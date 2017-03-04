Adam Cracknell | Winger | #27

All Positions

Tyler Seguin got his 24th goal of the year Thursday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver. He got his 10th power-play in the third period and it turned out to be the game winner. Seguin is tied for second in the NHL with 27 points on the man advantage. He has amassed 68 points in 70 contests this season.

It looks like Jason Spezza will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the San Jose Sharks. Spezza has missed each of Dallas' last two games because of a back injury. He's skating as a winger on Dallas' fourth line with Curtis McKenzie and Adam Cracknell during the pre-game warmup.

Cody Eakin scored Dallas' only goal in their 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Eakin's goal at the 5:19 mark of the third period cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1, but that's as close as Dallas could get to tying things up. Antoine Roussel and Patrick Eaves picked up the assist on Eakin's second goal of the year. Eakin has eight points and 41 penalty minutes in 37 games this season.

Radek Faksa has produced two goals in his last three outings. He got his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 win over Washington. Faksa has 30 points and 61 penalty minutes in 64 games this season after he had five goals and 12 points in 45 NHL appearances last year.

Devin Shore scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Shore tied the game at one with his goal at the 14:12 mark of the first period. He also helped set up John Klingberg's power play goal in the second frame. Shore has 10 goals and 16 assists in 61 games.

Jamie Benn posted two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Thursday night. He had a hand in both goals that Ales Hemsky scored in the defeat. Benn didn't have a point in his previous five appearances. Now he just needs to end his seven-game goalless skid.

Patrick Sharp will probably have surgery on his undisclosed injury when the season is over. "Eventually, you probably have to get something fixed up, it's just a matter of time, really," Sharp said. "But in the meantime, I can skate and I can play, and I'm going to go out there and help any way I can." He had five shots on goal against his former Chicago teammates on Thursday night. Sharp hasn't recorded a point in seven straight games and he has only 18 points in 47 outings this year. It makes you wonder if Dallas should step in and just shut him down.

Antoine Roussel will miss the next six-to-eight weeks with a hand injury. In other words Roussel will probably be out for the rest of the season. He has 12 goals, 27 points, and 115 penalty minutes in 60 games this season.

Remi Elie notched his first NHL goal on Sunday night in a 5-1 loss to San Jose. Elie, playing in his fourth NHL game, also has his first big-league point streak after getting his first assist in his last game against Ottawa. The 21-year-old has two points through four career games.

Mattias Janmark (knee) hopes to be healthy for training camp next fall. He won't play this season after he suffered a bone fracture in September. A congenital condition called osteochondritis dissecans has slowed his recovery. "I for sure expect to be ready by camp. I'll probably have some hints during the summer, but for sure that's my goal," Janmark said. "If I am not ready by then, then I am going to have to start looking at options. That's a long time, that's almost 12 months. But I for sure expect to be ready by then. Absolutely." He has been participating in practices, but still has a ways to go in his recovery.

Ales Hemsky scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Hemsky tied the game at one at the 12:26 mark of the second period and he tied the game at two at the 14:51 mark of the third frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 17:48 of ice time. Hemsky has three goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

Brett Ritchie scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ritchie broke Brian Elliott's shutout bid win just under seven minutes remaining in the game with a powerful shot off a turnover. The goal was Ritchie's 13th of the season. He has an elite shot and showed how effective it could be tonight when he gets it on net. He is now up to 21 points in 69 games this season. He should not be owned in any fantasy format.

Jiri Hudler didn't play Friday because of a lower-body injury. Dan Hamhuis was also not in the lineup due to a lower-body ailment. Consider them both day-to-day for now.

Forward Curtis McKenzie scored the only goal for the Dallas Stars Monday night, and it was good enough for a 1-0 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks. McKenzie found the net at 14:54 of the second period for the game winner. It was McKenzie's fifth goal of the season. The Sharks outshot the Stars 30-20 in this game.

John Klingberg temporary left Thursday's game against Vancouver. He took a puck off the inside of his right leg. Klingberg picked up two assists in the contest and he helped set up Tyler Seguin's game-winning goal on the power play after he returned.

Dan Hamhuis won't suit up in Friday's game against the San Jose Sharks. It's unclear as to why he's not playing tonight, but Stars.nhl.com reporter Mark Stepneski believes Hamhuis could be "banged up". Stephen Johns will take his spot in the lineup.

Coach Lindy Ruff believes Esa Lindell has offensive potential. "Really, I think he's got one of the quickest wrist shots," Ruff said after he moved Lindell to the top power-play unit. "The fact that a lot of times you're under pressure, we're just looking for a guy that can just move it and distribute it and shoot it real quick. I think he's been one our better options, and he's a young guy we'd like to give a look at." He has made progress in the defensive end, but he has posted only 11 points in 56 games this season. Lindell has had success offensively before, so it may just be a matter of time before he clicks in the NHL.

Stephen Johns will be scratched against Chicago on Thursday. This will be Johns' second straight game out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. Through 55 games this season the young defender has posted nine points with 119 blocks and 148 hits.

Patrik Nemeth will be scratched from Friday's match with the Coyotes. Through 26 games this season the young defender has posted two points along with 28 hits and blocks.

Jamie Oleksiak will sit out Monday's game against the San Jose Sharks as a healthy scratch. Oleksiak will sit in back-to-back games for the Stars. He has appeared in only 34 games this season and has five goals and seven points during that span.

Greg Pateryn will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. This will be the fourth time in five games that he'll watch from the press box. Pateryn's played in just two games since being acquired from Montreal, and he's posted no points and a minus-3 rating during that span. Jiri Hudler will also be scratched in this game.

Kari Lehtonen stopped 20 of 21 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. The only goal Lehtonen gave up came on the power play (his team was leading 4-0 anyway). The Stars goalie is 2-0-1 in his last three games and he's given up two goals or less in each of those contests. Lehtonen has also surrendered two goals or less in five of his last six outings. He'll enter his next start with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage.