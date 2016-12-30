Patrick Maroon | Winger | #19

All Positions

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid will be the captain of the Pacific Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. The 19-year-old scoring machine has 43 points in 38 contests, which ties him for first in the league with Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin. McDavid's speed and talent will make him a star attraction for the 3-on-3 All-Star Game tournament.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, underachieving this season, scored in overtime Monday night to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Blues in St. Louis. It was only Nugent-Hopkins' sixth goal of the season but the Oilers will take it. Connor McDavid assisted on the goal, his 28th helper of the season. The Oilers trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before Patrick Maroon tied the game 2-2 at 5:47 of the third period. Maroon's goal was his ninth of the season. Also scoring for Edmonton was Tyler Pitlick (eighth). Leon Draisaitl assisted on the Pitlick and Maroon goals and now has 16 on the season.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up his second goal of the season. The undrafted rookie had gone his previous 11 games without a point so this could be the start of something. The goal came just after an Oilers power play was denied and Caggiula put it past Jacob Markstrom who was strong in the Vancouver net. Caggiula has six points in 20 games but is someone to keep an eye on as he has top-six potential.

4 Anton Lander Active

Anton Lander is slated to skate on the third line against the Bruins on Thursday night. Lander will skate to the left of Mark Letestu and Jesse Puljujarvi. The 25-year-old has just 34 points in 204 career NHL games, including three points in 16 games this season.

5 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu scored one goal and had two assists Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Letestu scored the first goal of the night at 8:13 in the first and then had a piece of the next two goals with assists to Milan Lucic’s power play goal at 15:07 in that same period and a to Matt Hendricks’ game winning second period goal at 2:16. This lifts Letestu to 17 points for the season with seven goals to his credit.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Many didn't think highly of Milan Lucic heading north to Edmonton, nor did they think the Oilers were spending their money wisely. But the early returns are looking pretty good. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 24 points to go along with 89 hits while playing in each of Edmonton's 36 games thus far. The one surprise? Just 18 PIMs. He hasn't posted fewer than 75 PIMs in a season aside from his injury-shortened 2009-10, where he still put up 44 PIMs in 50 games for Boston. In normal leagues, Lucic is probably best served as a quality depth option. But for those in alternative pools, one can reasonably hold out hope that he'll spend a bit more time in the penalty box moving forward.

2 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot has contributed a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. He had one goal in his previous 17 outings and he was scratched for this past Tuesday's contest. It's probably too early to declare that he is turning it around, but this should provide him with some confidence.

3 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon scored a hat trick in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins. Maroon certainly filled the boxscore tonight, as he finished the game with a plus-3 rating, five penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 17:00 of ice time. The Oilers forward scored a goal in each period. His first goal gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead, his second goal tied the game at two and his third goal extended his team's advantage to 4-2. This was the first hat trick of his NHL career. Maroon is up to 14 goals and seven assists in 40 games.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks, Jordan Oesterle and Brandon Davidson will each be scratched against the Bruins on Thursday night. Unfortunately only Hendricks has produced a modicum of fantasy value this season. Through 15 games he has three points,15 PIMs, 20 blocks and 24 blocks.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle was moved to the third line for Wednesday's practice. Eberle has primarily served on the top line with Connor McDavid in 2016-17, so this is quite a downgrade for him. Eberle's newest linemates are Drake Caggiula and Benoit Pouliot. "We haven’t scored in a while, and obviously, I haven’t scored in a while and it’s starting to get frustrating," Eberle said. "Hopefully, I can find some chemistry with those two and try to beat (Boston’s) third line." Eberle has gone 11 games without a goal, though he does have five assists over that span. This might just be a temporary demotion for him, but it will likely at least hold for Thursday's game.

2 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi is starting to look like a player with Drake Caggiula on his line. The fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi scored on opening night and has not scored since. He has also been a healthy scratch in eight of the Oilers last 14 games and while it may be a good idea to send him to the AHL to get in playing time and some confidence back, the 18-year-old is starting to look better with the young Caggiula on his side. Puljujarvi is worth a pickup in keeper leagues but you would have to stash him on your reserve list for now.

