Devan Dubnyk | Goalie | #40

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/4/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 213
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (14) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Devan Dubnyk takes his six game winning streak to Carey Price in Montreal on Thursday.
You know what we mean. It's going to be a fantastic game, too. The Great Wall of St. Paul has just nine goals against with a shutout in his most recent affair over that span as well. Dec 22 - 7:15 PM
Source: Michael Russo on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2515081663391.55750711.9485
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2009EDM191075410021643.57579515.8890
2010EDM3520611213084932.7111031010.9162
2011EDM47265320200361182.6713801262.9142
2012EDM3821011416064902.5711321042.9202
2013MON34180211180351033.43945842.8912
2014MIN58332836140401152.0716251510.9296
2015MIN67386132260691502.3318291679.9185
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20COL16010000.0018181.0001
Dec 17ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15@ NAS160100022.003634.9440
Dec 13FLA160100011.003029.9670
Dec 11STL160100011.002322.9570
Dec 9EDM165100021.852725.9260
Dec 7@ TOR160100022.003735.9460
Dec 4@ EDM16310001.952928.9660
Dec 2@ CAL165000021.853129.9350
Nov 29@ VAN0000000.0000.0000

