Alec Martinez | Defenseman | #27

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar is ready to bounce back this season. "Our last year definitely wasn't the year I wanted to have and needed to have for the team to be successful, so this year, coming back here, I feel good," Kopitar said. "I'm ready to go again and obviously have a better year than last year." He recorded just 12 goals and 52 points 76 games, but he racked up 25 points in 33 matches after the All-Star break. Coach John Stevens wants to shorten Kopitar's shift length a bit this year to get his pace up and his new system could help the Kings' transition game.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter picked up three assists on Saturday. The trio of helpers give Carter 66 points this season. He will lead the Kings in points, becoming the first player to beat Anze Kopitar in 10 years for the Los Angeles lead. Carter has tied his career high in assists with 34 and it was the third straight season that he has reached the 60 point mark. He has found a home in Los Angeles with the Kings.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd picked up two points in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Last year was his first opportunity to play a full season in the NHL. The 27-year-old had six goals and 22 points in 70 games with the Kings last season. He'll probably stick with the Kings as a depth player again this year, but don't expect him to have any fantasy value. Brooks Laich scored the game-winning goal for the Kings.

4 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore has signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Los Angeles Kings. Shore was coming off a two-year, $1.2 million deal. He scored six goals and 17 points in 70 contests in 2016-17.

5 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo has impressed the Kings in training camp and still has a shot at making the team. While it's likely that Iafallo will start the season in the AHL, he has been so impressive that not only does he remain in camp, he has a shot of making the Kings. Iafallo is seeing time with Nic Dowd and Adrian Kempe. Iafallo had 21 goals and 51 points in his senior season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. We cannot recommend him at this time.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Pearson's second assist came on a nice move behind the net to set up Brown at the top of slot to tie up the game late into the second period for the Kings. Pearson's offensive output has increased every year and he will look to continue that trend this season. His 24 goals last season were a career high. Jake Muzzin and Oscar Fantenberg also scored for the Kings in the loss.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri is playing alongside Anze Kopitar and Jonny Brodzinski. The line could start the season together as the Kings open up against Philadelphia Thursday. Cammalleri had only 31 points last season with New Jersey with lengthy pointless streaks so his value in fantasy is definitely questionable at this time. Look for 40-45 points but he is capable of lots more.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe has been reassigned to AHL Ontario. Kempe scored two goals and six points in 24 games with Los Angeles. At the AHL level he's recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 43 contests.

4 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. Clifford has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has four goals, nine points, and 64 penalty minutes in 40 contests in 2016-17.

5 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff has inked a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles. Andreoff was slated to become a restricted free agent. His new deal has an annual average value of $677,500. Andreoff posted two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 appearances with the Kings in 2016-17. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 114 career NHL outings.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Toffoli is looking to rebound big after a disappointing season due to multiple injuries. He underwent a procedure to correct a knee issue in late April and is now fully recovered. He should bounce back to 25+ goals this season if he remains healthy. Nick Shore and Jake Muzzin also scored for the Kings in the win.

2 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Marian Gaborik (knee) hasn't resumed skating yet. "They felt he could use some rest, maintenance days," Kings coach John Stevens said. "We haven’t put a timetable on it, so I wouldn’t call it a setback. I think he’s just going to need rest and time and we’ll make sure he gets it." It seems safe to say that Gaborik won't be available for the season opener. Beyond that, who knows. Unfortunately, Gaborik being sidelined is a very familiar scenario and we can only hope that when he returns, it will be for a long time.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown scored in the Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday night. Brown managed 14 goals and 36 points in 80 games in 2016-17. Though it didn't do much for his fantasy stock, the veteran still put up his best production since 2012.

4 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored the lone goal for the Kings in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday. Lewis has goals in back-to-back games and three in his last five. The checking centre has compiled 24 points in 80 games. Jeff Carter picked up an assist on the goal, his 63rd point of the season. The Kings just couldn't score enough goals this season and this game was no different.

5 Jonny Brodzinski Active

Jonny Brodzinski might not only make the Kings, but start the season on a line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown. Brodzinski has spent about a week now in a trail with those two. Brodzinski excelled in the AHL last season with 27 goals and 49 points in 59 contests, but he only has six games worth of NHL experience. "Just the fact that he’s a young player to me shouldn’t mean that he at least shouldn’t get a look there," Kings coach John Stevens said. "But he’s certainly got to show that he’s going to be real responsible because if he’s going to play with Kopi even a little bit, he’s going to have to play against top guys." The Kings might ultimately go with veteran Michael Cammalleri on Kopitar's line instead. This is a situation worth keeping an eye on.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty wants to spend his entire NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings. Doughty, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season, raised some eyebrows when he indicated he would consider playing elsewhere for a chance to win the Stanley Cup again. "My one comment, 'I don't care where I play. I just want to win [Stanley] Cups.' That is true. I just want to win Cups," he said. "When I said that, it didn't mean I didn't want to do it in L.A. The bottom line is all I care about is Cups. I don't want to win a Cup anywhere else but L.A. That's the bottom line."

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks. Muzzin broke the scoreless tie with a power play goal at 2:55 mark of the extra frame. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty picked up the assists on the goal. Muzzin had nine goals and 19 assists in 82 games last season, after posting back-to-back 40-plus point seasons the previous two years.

3 Alec Martinez I.L.

Alec Martinez sustained a lower-body injury. The details of Martinez's injury are still lacking, but apparently he was hurt during a practice. He'll need to open the season on the injured reserve list as a result of this setback. Paul LaDue is being called up as a result.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort had a minor surgical procedure on his left knee. He is slated to be available for the start of training camp in the fall. Forbort appeared in all 82 games with the Kings during the regular season and he contributed 18 points, with 54 penalty minutes.

5 Christian Folin Active

The Los Angeles Kings have signed Christian Folin to a one-year/$850,000 contract. Folin was not qualified by the Minnesota Wild after splitting the 2016-17 season with the Wild and Iowa of the AHL. He has little to no fantasy value next season.

6 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel being waiver exempt might end up costing him in the battle for a roster spot. At the end of the day Gravel could make the Kings' opening game roster anyways, but it would be easier to move him to the AHL than it would Christian Folin and Kurtis MacDermid, who would need to go through waivers. On the plus side, Gravel can serve as either a left or right defenseman, which is an added bit of versatility that the Kings don't have a lot of. He also brings a blend of skill and size, though he isn't a major offensive force. Gravel had a goal and seven points in 49 contests last season while being limited to 14:09 minutes per game.

7 Oscar Fantenberg Active

Los Angeles has announced the signing of Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year, entry-level contract. The 25-year-old blueliner had 23 points in 44 games KHL games this past season.

8 Paul LaDue Active

Paul LaDue will begin the season with the Los Angeles Kings. LaDue is being summoned by Alec Martinez sustained a lower-body injury. LaDue had eight assists in 22 games with the Kings in 2016-17

9 Kurtis MacDermid Active

Kurtis MacDermid inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Los Angeles Kings. MacDermid had 20 points and 135 penalty minutes in 58 AHL games in 2016-17. If he plays in the NHL next season then he'd come with a $650,000 cap hit.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to Anaheim in the season finale on Sunday. Quick finishes his abbreviated 2017 season with an 8-5-2 record along with a 2.26 goals against average and .917 save percentage.