Deryk Engelland | Defenseman | #5

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (36) / 4/3/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 214
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 6 (194) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Deryk Engelland has been named as a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award.
The award goes to the player "who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." Engelland is a longtime Las Vegas resident and he delivered an emotional speech in a ceremony to honor first responders and victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. He also helped formed the Vegas Strong Hero of the Game program, where he invites victims or first responders to home games. Engelland also worked with the Ronald McDonald House and partnered with Three Square to help the less fortunate. Apr 24 - 3:19 PM
Source: VegasGoldenKnights.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
795182362400000108.046
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009PIT9022-217000104.000
2010PIT633710-51230000049.061
2011PIT734131710560000186.047
2012PIT420665540000031.000
2013PIT566612-6580100159.102
2014CAL762911-16530001051.039
2015CAL6939127540001071.042
2016CAL814121628500002107.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ CAL1000-10000001.000
Apr 5@ EDM1000-22000000.000
Apr 3@ VAN100000000000.000
Mar 31SJ101120000001.000
Mar 30STL100000000001.000
Mar 28ARI1000-10000002.000
Mar 26COL000000000000.000
Mar 24@ COL000000000000.000
Mar 22@ SJ100010000001.000
Mar 20VAN100020000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Ryan Carpenter
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3Tomas Tatar
4William Carrier
5Oscar Lindberg
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Alex Tuch
4Tomas Nosek
5Ryan Reaves
6David Clarkson
D1Colin Miller
2Shea Theodore
3Nate Schmidt
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Jon Merrill
7Brad Hunt
8Luca Sbisa
9Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Dylan Ferguson
 

 