Jeff Zatkoff | Goalie | #37

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar (illness) feels ready to return Wednesday. He missed Monday's match against Tampa Bay because of a stomach bug, but he was back on the ice Tuesday morning. Kopitar had a four-game point streak before he was forced out of the lineup.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter scored his 24th goal of the season Saturday. Carter is second in the NHL in goal scoring, trailing only Sidney Crosby who is three ahead of the veteran. The 32-year-old has 41 points in 48 games and leads the Kings in points. He is a must start this season in what should be his first 30 goal season since 2010-11.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored the only goal for the Kings in a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Shore tied the game briefly in the third period for the Kings who quickly gave the lead back to Oilers. The goal was Shore's third of the season and was unassisted. The Kings have lost three straight now and have scored just four goals over those losses.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to return to the Kings' lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. He hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury that required surgery back on October 30. Andreoff was activated from injured reserve last weekend, but he had been serving as a scratch.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis registered an assist in the Kings' 6-4 loss to Dallas on Monday. Lewis snapped a seven-game point drought and recorded just his second point after Dec. 13. Even with that slump, his 13 points in 41 games puts him just three shy of his 2015-16 finish.

6 Nic Dowd Sidelined

Nic Dowd (lower body) did not skate in practice Sunday. Coach Darryl Sutter said he was day-to-day and was 'enjoying New York' where the Kings are on their road trip. Dowd has four goals and 16 points with a minus-12 rating so his fantasy value is negligible.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson scored at the 5:46 mark of the first, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday. Pearson’s goal tied the game for 10 minutes until Tommy Wingels provided the Sharks a lead they would never give up. Pearson has scored seven goals in the last 11 games, but his real value has come in his shots on goal. Since December 28, he has made three or more shots in nine of 11 games.

2 Dwight King Active

In a surprising twist, Dwight King (wife having baby) has returned to the team for Sunday's match with Montreal. King has had another quality season from the depth charts. He's posted four goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games thus far.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford netted the lone Kings goal in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay Monday afternoon. Clifford has three goals and seven points in 37 contests in 2016-17. His goal was unassisted. Tanner Pearson and Jake Muzzin each fired a team-high four shots.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli I.L.

Tyler Toffoli (lower body) skated at the end of practice Sunday. The forward will not play before the All-Star break but the Kings are hopeful that he can return shortly thereafter. He has eight goals and 20 points in 32 games this season.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik has four points in his last four games. That's an encouraging sign after Gaborik recorded just five points in his first 19 contests. We might be seeing the beginning of him turning a corner this season, but he's still a significant gamble going forward.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown recorded two assists in the Kings' 3-2 loss Wednesday night. Brown has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has six goals and 21 points in 43 contests in 2016-17. At this rate he should have his highest point total since 2011-12 when he finished with 54 points.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored twice to lead the LA Kings to a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The goals were Nolan's first two of the season as he is not a regular offensive contributor right now. Trevor Lewis and Dwight King scored the other goals for the Kings who recovered after allowing two goals on the first six shots of the game.

5 Devin Setoguchi Active

Devin Setoguchi, Brayden McNabb and Matt Greene will each be scratched against the Islanders on Saturday. Through 39 games so far this season Setoguchi has posted just nine points along with 48 hits. Over 17 games McNabb has posted two points along with 13 PIMs and 38 hits. Greene meanwhile has posted two points, 19 PIMs, 27 blocks and 71 hits in 26 games thus far.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Defenseman Drew Doughty scored one goal and an assist in the third period to briefly tie the game, but it was not enough as the Kings lost 4-2 to the Islanders Saturday. Doughty got an assist on Jeff Carter’s goal 37 seconds into the third and earned his own at the 4:06 mark. The Kings were unable to maintain the momentum, however. This was Doughty’ eighth goal and 17th assist, but he was unable to score any points in his last three outings.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin scored twice to lead the Kings to a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday. Muzzin's goals were his fifth and sixth of the campaign. He opened the game with a power-play goal 3:18 into the game which really set the tone for a complete Kings dominance on this night. The steady defender filled the stat sheet with five shots on goal, two blocks and couple of penalty minutes in being named the game's first star. That's five points in his last five games.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez is on a four game points streak. He picked up an assist Saturday and now has six goals and 25 points for the Kings. He had only 31 points last season so he is poised to easily break that mark this season, perhaps as soon as the All-Star break if he remains hot.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from the injured reserve list. The Los Angeles Kings had an open roster spot because they had already placed Tyler Toffoli on the IR list. This move opens the door for McNabb to return on Thursday. He has two goals in eight games this season.

5 Matt Greene Sidelined

Unfortunately, Matt Greene is still recovering from a few "lingering" injuries. Chief among them is an unspecified back ailment. Greene has suited up just three times since the calendar turned to 2017, and not since Jan. 16th. He is considered day-to-day for now.

6 Tom Gilbert Active

Tom Gilbert is expected to sit for the 5th straight game on Tuesday against the Sharks. Gilbert has five points in 17 games this season but is struggling to crack the lineup in Los Angeles. Matt Greene and Andy Andreoff are also both expected to be scratched for tonight's game.

7 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played a career high 25:07 Tuesday in a win over San Jose. Forbort has been a pleasant surprise fantasy-wise for the Kings as the defenseman has two goals and 11 points with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is worth taking in deep leagues that use the penalty minute category as the Kings have been relying on him more and more. He was drafted 15th overall in 2010 and has finally been able to crack the Kings lineup.

8 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched from Thursday's match with the Blues. Through 26 games Gravel has posted two points along with 35 blocks and 37 hits. Gilbert has picked up five points with 27 blocks in 17 games. Meanwhile Andreoff has posted 22 PIMs and 29 hits in 15 games this season.

G 1 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj gave up three goals on 35 shots Saturday night as the Kings lost 4-2 to the Islanders. This was only the second time in his last 13 games that Budaj faced more than 30 shots. The last time he was this busy, he lost a 3-1 contest to Edmonton December 29. In both contests, he had a save percentage greater than .900. Tonight’s effort produced a .914 which compares favorably to his season average of .917.

2 Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff will get the start in Monday's game against the New York Rangers.