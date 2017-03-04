Player Page

Roster

Adam Cracknell | Winger | #27

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/15/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 9 (279) / CAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Adam Cracknell scored a hat trick in Friday's 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Well, no one could have predicted this kind of production from Cracknell. The Stars forward gave his team 1-0, 4-0, 5-1 leads in tonight's victory. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal in just 11:35 of ice time. He has 10 goals and five assists in 61 games. Tonight's offensive outburst won't change the fact that he doesn't have any value in most fantasy leagues. Brett Ritchie, Jamie Benn and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars. Mar 24 - 11:47 PM
More Adam Cracknell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
60751210120000268.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010STL24347180000026.115
2011STL2101100000011.000
2012STL20246340000021.095
2013STL19022000000016.000
2014STL17011-820000017.000
2015EDM525510-1200000168.074
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 23@ CHI100000000000.000
Mar 20SJ101110000000.000
Mar 17@ CAL1000-10000001.000
Mar 16@ VAN100004000002.000
Mar 14@ EDM1011-10000000.000
Mar 12@ SJ1000-10000002.000
Mar 8OTT1000-10000000.000
Mar 6@ WAS100000000001.000
Mar 4@ FLA000000000000.000
Mar 2NYI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Remi Elie
5Mattias Janmark
RW1Ales Hemsky
2Brett Ritchie
3Jiri Hudler
4Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Esa Lindell
4Stephen Johns
5Patrik Nemeth
6Jamie Oleksiak
7Greg Pateryn
G1Kari Lehtonen
2Antti Niemi
 

 