Wayne Simmonds | Winger | #17

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/26/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (61) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Simmonds scored the game's first goal to give the Flyers the lead just 3:25 into the game. His assist on Brayden Schenn's third-period goal restored Philadelphia's one-goal lead (3-2), but the Flyers fell apart after that. Simmonds finished the game with a minus-1 rating, four shots on goal and four hits in 21:12 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals and 14 assists in 2016-17. Dec 28 - 11:22 PM
More Wayne Simmonds Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
36161329-7608610194.170
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008LA 8291423-87323012127.071
2009LA 781624402211600002127.126
2010LA 80141630-27510003117.120
2011PHI82282149-1114115004197.142
2012PHI45151732-782610004110.136
2013PHI82293160-4106159004209.139
2014PHI75282250-5661410006188.149
2015PHI81322860-7147138005229.140
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 22@ NJ1000016000002.000
Dec 21WAS1000-10000004.000
Dec 19NAS100000000004.000
Dec 17@ DAL1000-10000001.000
Dec 14@ COL110120000003.333
Dec 11@ DET101112000003.000
Dec 10DAL1011015010002.000
Dec 8EDM1000-32000004.000
Dec 6FLA120210100003.667
Dec 4@ NAS120202200004.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Boyd Gordon
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
6Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 