All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson has been nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy. Karlsson was arguably the biggest surprise in the NHL this season, as he accumulated 43 goals and 78 points in 82 games during the regular season. He also had just 12 penalty minutes in 2017-18. Buffalo’s Ryan O’Reilly and Florida’s Aleksander Barkov are the other two nominees for the award this year.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula avoided facing disciplinary action from the NHL for his incident with Anze Kopitar in Game 3. Haula appeared to retaliate to a cross-check by hitting Kopitar in the face with the butt-end of his stick. He was not penalized on the play. "He landed on my back in front of the net; I tried to get up and I had no intention of doing what the replay showed," Haula said Monday. "I was holding my stick like I normally would. I don’t think the stick hit him. If the butt end of my stick had hit him, he would have had a mark on his face or something."

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored a goal in the Golden Knights 7-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Eakin hadn't scored in his last seven games before Saturday night's game. Eakin's goal came at the beginning of the second period, when the Golden Knights were already down 3-0. Unfortunately, that was as close as Vegas got to the scoreline as they rolled snake eyes in their final game of the season. Eakin finishes the season with 11 goals and 27 points in 80 games this season.

4 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 victory versus Calgary. Carpenter has accounted for four goals and two assists in the past five games. It has been a productive February for him, as he has amassed nine of his 10 points this season.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault picked up an assist in a 2-1 double overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2. We're not sure if it was intentional or not, but Marchessault's point shot bounced off the boards and right to Alex Tuch in front for the opening goal of the game. It's Marchessault's second career playoff point after picking up a point in five playoff games with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2015-16 post-season. The 27-year-old forward fired off seven shots of his own at goaltender Jonathan Quick tonight but was unable to beat the 32-year-old goaltender who stood on his head during tonight's game. Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday night.

2 David Perron Active

David Perron will play in Game 3 on Sunday night against Los Angeles Perron will skate on the third line alongside Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter. He had been sidelined since Mar. 26 due to an undisclosed injury.

3 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar is not expected to play in Game 3 on Sunday night. Tatar was seen wearing a suit an hour before puck drop and he skated with the extras during the Golden Knights' morning session. It looks like David Perron will be back in the lineup and Tatar is the odd man out.

4 William Carrier Active

William Carrier piled up 25 hits in Vegas' first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings. Carrier and Dustin Brown, who is now eliminated, have the most body checks in the playoffs entering Thursday night's action. Carrier amassed 10 hits back in Game 1. Coach Gerard Gallant wanted to take advantage of Carrier's speed, so he got to play instead of Ryan Reaves.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will be a healthy scratch in Game 2 of Vegas' first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. The Golden Knights are making no changes from the lineup that beat the Kings in Game 1. Lindberg had nine goals and two assists in 63 games with Vegas this season. Brad, Hunt, Ryan Reaves and Dylan Ferguson will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 James Neal Active

James Neal scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3. Neal put a ridiculous move on a Kings defender before sniping home his first goal of the post-season. The 30-year-old forward has picked up two points in three playoff games so far and he now has 26 goals and 46 points in 83 career post-season games. The expansion Golden Knights will take a commanding 3-0 series lead into Tuesday's Game 4 contest.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith stretched his playoff point streak to three games on Tuesday night in Game 4 versus Los Angeles. Smith has generated an assist in each of his last three contests, including a helper on the game-winning goal in his past two outings. He has 16 points in 22 career postseason matches. Smith's efforts have helped Vegas get into Round 2 of the postseason following a series sweep against the Kings.

3 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch scored a goal in a 2-1 double overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of their playoff matchup. Jonathan Marchessault missed the net with his shot but Tuch was parked in front and scooped up the puck off the boards to open the scoring 14:47 into the first period. It's Tuch's first career playoff point. The 21-year-old forward had a solid rookie season this year and he is currently skating alongside Erik Haula and James Neal on the second line.

