Mike Sullivan | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby is still the best player in the world today. Several players have made legitimate runs, even occasional claims, at being the best player in the world over the last 10 years. Connor McDavid, to be fair, appears most likely to inherent the mantle. But only once Crosby's brilliance actually begins to fade, and that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon. Through the holiday break Crosby leads the league with 24 goals, no one else has 20. He leads with nine power play goals as well, and sits tied with David Pastrnak for most even-strength goals at 15. McDavid for his part leads with 29 helpers (leads with 12 primaries as well) and 42 points. Lastly for those a bit more into analytics, Crosby leads with 16.6 Goals Created and 5.5 Offensive Point Shares.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

We all love big round numbers and with just one more point Evgeni Malkin's will reach No. 800, which has a bit more meaning than usual. He'll become the ninth Russian to reach the plateau in NHL history, as well as the third Penguin. Sergei Gonchar (811) and Ilya Kovalchuk (816) are within reach this season, with Vyacheslav Kozlov (853) and potentially Pavel Datsyuk (918) next season. On the Penguins side of things Malkin needs 10 more helpers to become the fourth ever to reach 500, and will eventually reach the 400-goal mark (currently at 309, Sidney Crosby at 362) in the future. Suffice it to say that when it's all said and done, Malkin's No. 71 should be hanging in the rafters.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored a goal and added an assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 7-0 rout of the visiting Arizona Coyotes Monday night. Bonino's goal was his fourth of the season and his assist was his eighth. He assisted on Justin Schultz's fourth goal. The Pens had seven different goal scorers in this one. Scott Wilson opened the scoring in the first period with his fourth goal of the season. In the second period, Bonino made it 2-0 before Trevor Daley (third), Bryan Rust (seventh) and Sidney Crosby (21st) increased the lead to 5-0. Phil Kessel (10th) preceded Schultz with a third-period goal. Evgeni Malkin assisted on the Crosby and Kessel goals and now has 20 helpers on the season. He was the only Penguin other than Bonino to produce more than one point. But what a mismatch this was -- all Pittsburgh. The Pens are 19-7-3. The Coyotes, 9-14-5.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen has scored a goal in three straight games. "It's always nice to find your name on the scoresheet and contribute," Cullen said. "It's always nice." The 40-year-old forward has chipped in seven goals and 13 points in 27 games this season. He mostly skates in a defensive role and he has been playing alongside Tom Kuhnhackl and Scott Wilson lately.

5 Scott Wilson Active

It looks like Scott Wilson will start the 2016-17 season on a line with Evgeni Malkin. The duo have played well together and it continued Saturday as Wilson had a goal and a couple of helpers in a 5-3 loss to Columbus. Bryan Rust was scheduled to start on the wing with Malkin this season but he has yet to suit up for a practice due to injuries, including a broken finger suffered in Game 6 of the Cup final in June. It will definitely boost Wilson's value if he is able to remain on Malkin's line.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz continues to be an important cog for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kunitz is no longer a linemate of Sidney Crosby but still manages to see action with Evgeni Malkin. The 37-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season unless the Penguins sign him earlier and has two goals and 15 points in 29 games. "We want a healthy Chris Kunitz at the end of the year," assistant Rick Tocchet said. "Kuni is one of those guys that comes in and whether he scores two goals in one game or is minus-two, he's got that demeanor that it's a new day. He's got to be positive. He's got to get himself going and get the team going. He's willing to put the team ahead of himself sometimes."

2 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin will not be receiving extra power play time with the injury to Patric Hornqvist. Hagelin has slotted into a third line role with plenty of time on the penalty kill and that's just where coach Mike Sullivan wants him. "I've always enjoyed the defensive part of the game," Hagelin said. "When I got to Michigan, that's when I started playing PK a lot. There were a lot of talented guys on the team. I was put on the first PK unit, and I had a lot of fun going out there. I still do. It's a big part of game, and it's a big reason why I love the game, to be honest with you. I love going out there and trying to disrupt their power play." Hagelin has only two goals and six points in 18 games so he shouldn't be on your fantasy roster.

3 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 victory over New Jersey. He snapped a five-game scoring skid in the process. Fehr received another gift earlier this week when he welcomed a new baby boy, Benjamin Stanley, into the world. He has six points in 30 matches.

