Mark Letestu | Center | #55

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/4/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
Contract: view contract details
Mark Letestu has been traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal.
Letestu was sent from Edmonton to Nashville in exchange for forward Pontus Aberg and then flipped to Columbus for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Letestu has eight goals and 19 points in 60 games this season. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer and will provide some depth down the middle for Columbus, where he played for parts of four seasons before going into the Oilers in 2015-16. Feb 25 - 12:53 PM
Source: NashvillePredators.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6081119-17103321195.084
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009PIT10101-22000009.111
2010PIT6414132741342003128.109
2011CLM62111425-9844000114.096
2012CLM461314277103220292.141
2013CLM8212223412056121122.098
2014CLM547613-900110163.111
2015EDM82101525-211039210107.093
2016EDM78161935-217113216120.133
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 24@ LA1000-20000001.000
Feb 22COL101110000003.000
Feb 20BOS100000000002.000
Feb 18@ COL1000-10000000.000
Feb 17@ ARI100000000001.000
Feb 15@ VGK1000-10000001.000
Feb 12FLA101110000002.000
Feb 10@ SJ100000000001.000
Feb 9@ ANA100010000001.000
Feb 7@ LA1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alexander Wennberg
2Nick Foligno
3Brandon Dubinsky
4Mark Letestu
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Pierre-Luc Dubois
4Matt Calvert
5Nathan Gerbe
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Oliver Bjorkstrand
3Josh Anderson
4Zac Dalpe
D1Zach Werenski
2Seth Jones
3Jack Johnson
4David Savard
5Taylor Chorney
6Ryan Murray
7Scott Harrington
8Dean Kukan
9Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 