4 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek posted an assist and a plus-1 rating in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Kings on Wednesday. Nosek etched his name into the record and trivia books as he picked up the first-ever assist in Vegas postseason history on Shea Theodore's marker early in the first period. It was all Marc-Andre Fleury needed as Vegas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Kings and Golden Knights tangle in Game 2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

David Perron likes the Golden Knights acquisition of tough guy Ryan Reaves from Pittsburgh. The two were teammates in St. Louis and Perron thinks the trade will make the Golden Knights play bigger as Reaves is one of the top enforcers in the NHL. "He likes chirping, and we have done a lot of that in the room, and I feel that’s what makes us close," Perron said. "I give him about two days and he will be right in the mix, and he will probably be the one chirping the most. I think the respect level from other teams of having him and Deryk Engelland, also, are going to allow guys to play their game and be confident in any type of game." Get him in your lineup if you need penalty minutes as he will want to make an impression with his teammates quickly.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller posted two assists with four shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win in Vancouver. Miller slapped the brakes on a seven-game scoreless drought with the multi-point effort, his first since March 14. He is up to 10 goals and 41 points on the season, emerging as a respectable fantasy option along the blue line. He also has five goals and 12 assists on the power play to help his owners.

2 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore potted the only goal of Game 1 in the Western Conference Quarterfinals against Los Angeles. Theodore etched his name into the Vegas history books with the team's first-ever goal in franchise history, and subsequently ended up with the first-ever game-winning tally, too, in the 1-0 win. He tacked on a plus-1 rating with three shots on net, two blocked shots and a hit, too. Game 2 is set for Friday in Vegas.

3 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames. Schmidt was also scratched in Thursday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. He's only sitting because he's a key piece of the Golden Knights blue line, so they'll want to rest him for the playoffs. He'll finish the season with five goals and 36 points in 76 games this season. Zach Whitecloud, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb scored the only goal in Vegas' 1-0 victory over Los Angeles in Game 4 Tuesday night. It adds a little extra to the story that it's McNabb that ultimately ended the Kings' season. Los Angeles exposed McNabb in the expansion draft and Vegas decided to take him. McNabb had a small role with the Kings in 2016-17, appearing in just 49 games and averaging 15:04 minutes when he did, but he averaged 20:09 minutes per game in the 2017-18 regular season with the Golden Knights. His role was even bigger in the first round of the playoffs beyond just the goal, though that still will naturally be the most memorable part of it. "It feels good for sure," McNabb said. "Definitely nice to beat your old team." Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each registered an assist on Wednesday.

5 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland has been named as a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award. The award goes to the player "who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." Engelland is a longtime Las Vegas resident and he delivered an emotional speech in a ceremony to honor first responders and victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. He also helped formed the Vegas Strong Hero of the Game program, where he invites victims or first responders to home games. Engelland also worked with the Ronald McDonald House and partnered with Three Square to help the less fortunate.

6 Jon Merrill Active

Vegas as elected to scratch Jon Merrill today vs. the Buffalo Sabres. Jon Merrill will come out for Nate Schmidt who is healthy enough to return from his upper-body injury. William Carrier (undisclosed), Reilly Smith (undisclosed), Malcolm Subban (hand), James Neal (lower body), Oscar Lindberg (upper body) and Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) will also be out.

7 Brad Hunt Active

The Golden Knights have scratched Brad Hunt tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Hunt will be joined as a scratch by Oscar Lindberg. It'll be the second straight game that Hunt sits.

8 Luca Sbisa Sidelined

Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) practiced for a second straight day on Tuesday. "His timetable is basically day to day," said coach Gerard Gallant. "... It was a minor setback. We kept him off the ice for a few days and again, I'm not sure when he's going to play, but I really feel it's going to be in the near future." He skated with the team's expected scratches (Tomas Tatar, Ryane Reaves, Oscar Lindberg and Brad Hunt) for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

9 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner is out with a similar abdominal injury to the one he had last year. Stoner missed most of the 2016-17 season and he had abdominal surgery in December. He is currently on injured reserve.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury posted a 31-save shutout to lead Vegas to a 1-0 victory in Game 4 Tuesday night. Vegas completed the sweep of Los Angeles thanks in large part to Fleury's efforts throughout the series. This was Fleury's second shutout in just four games. Overall in the first round, he had a 0.65 GAA and .977 save percentage. If Fleury stays this hot then the Golden Knights will be a very tough team to face going forward.

2 Malcolm Subban Active

Malcolm Subban made 29 saves in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Subban was searching for his third straight victory on Thursday. Despite saving 29 shots, Subban couldn't come up with the victory. His record falls to 13-4-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage.