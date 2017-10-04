Player Page

Alec Martinez | Defenseman | #27

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/26/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (95) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Alec Martinez sustained a lower-body injury.
The details of Martinez's injury are still lacking, but apparently he was hurt during a practice. He'll need to open the season on the injured reserve list as a result of this setback. Paul LaDue is being called up as a result. Oct 5 - 10:25 AM
Source: LAKingsInsider
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009LA 4000-22000006.000
2010LA 605111611181400074.068
2011LA 516612-183400078.077
2012LA 27145-2100100030.033
2013LA 6111112217143500279.139
2014LA 566162291013001103.058
2015LA 78102131164049014124.081
2016LA 8293039-1724213103144.063
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Nick Shore
5Alex Iafallo
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Mike Cammalleri
3Adrian Kempe
4Kyle Clifford
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Trevor Lewis
5Jonny Brodzinski
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Paul LaDue
9Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 