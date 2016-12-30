Player Page

Jamie Benn | Winger | #14

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (129) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Jamie Benn (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, per Stars coach Lindy Ruff.
Benn was hurt during Saturday's contest against Florida. The injury might not be significant and Dallas' schedule is rather light right now with its next two games scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday. Jan 2 - 3:02 PM
Source: Mark Stepneski on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
38102434-6356600287.115
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009DAL82221941-14525003182.121
2010DAL69223456-55265423177.124
2011DAL71263763155528107203.128
2012DAL41122133-124037003110.109
2013DAL813445792164514123279.122
2014DAL823552871641013236253.138
2015DAL824148897641713235247.166
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31FLA1011-12010003.000
Dec 29COL103320000003.000
Dec 27@ ARI1101-10100002.500
Dec 23LA101110000001.000
Dec 20STL100002000004.000
Dec 17PHI101110000000.000
Dec 15NYR1000-20000003.000
Dec 13ANA112312010003.333
Dec 11@ CHI1000-10000001.000
Dec 10@ PHI1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Patrik Nemeth
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 