in 52 games this season.

5 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid logged 15:12 of ice time in his return to the lineup on Wednesday night from a broken right fibula. McQuaid had been ready to play for a couple of weeks, but he had to wait until someone on the back end was unavailable to get back into the lineup. Kevan Miller was absent due an illness against Montreal. McQuaid had four shots and two blocks in his first contest since Oct 19. He also saw 1:34 of penalty kill time, including 1:09 during a 5-on-3.

6 Kevan Miller Sidelined

Kevan Miller (upper body) will be a game-time decision Monday afternoon. Miller practiced Sunday without limitations and he's very close to getting back into the lineup. If he isn't ready to return against Calgary then he could be back on Tuesday night versus Edmonton.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk chipped in two assists in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers. Grzelcyk has registered eight points in 34 games with the Boston Bruins this year. He also has a plus-18 rating, 21 hits and 23 blocks.

8 Nick Holden Active

Boston has acquired Nick Holden from the New York Rangers in exchange for Rob O'Gara and a 2018 third-round pick. Holden can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He has three goals and 12 points in 55 games this campaign. Holden will provide the Bruins with some additional depth on the back end. He posted career highs in 2016-17 with 11 goals and 34 points in 80 contests.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask blocked 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over Calgary on Monday. Rask rebounded nicely after he was pulled against Vancouver on Saturday. He has two wins in his last four starts and both came against the Flames. Rask has improved his record to 24-10-4 this season.