Player Page

Roster

Mike Sullivan | Center

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (48) / 2/27/1968
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211
Drafted: 1987 / Rd. 4 (69) / NYR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mike Sullivan has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sullivan has had the job since he replaced Mike Johnston on Dec. 12, 2015. He helped guide the Penguins to a 33-16-5 record in the regular season and to a Stanley Cup victory. Pittsburgh has a 22-8-5 record this campaign and the second spot in a highly-competitive Metropolitan Division. Dec 26 - 11:47 AM
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
More Mike Sullivan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993CAL45459-1100020048.083
1994CAL384711-2140000031.129
1995DET8191221-62400100106.085
1996CAL675611-11100030064.078
1997BOS7751318-1340000083.060
1998ARI63246-11240010066.030
1999ARI7951015-4100020159.085
2000ARI72549-6160030059.085
2001ARI42123-3160101028.036
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Derrick Pouliot
8Ian Cole
9Chad Ruhwedel
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 