Ryan Reaves | Winger | #75

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/20/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 225
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 5 (156) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Ryan Reaves from the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the trade involving Derick Brassard.
The Golden Knights, Penguins and Senators are all involved in the deal. Vegas is believed to be involved so that they can retain some of Brassard's salary, so that the deal can work financially for the Pens. The Golden Knights are also receiving Vancouver's fourth-round pick in 2018 from the Penguins. Reaves has four goals, four assists and 84 penalty minutes in 58 games this season. Vegas will retain 40 percent of Brassard's salary. Feb 23 - 9:11 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
58448-9840000134.118
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010STL28224-1780000116.125
2011STL6031401240000132.094
2012STL434263790000124.167
2013STL63268-11260000025.080
2014STL816612-31160000155.109
2015STL64314-6680000031.097
2016STL80761341040000158.121
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 23VAN000000000000.000
Feb 18@ CLM1000-10000000.000
Feb 17TOR101100000001.000
Feb 15LA110112000003.333
Feb 13OTT100000000000.000
Feb 11@ STL1000-12000000.000
Feb 9@ DAL1000-10000000.000
Feb 6VGK110100000003.333
Feb 3@ NJ100000000000.000
Feb 2WAS100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Ryan Carpenter
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3Oscar Lindberg
4Brendan Leipsic
5William Carrier
6Tomas Hyka
7Stefan Matteau
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Ryan Reaves
5Alex Tuch
6David Clarkson
D1Colin Miller
2Shea Theodore
3Nate Schmidt
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Brad Hunt
7Jon Merrill
8Luca Sbisa
9Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Maxime Lagace
 

 