Ben Bishop | Goalie | #30

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/21/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 216
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (85) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Ben Bishop (lower body) is expected to miss three-to-four weeks.
Bishop was injured in Tuesday's game against Detroit. Andrei Vasilevskiy will tend to the crease during his absence. Dec 21 - 5:20 PM
Source: Joe Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2212279102572.79612555.9070
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008STL624511011122.94112100.8930
2010STL736934000172.76168151.8991
2011OTT1053233020222.48243221.9090
2012TB 221260119013562.67701645.9202
2013TB 63358637140761332.2317581625.9245
2014TB 62351940130541362.3216201484.9164
2015TB 61358535210481232.0616721549.9266
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20DET11300000.00441.0000
Dec 17@ EDM164000021.883230.9380
Dec 16@ VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14@ CAL160100033.002219.8640
Dec 10PIT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 8VAN140010046.002016.8000
Dec 4@ CAR16100001.983029.9670
Dec 3WAS16510001.923534.9710
Dec 1@ STL137010011.62109.9000
Nov 29@ CLM0000000.0000.0000

PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cory Conacher
6Cedric Paquette
7Tanner Richard
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Erik Condra
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
3Kristers Gudlevskis
 

 