3 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl is on a three-game point streak. Draisaitl picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over Arizona on Wednesday. He has 14 goals and 31 points in 35 contests in 2016-17.

4 Zack Kassian Active

There is a chance that Zack Kassian could be scratched Tuesday. He was not feeling well in the shootout loss to Vancouver Saturday and did not see the ice in the last 15 minutes of the game. If he is unable to go, then Taylor Beck will tag in for him. Kassian has two goals and nine points this season but his value in fantasy lies in his penalty minute total which is 68, fourth best in the NHL.

5 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

6 Iiro Pakarinen I.L.

Iiro Pakarinen is week-to-week with a knee injury. Pakarinen had five goals and 13 points in 63 games with Edmonton last season. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a fourth-liner once he's healthy.

D 1 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson loves playing against the Arizona Coyotes as he has six points in six games. Larsson has just 68 points in 290 games against every other NHL team and the two teams meet tonight so if you are looking for an inexpensive defenseman in DFS, Larsson is worth a play.

2 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera (illness) will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. He has missed the last two games because of an illness. Sekera has four goals and 17 points in 36 matches this year.

3 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom scored a goal in Edmonton's 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He snapped his seven-game goalless streak. Patrick Maroon and Jordan Eberle picked up the assists on the Oilers' only goal. Klefbom is up to six goals and seven assists in 39 games this season.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers have a much better record with Kris Russell in the lineup than without him. The Oilers are 9-3-1 this season with a healthy Russell and 2-5 when he was out with a lower body injury. He has three assists in 13 games with a plus-six rating so you shouldn't be jumping to put him in your fantasy lineup.

5 Darnell Nurse I.L.

Darnell Nurse is projected to miss up to 12 weeks after he had surgery on his ankle. He underwent a procedure to repair ligament and bone damage. Nurse hasn't played since Dec. 1. He has five points and 17 penalty minutes in 25 games this campaign.

6 Brandon Davidson Sidelined

Brandon Davidson will miss Thursday's game because he's dealing with an illness. Davidson will probably be available on Saturday though. He has an assist in nine games this season.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will be scratched against the Lightning on Saturday. Through 14 games this season the veteran defender has posted no points with 14 PIMs and 53 hits. Nice rates in the right pool.

8 Mark Fayne Sidelined

Mark Fayne has been activated and sent back down to AHL Bakersfield. The veteran defender has posted a pair of helpers in four games this season with the Oilers, but has yet to make his Condors season debut. Which is about the way he would have it if he had his druthers.

9 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning has four assists in 22 games so far in his rookie season. Benning inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton after playing in his third season with Northeastern University in 2015-16. He's got some offensive potential, but not enough to justify picking him up and storing him away in anything but particularly deep keeper leagues. In addition to his four points, he has six penalty minutes and is averaging 16:49 minutes per contest.

10 Andrew Ference I.L.

Andrew Ference (hip) has been moved to the long-term injured reserve list. Unfortunately, Ference isn't expected to be able to return from his hip injury, so this move was expected. Edmonton is getting some added cap flexibility.

11 David Musil Active

David Musil has been summoned from Bakersfield of the AHL. He has recorded one goal and six points in 16 games this season with Edmonton's minor-league affiliate. Musil hasn't played in the NHL since 2014-15 when he suited up in four games with the Oilers.

12 Jordan Oesterle Active

The Edmonton Oilers have summoned Jordan Oesterle. This move comes less than a week after the Oilers demoted Oesterle. That said, Oesterle hasn't made his NHL season debut yet. He has three goals and eight points in 14 AHL contests.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins. The Oilers found themselves down 2-1 in the second period, but they managed to score three unanswered goals. Talbot is now 5-1-2 in his last eight games. He'll enter his next appearance with a 2.48 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage. He should continue to be a solid fantasy play.