4 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary registered an assist in the Penguins' 7-1 loss to Columbus on Thursday. Sheary has eight goals and 19 points in 27 games in 2016-17. He's taken a big step forward after recording 10 points in 44 games last season as a rookie.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel found the back of the net in Pittsburgh's 7-0 win over Arizona on Monday. Kessel has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He has 10 goals and 31 points in 29 contests in 2016-17.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist got his eighth goal of the year in Friday's 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils. He has two markers in the last three games after going goalless in eight appearances. Hornqvist has 20 points in 29 games this campaign.

3 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust scored the overtime-winning goal in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins. The Penguins have now won seven straight games. Rust took a great feed from Evgeni Malkin and buried a backhander behind Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Rust finished the game with two shots on goal, seven hits and two blocked shots in 14:57 of ice time. He now has eight goals and five assists in 27 games this season. Justin Schultz, Nick Bonino and Conor Sheary also scored for the Pens.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Sidelined

Tom Kuhnhackl is dealing with a lower-body injury. The Penguins are listing Kuhnhackl as week-to-week. He has two goals and five points in 23 contests this season.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang (lower body) has been placed on the injured reserve list. The Penguins previously announced that Letang would miss a couple week with a lower-body injury, so this move makes sense. With that freed roster spot, Pittsburgh summoned blueliner Chad Ruhwedel.

2 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta is staying on the ice longer in and after practice to build up his reps. Maatta has had two injury-filled seasons and feels he needs to be on the ice more often because of all the time lost. "It's just a mental thing," Maatta said. "Especially before a game, you want those reps so you have the feeling for the puck. My belief is in the long run, if you do a couple of those every day, it's going to stack up, and at the end of the year, you've already done a lot. It's not really that physically demanding. It's just individual skill stuff. It doesn't really matter if you do it. It doesn't gas you out for the game. Conditioning is pretty easy to get back (after injuries). But when you lose that much time, I think it's just the feel. You haven't been on the ice for eight months in one year. That's not ideal. I'm just happy I can do that now." Maatta has only two assists in 32 games and that says it all in fantasy hockey.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin will return to the active lineup on Wednesday night. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday against New Jersey. Dumoulin has two assists and 29 shots in 21 games this season.

4 Trevor Daley Sidelined

Trevor Daley has been listed as week-to-week with an upper body injury. Through 31 games this season Daley has posted three goals and 11 points with 25 PIMs and 53 hits. Hopefully he won't be out too far beyond New Year's.

5 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz has been on fire over the month of December. Including the goal and assist Schultz recorded on Tuesday, he has 14 points in 10 December games. That's the most points of any defenseman this month. He wasn't that prolific prior to that though, so he's at 20 points in 33 contests overall. Still, it's great for the Penguins, especially right now as defensemen Kris Letang and Trevor Daley are sidelined.

6 Steven Oleksy Active

Steven Oleksy will play instead of Chad Ruhwadel in Thursday's match against Columbus. Through two games this season Oleksy has a point, which is pretty great. However in the other 59 games of his career he's posted three goals and 20 points. Which is nice. He has 112 hits and 100 blocks in that time as well, making him a nice depth addition if your pool is especially deep.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot will be scratched against the Devils on Friday night. Through the first 61 career games, including five this season, the 22-year-old has posted just 14 points with 38 hits and 42 blocks.

8 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole is now the proud owner of a two-game point streak. Cole picked up a goal and an assist, giving him two goals and seven points in 24 games this season. In case you're wondering, his career high is four goals and 12 points, and he just may surpass it.

9 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel tallied his first NHL goals Friday in a 4-1 victory versus New Jersey. He also finished with a plus-3 rating in 16:31 of ice time. Ruhwedel has skated in 35 games at the NHL level in his career, but this was just his second appearance of the 2016-17 season with Pittsburgh.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Fleury hasn't played much since the return of Matt Murray, but he's now 3-0-1 in his last four outings. Only Kyle Palmieri managed to beat Fleury tonight. The Pens goalie will enter the Christmas break with a 9-5-4 record with a 3.25 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage.