All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos had successful knee surgery on Thursday. He is still expected to miss four-to-six months. Six months still puts Stamkos in line to return during the playoffs, especially if Tampa Bay makes another deep run at the Cup.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson and the Lightning were shut out by Carolina in a 1-0 overtime thriller on Sunday. Johnson had a six-game point streak going last month, but now has just one point in his last five games. The 26-year-old has 15 points in 27 games this season.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula collected three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over Calgary. He has posted one goal and four helpers during a three-game points streak. Filppula is now up to 21 points in 29 matches this campaign.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle scored two goals in a 6-3 win over Calgary Wednesday night. He had one assist in his previous 12 matches. Boyle stepped up for the Lightning and he was rewarded with a season-high 19:09 of ice time. He has six goals and eight points in 28 appearances this year.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Sidelined

Ondrej Palat (undisclosed) skated Tuesday with a non-contact jersey. However, coach Jon Cooper isn't sure when Palat will be ready to play. Palat's return may not come until after the holiday break.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn collected two helpers in a 4-1 win versus Detroit on Tuesday. He had the primary helper on goals by Jonathan Drouin (power play) and Vladislav Namestnikov. Killorn has provided 17 points through 33 games this campaign.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov snapped a 15-game goalless drought Tuesday. He gave the Lightning a 4-0 lead during the second in a 4-1 win against Detroit. Namestnikov has recorded three points in his last five outings to give him 13 points on the year.

4 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit Red Wings. Drouin helped set up Brian Boyle's first period-goal and he added a power play goal in the second period to make it 2-0 for his team. Drouin is red-hot, as he's picked up 10 points in his last nine games. The 21-year-old has eight goals and nine assists in 25 games this season. Brayden Point and Vladislav Namestnikov also found the back of the net for the Lightning.

5 Cory Conacher Active

Cory Conacher found the back of the net in Friday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Conacher has jumped up and down between the NHL and AHL this season, so it was nice to see him get rewarded with a goal. It was his first tally since Oct. 11, 2014, when he was a member of the Islanders. He shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar.

6 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. He wasn't available for Saturday's game against Edmonton because of an upper-body injury. Paquette has seven points and 37 penalty minutes in 30 contests this campaign.

7 Tanner Richard Active

Tanner Richard will make his NHL debut Tuesday night. He is projected to play with Brayden Point and J.T. Brown. "I'm pretty hated by most teams in the AHL," Richard said. "I guess that kind of tells me I'm doing an all right job of being a little rat. So I plan on doing exactly that tonight." He also has 17 points in 22 games, so he has been productive offensively as well.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov I.L.

Nikita Kucherov (lower body) didn't skate Tuesday morning and he won't play against Detroit. Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure if Kucherov will be able to play in the final two games before the NHL takes a break for the holiday season. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 10 due to a lower-body injury.

2 Ryan Callahan I.L.

Ryan Callahan (lower body) won't play Tuesday night. He didn't skate in the morning and may not be ready to return until after the holiday break. Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure when Callahan will be available.

3 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit. All three of Point's goals this season have been scored on the power play. He has produced six of his 14 points on the man advantage.

4 J.T. Brown Active

The Lightning made JT Brown a surprise late scratch against the Penguins on Saturday night. Through 23 games this season the physical forward has three points with 34 PIMs and hits to his credit.

5 Erik Condra Active

Erik Condra has been summoned by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Condra was only in the minors for a couple days in his most recent stint. He has no points in two Tampa Bay games.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

With an assist against the Oilers Saturday night, Victor Hedman became Tampa's all-time points leader amongst defensemen. He passed Dan Boyle, who just retired from the game this past off-season. Hedman is having a tremendous campaign thus far with 25 points in 32 games, good for third in defenseman scoring behind only Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman makes his long awaited return against the Blues on Thursday. Right on schedule, Stralman returns from his upper body injury. Through 15 games he has a goal and seven points with 13 blocks and 16 hits.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (lower body) has declared himself ready to play Thursday. Garrison is projected to play alongside Andrej Sustr. He missed two contests due to the ailment.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn got his first goal of the season Wednesday night. The unlikely scorer has contributed five points in 30 games this season. The marker ended a 12-game scoring drought for the Tampa Bay blueliner.

5 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov will be a healthy scratch against Detroit on Tuesday. Nesterov played just 11:06 in the last game and he was scratched in the two games before that, so this isn't exactly surprising. The 23-year-old has two goals and four assists in 22 games this season. Ondrej Palat will miss the game with an undisclosed injury.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr first goal of the season was a game winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 6-3 Wednesday night. The defenseman’s goal came at the 18:47 mark of the second period and lifted the Bolts to a 4-1 advantage over the Flames. Sustr has only four assists this season, so he isn't worth owning on your fantasy roster.

7 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek has been called up by Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old defender has four assists in 17 games with the Lightning this season.

G 1 Ben Bishop Sidelined

Ben Bishop (lower body) is expected to miss three-to-four weeks. Bishop was injured in Tuesday's game against Detroit. Andrei Vasilevskiy will tend to the crease during his absence.

2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy will take over the crease for the Lightning now that Ben Bishop is sidelined with a lower-body injury. Bishop is projected to miss three to four weeks, so Vasilevskiy will get plenty of starts as the team's top goaltender. The 22-year-old netminder has a 7-4-1 record with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage this season.