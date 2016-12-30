Player Page

Patrick Maroon | Winger | #19

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (161) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Patrick Maroon scored a hat trick in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins.
Maroon certainly filled the boxscore tonight, as he finished the game with a plus-3 rating, five penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 17:00 of ice time. The Oilers forward scored a goal in each period. His first goal gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead, his second goal tied the game at two and his third goal extended his team's advantage to 4-2. This was the first hat trick of his NHL career. Maroon is up to 14 goals and seven assists in 40 games. Jan 5 - 10:39 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39117189431200177.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011ANA200002000001.000
2012ANA13213-1100000021.095
2013ANA62111829111011300393.118
2014ANA7192534-58216001120.075
2015EDM72121527-78853001104.115
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3@ CLM101105000002.000
Dec 31VAN100012000001.000
Dec 29LA110100100002.500
Dec 23@ SJ110120000002.500
Dec 21@ ARI100004000001.000
Dec 19@ STL110122000004.250
Dec 17TB100000000001.000
Dec 13CLM1000-12000001.000
Dec 11WPG101110000000.000
Dec 9@ MIN100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Anton Lander
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Benoit Pouliot
3Patrick Maroon
4Matt Hendricks
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Jesse Puljujarvi
3Leon Draisaitl
4Zack Kassian
5Tyler Pitlick
6Iiro Pakarinen
D1Adam Larsson
2Andrej Sekera
3Oscar Klefbom
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Eric Gryba
8Mark Fayne
9Matthew Benning
10Andrew Ference
11David Musil
12Jordan Oesterle
G1Cam Talbot
2Jonas Gustavsson
 

 