C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals. Giroux tied the game at two with his late second period-goal. He finished the game with a game-high eight shots on goal and two hits in 21:30 of ice time. Giroux failed to convert on his shootout attempt, but teammate Wayne Simmonds eventually scored the winner in the fourth round. Giroux has 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier will be back in the lineup on Wednesday night. He feels fresh and ready to play after missing 16 games because of an MCL sprain. Couturier will center the third line between Nick Cousins and Dale Weise, so Brayden Schenn will keep his spot in the middle on the second unit.

3 Boyd Gordon Active

Boyd Gordon and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Devils on Thursday night. We're now three weeks through December and Gordon has played just 10 games played, and Schultz is stuck at nine. Neither have been felled by injury or ailment, so suffice it to say that neither have much of a role with the team at this point.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins picked up his ninth point of the season during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. Cousins' assist gives him six on the season and 11th for his career. Now through 76 career games he has 20 points, which unfortunately may indicate his fantasy value.

5 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov made the most of his return to the lineup as he scored his second of the season and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Calgary. Lyubimov has three points in 13 games thus far as he started the game with Chris VandeVelde and Brayden Schenn. He has been a healthy scratch on plenty of occasions this season but efforts like Sunday's will get him a full-time gig in the NHL. He is not worth taking at this time but keep an eye on him.

LW 1 Matt Read I.L.

Matt Read (oblique muscle pull) skated Tuesday, but left the session early. "We knew it would be January," GM Ron Hextall said of Read's full recovery. Read won't be back in the lineup Wednesday and he is doubtful to return before Philadelphia's road trip ends Sunday at Anaheim.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn might be moved back to the wing when Sean Couturier is ready to return to the lineup. However, coach Dave Hakstol may decide to keep the status quo because Philadelphia has gone 11-2-1 since Schenn became the second-line center. He doesn't have a point in the last four games, but he had six goals and one assist in his first eight games this month.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny has a 19-game goalless streak. "If I wasn't getting opportunities, then maybe I would question myself," he said. "Maybe I can bear down a little more. Make sure I give myself the best opportunities to score." He has six assists over that span. The rookie forward has 16 points in 34 contests this campaign.

4 Michael Raffl Sidelined

Michael Raffl is slated to miss one-to-two weeks with a lower-body injury. He was hurt in last Thursday's game against New Jersey just before the holiday break. Raffl's spot on the top line will have to be filled Wednesday against St. Louis. Matt Read could be an option if he is ready to return from injury.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday as he had a goal and an assist. The fourth liner teamed up with Roman Lyubimov for a big night from the bottom of the depth chart. He has four goals and seven points this season, not bad production for the Flyers fourth line.

6 Taylor Leier Active

Taylor Leier skated on the top line at Tuesday's practice. He joined the team's top duo of Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek because of an injury to Michael Raffl. Leier could be an option for the Flyers' first combination on Wednesday night versus St. Louis.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek missed Tuesday's practice for maintenance reasons. That's a bit eyebrow raising because of course this comes right after the Christmas break, so you wouldn't think that Voracek would need a breather at this time. This might not be anything though as Voracek is still projected to play on Wednesday.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Simmonds scored the game's first goal to give the Flyers the lead just 3:25 into the game. His assist on Brayden Schenn's third-period goal restored Philadelphia's one-goal lead (3-2), but the Flyers fell apart after that. Simmonds finished the game with a minus-1 rating, four shots on goal and four hits in 21:12 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals and 14 assists in 2016-17.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had an assist and a team-leading 4:07 shorthanded minutes during Europe's 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic on Monday. Team Europe has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the early part of the World Cup and Bellemare has played a meaningful role in that. He also found the back of the net in Europe's 3-0 victory over Team USA on Saturday. Bellemare, who was born in France, had seven goals and 14 points in 74 contests with Philadelphia last season.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Weise hasn't picked up a point in 12 straight games, and he's been receiving less and less ice time. He's played under nine minutes in three of Philadelphia's last five games. Nick Schultz will also watch from the press box.

D 1 Mark Streit Sidelined

Mark Streit (shoulder) isn't sure if he will be ready to play this week, but he is getting closer to a return. "I'm not quite there yet," said Streit after a full practice Tuesday. "Just going through some drills. It's going to be a process but I felt pretty good out there." He hasn't played in the last five contests.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday. He missed Sunday's win over Detroit because of a swollen right hand. Gostisbehere had an assist in four straight games before he was forced out of the lineup. The offensive defender has four goals and 16 points in 29 contests.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday against the Red Wings. Del Zotto had sat out the last couple of games as a healthy scratch. The veteran offensive defender has three goals and eight points with 28 blocks and 56 hits through 26 games.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will actually get to play Wednesday night. He has been a healthy scratch for the past 21 games and 27 of the past 30, but he will get to suit up against St. Louis. Brandon Manning will head to the press box instead.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas will return on Thursday versus Edmonton. He has missed the last three games because of the flu. Michael Del Zotto appears to be the odd-man out based on Wednesday's practice.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov registered an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Monday. Provorov has three goals and 15 points in 34 games this season. He's tied for second place among defensemen in the rookie scoring race.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning (concussion) has been given the green light to return to the Philadelphia Flyers. Manning was held out of three straight games. He has three goals and nine points in 21 contests this season.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason allowed five goals on 24 shots in Philadelphia's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Flyers were up 3-2 in the third frame, but they watched as St. Louis scored four consecutive goals (including the empty netter) to close the game out. Mason's record now drops to 14-11-4 in 2016-17. He'll enter his next start with a 2.78 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage. Mason's racked up just one win in his last five outings.

2 Michal Neuvirth I.L.

Michal Neuvirth (knee) skated with his teammates on Tuesday and will travel with Flyers. However, he is not expected to play on the team's three-game trip this week. "Feeling good and will go day by day," said Neuvirth. "For me, it's just getting back to 100 percent and to feel good about myself again. Today was a real good practice — I was doing everything and it was the first good test for me." He has been sidelined since Nov. 12 with a knee injury.