Jeff Zatkoff | Goalie | #37

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 179
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (74) / LA
Jeff Zatkoff will get the start in Monday's game against the New York Rangers.
Jan 23 - 6:31 PM
Source: Jon Rosen on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
11471261232.93201178.8860
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013PIT201171126021512.61582531.9121
2014PIT1370100011.621716.9410
2015PIT1473247014342.79408374.9170
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 21@ NYI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 18SJ0000000.0000.0000
Jan 16TB0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14WPG0000000.0000.0000
Jan 12STL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 9DAL1900010.00331.0000
Jan 7MIN0000000.0000.0000
Jan 5DET160010044.002218.8180
Jan 3@ SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31SJ0000000.0000.0000

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 