C 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin scored a goal and added an assist on the power play in Tuesday's 5-2 setback in San Jose. The Habs have struggled on the offensive end, but Drouin has at least answered the bell over the past two outings. He has two goals and two assists over the past two losses. He is coming off a career-high 53 points last season with the Lightning, and you can expect similar results as he is heavily counted upon for points in Montreal.

2 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault found the back of the net in a 3-2 shootout win against Buffalo on Thursday night. Danault tied the game at 2-2 with a shorthanded goal at the 8:01 mark of the third period. Defensemen Shea Weber and Karl Alzner earned helpers on the play. Danault finished the 2016-17 season with 13 goals and 40 points in 82 contests.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec (flu) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Plekanec missed the morning skate because of the illness, but he's taking line rushes during the pre-game warmup. He has one goal in four games this season.

4 Jacob De La Rose Active

Jacob De La Rose will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. De La Rose had been centering Montreal's fourth line early in the season, but he'll sit for Ales Hemsky. De La Rose has no points and a minus-1 rating in three games this season. He has no fantasy value. Mark Streit and Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty and the Habs were held off the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to the Rangers on Sunday night. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots for the shutout, putting an end to a disappointing weekend for the Habs after Saturday night's blowout loss in Washington. Pacioretty managed to score in the season opener last week, but Montreal has some work to do with their offence leading up to Tuesday's tilt with the Blackhawks.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk got his first point of the season on Saturday night. Galchenyuk also snapped Montreal's 0-for-14 drought on the power play in the process when he found the back of the net on a 2-on-1 break in a 4-3 OT loss to Toronto. He logged a season-low 12:16 of ice time in the contest, but that was probably because he skipped Friday's practice due to flu-like symptoms.

3 Charles Hudon Active

Charles Hudon will start the 2017-18 campaign with the Montreal Canadiens. Hudon has been productive in the AHL for the last three seasons, but he has appeared in just six NHL contests. He has been productive in the big league when given the chance to play, though, while chipping in four assists. Hudon is projected to play alongside Tomas Plekanec and Artturi Lehkonen.

4 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw and the Canadiens were shut out on Sunday night by the Rangers in a frustrating affair. Shaw had a goal called back in the first period after it was deemed he kicked the puck into the net. Max Pacioretty also had a goal disallowed in the 2-0 loss.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher was bumped to the team's No. 2 scoring line alongside Paul Byron and Tomas Plekanec. Gallagher was supplanted by Arturri Lehkonen on the top line, but at least he is still a top-six forward and he'll continue to see time on the man advantage. Unlike Max Galchenyuk, who was bumped to the checking line, Gallagher won't see a huge drop in fantasy appeal.

2 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen was promoted to the top line in the third period in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago. Lehkonen, Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty didn't score in the contest, but that could be a combination that coach Claude Julien uses again. Lehkonen has piled up 13 shots in four games and he is still looking for his first point. He had 18 goals and 28 points in 73 contests last campaign.

3 Ales Hemsky Active

Ales Hemsky was back on the fourth line during Tuesday's morning skate. Hemsky was a healthy scratch Sunday, but it looks like he will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. If that happens then Jacob De La Rose appears to be the odd man out.

4 Paul Byron Active

Canadiens forward Paul Byron admitted he's relived that his team won their first preseason game. Montreal had gone 0-6 this preseason before beating the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Byron scored a pair of goals to help the Canadiens bust their "slump". Of course, these preseason games don't actually mean anything, so it's not like it was a really big deal anyway. "A little bit relieving," Byron said after the game. "Our team doesn’t really worry too much about the wins or losses (in pre-season). The more worrying thing, I think, was the way we were playing. Sometimes you can play a great game and you lose, but you can take a lot of positives out of it. But I don’t think our team played with too much intensity the first few games and the last few games I think our team has really upped it and that’s a big reason for us winning tonight."

5 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jacob De La Rose will take his spot in the lineup. Mitchell has no points and a minus-1 rating in two games this season. David Schlemko and Joe Morrow will also be scratched against Toronto.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber notched a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss in San Jose while also chipping in with a pair of blocked shots and four hits. Weber has a hard shot, but he hasn't really been terribly active in the offensive zone to date. He has taken two or fewer shots in four of his six games and his minus-3 rating hasn't been terribly attractive, either. Despite the struggles he remains one of the better offensive rearguards in the game, and he'll give you a healthy amount of hits and blocked shots, too.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's road loss at San Jose, but he made his mark with four shots on goal, a blocked shot and four hits. Petry will help out with occasional points, collecting eight goals with 28 points last season. However, his main contributions come in the hits and blocked shots categories, as he managed 171 and 145 respectively in 2016-17.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner will be paired with Jeff Petry in Thursday's opener against Buffalo. "I want to give him some freedom if possible because everyone knows he can skate like the wind ... it's pretty crazy," Alzner said. "So I want to be able to let him use that as much as possible and know that he can take a chance when he needs to take a chance or stay up a little bit longer if he wants to because I'll be back there for him." He will play his first contest with the Canadiens after he signed a five-year, $23.125-million contract in the summer.

4 Victor Mete Active

Victor Mete picked up his first NHL point in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to San Jose. Mete set up a Shea Weber power-play goal in the second period. The rookie defender logged 21:25 of ice time in the contest and he finished with a minus-2 rating.

5 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson will get the call for the Canadiens for Sunday's game against the New York Rangers. Davidson was a healthy scratch in Montreal's first two games, but now Mark Streit is slated to take a seat in the press box. The Habs are looking to rebound from a blowout loss in Washington on Saturday night.

6 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn will be back in the lineup for Game 1 against the Rangers. Benn was paired with Jeff Petry during Tuesday's practice. He sat out the last six games of the regular season due an undisclosed upper-body injury.

7 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow is expected to make his Canadiens debut on Tuesday night against San Jose. Morrow was signed by Montreal as an unrestricted free agent, but he's served as the seventh/eighth defenseman so far. He'll take Jordie Benn's spot in the lineup tonight. He has no fantasy value.

8 David Schlemko Sidelined

David Schlemko underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment in his hand. Schlemko will need three-to-four weeks to recover. The timing of his injury is particularly unfortunate given that the 30-year-old defenseman had just been recalled on Saturday.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss in San Jose. Price has struggled mightily so far this season, posting a 1-4-1 record with a 3.56 goals-against average and a paltry .885 save percentage through six starts. He has allowed at least two goals in each of his appearances, including a total of 11 markers in the past three starts. It's too early to hit the panic button, so don't compound his slow start by dropping him and seeing Price get hot on someone else's team.