C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson scored a pair of goals in Friday's 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Karlsson's first goal tied the game at two at the 14:39 mark of the first period, while his second tally gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 advantage early in the second frame. He registered the primary assist on Jonathan Marchessault's power play marker that made it 4-2 for Vegas. Karlsson finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 17:16 of ice time. The 25-year-old has registered at least one point in nine of his last 10 games. He has an incredible 33 goals and 55 points in 61 games this season. Only Alex Ovechkin (36) and Evgeni Malkin (34) have more goals than Karlsson. He's been the biggest individual surprise of the season.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula (flu) is good to return on Thursday. Haula missed Tuesday's game due to the illness. He has 21 goals and 40 points in 51 games in 2017-18.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Vegas will get back Cody Eakin (undisclosed) Thursday night. Eakin wasn't able to play on Tuesday. He has six goals and 18 points in 42 contests this season.

4 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 victory versus Calgary. Carpenter has accounted for four goals and two assists in the past five games. It has been a productive February for him, as he has amassed nine of his 10 points this season.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist for the second straight game in a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Marchessault now has three straight two-point nights for the Golden Knights, giving him six points in three games. His longest points streak of the season was seven games, back in late December/early January. James Neal, Erik Haula, and William Karlsson also scored for VGK. Marchessault now has 20 goals and 54 points in 51 games this season.

2 David Perron Active

David Perron has been white hot over Vegas' last 14 games. The veteran winger has registered 19 points over those games (1.36 points per game) and now sits tied for 23rd in NHL scoring with the likes of Patrick Kane and Jamie Benn. Who would have predicted this? Sadly, not us Rotoworld folk.

3 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Lindberg, who will come out of the lineup for Brendan Leipsic, has seven goals and two assists in 53 games this season. He's now gone 20 games without finding the back of the net. Lindberg shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic will probably play on Tuesday against Pittsburgh. William Carrier was injured on Sunday and he returned to Las Vegas Monday for further evaluation. Leipsic has two goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances this year.

5 William Carrier I.L.

William Carrier (upper body) won't play Thursday night. This will be Carrier's second game in a row on the sidelines after he was hurt last Sunday against Washington. Ryan Carpenter, who has been filling in for Carrier, has two goals and one assist in his last two games.

6 Tomas Hyka Active

Tomas Hyka has been called up on an emergency basis. Hyka didn't play for Vegas during his first NHL recall. He has 13 goals and 34 points in 35 games with Chicago of the AHL this season.

7 Stefan Matteau Active

Stefan Matteau has been recalled by the Golden Knights. Matteau is up with Vegas on an emergency basis. He has one assist in five NHL outings and 17 points in 42 AHL contests this season.

RW 1 James Neal I.L.

The Vegas Golden Knights have placed James Neal (illness) on injured reserve. This means that Neal will be out for tonight's clash against the Vancouver Canucks. This will be the third consecutive game that he misses. The 30-year-old has 24 goals and 39 points in 58 games this season. The move also allows Vegas to add another player to their roster via trade if they feel the need to do so.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith notched a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over Calgary on Wednesday. Smith has been red hot with eight goals and nine assists in the last 12 games. He has reached the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career and has a personal best 53 points after 60 contests. Vegas currently has five players with 20 or more goals.

3 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Nosek has been sidelined since Jan. 16 because of an upper-body injury. He has recorded three goals and eight points in 41 games this season.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Ryan Reaves from the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the trade involving Derick Brassard. The Golden Knights, Penguins and Senators are all involved in the deal. Vegas is believed to be involved so that they can retain some of Brassard's salary, so that the deal can work financially for the Pens. The Golden Knights are also receiving Vancouver's fourth-round pick in 2018 from the Penguins. Reaves has four goals, four assists and 84 penalty minutes in 58 games this season. Vegas will retain 40 percent of Brassard's salary.

5 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch recorded the first Gordie Howe hat trick in Golden Knights history during a 7-3 win over Calgary on Wednesday night. Tuch was credited with the game-winning goal late in the second period after the Flames fought back to tie the contest three previous times. He earned an assist on a goal by Luca Sbisa and he dropped the gloves with Calgary defender Travis Hamonic.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller posted a power-play assist with two blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against the visiting Blackhawks. Miller has quietly posted seven goals with 31 points and a plus-1 rating, picking up the pace lately over the past month. He has two goals with 10 points over the past 11 outings, including a goal and five assists on the man advantage. If you're in need of rearguard help, Miller is an underrated and solid pick-up off of the waiver wire.

2 Shea Theodore I.L.

Shea Theodore (illness) has been put on the injured reserve list. Theodore was originally regarded as a game-time decision for Wednesday's game, but clearly he can be ruled out now. This will be his third straight game on the sidelines due to a throat infection.

3 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt had a goal and an assist Saturday in the Golden Knights 6-3 win over Montreal. Schmidt has really come on of late offensively with two goals and eight points in his last eight games to give him five goals and 29 points in 58 games. Throw in a plus-16 rating and Schmidt is deserving of not only being picked up in most pools but being in your starting lineup.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb scored the Golden Knights' lone goal in Sunday's loss to the Flyers. McNabb's fourth goal of the season brings him to 12 points in 49 games so far. The 27-year-old is 12 points away from setting his career high in points.

5 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland received a $2,688.17 fine as punishment for crosschecking Chicago’s Brandon Saad. Engelland dealt the offending hit on Tuesday. He also had an assist and two blocked shots in that game.

6 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild. It's the first time Hunt will serve as a healthy scratch since Jan. 5. The Golden Knights blue liner has one goal and 12 points in 27 games this season. Brendan Leipsic is also expected to watch the game from the press box.

7 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill (undisclosed) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Merrill is expected to return to Vegas' lineup on Wednesday. He'll likely be paired with Colin Miller.

8 Luca Sbisa Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have activated Luca Sbisa (hand) off injured reserve. Sbisa has been out with the injury since Jan. 5. He has one goal, 10 points and a plus-6 rating in 24 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

9 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner is out with a similar abdominal injury to the one he had last year. Stoner missed most of the 2016-17 season and he had abdominal surgery in December. He is currently on injured reserve.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury allowed three goals on 33 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Golden Knights found themselves down 2-1 in the first period, but they managed to score four unanswered goals to jump back ahead. The win improves Fleury's record to 21-7-2 on the season. The veteran netminder has just one loss in his last six games. He'll enter his next appearance with . a 2.13 goals-against-average and a solid .930 save percentage.

2 Malcolm Subban I.L.

Malcolm Subban is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury. Coach Gerard Gallant said that Subban definitely would not be playing this week and he expects to know more afterward.