David Schlemko | Defenseman | #21

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 189
Contract: view contract details
David Schlemko underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment in his hand.
Schlemko will need three-to-four weeks to recover. The timing of his injury is particularly unfortunate given that the 30-year-old defenseman had just been recalled on Saturday. Oct 18 - 5:42 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008ARI3011-20010003.000
2009ARI17145180200019.053
2010ARI43410148240500047.085
2011ARI46110117100000058.017
2012ARI301568120000035.029
2013ARI481892180300061.016
2014CAL441341120200045.022
2015NJ 6761319-2216111003104.058
2016SJ 622161841412001118.017
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Jacob De La Rose
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Charles Hudon
4Andrew Shaw
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Artturi Lehkonen
3Ales Hemsky
4Paul Byron
5Torrey Mitchell
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Karl Alzner
4Victor Mete
5Brandon Davidson
6Jordie Benn
7Joe Morrow
8David Schlemko
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 