All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg (back) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Wennberg wasn't expected to return before the All-Star break, so this is a pleasant surprise. He has four goals and 16 points in 30 contests in 2017-18. His most recent game was on Dec. 21.

2 Nick Foligno I.L.

Nick Foligno (lower body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Foligno is expected to miss a week or two, so his move to the IR makes sense. It also corresponds with the Blue Jackets claiming Taylor Chorney off waivers.

3 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky scored a goal but the Columbus Blue Jackets fell to the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night. Dubinsky's goal tied the game at 2 midway through the third period until Nicklas Backstrom scored with just 42.9 seconds left to give the Capitals the late victory. It was Dubinsky's first goal since December 1st, and he now sits at four goals and 13 points in 35 games.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu has been traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal. Letestu was sent from Edmonton to Nashville in exchange for forward Pontus Aberg and then flipped to Columbus for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Letestu has eight goals and 19 points in 60 games this season. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer and will provide some depth down the middle for Columbus, where he played for parts of four seasons before going into the Oilers in 2015-16.

5 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlack will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Sedlak missed time with an ankle injury earlier this season, but it's the first time he'll serve as a healthy scratch. He has four goals and three assists in 41 games this season. Dean Kukan will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored his 17th goal of the season on Thursday night but it wasn't enough as the Columbus Blue Jackets dropped a 2-1 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers. Panarin sniped home a goal a bit past the halfway mark of the second period to put the Jackets ahead 1-0. The goal was his 200th career NHL point. The lead didn't hold however as the Flyers bounced back with two third-period goals to earn the victory. Panarin now has 17 goals and 49 points in 61 games this season. He has recorded a point in three-straight games.

2 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Jenner buried a rebound after Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski rang a shot off the post. The tally gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at the time. Jenner finished the game with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and three hits in 16:03 of ice time. The goal was his first in nine games. The 24-year-old is having a disappointing year, as he has just six goals and 18 points in 53 games this season. Teammate Scott Harrington added the game-winning goal in the second frame.

3 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a goal and an assist in 17:39 of ice-time in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Dubois now has four points in his last four games for the Blue Jackets. He's also got six multi-point games this season. His 14th of the season tied the game at two goals apiece before the Jackets' Josh Anderson scored the game-winner in the third. Dubois now has 14 goals and 31 points in 62 games this season.

4 Matt Calvert Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Matt Calvert off injured reserve. Calvert has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 6. He has three goals and five assists in 14 games this season.

5 Nathan Gerbe Active

Nathan Gerbe has been called up by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gerbe has a goal and 10 points in 11 AHL games. The 30-year-old hasn't played in the NHL yet this season as he started the campaign in Switzerland, but he's a veteran of 394 NHL contests.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Atkinson's goal at the 16:32 mark of the third period tied the game at one and eventually forced overtime. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, Sean Couturier netted the game-winning goal for the Flyers in overtime. Atkinson finished the night with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and one hit in 18:53 of ice time. He has picked up seven points in 10 games since coming back from a foot injury. He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 42 games this season.

2 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist Saturday. Bjorkstrand had only one assist in his previous 13 games so perhaps this was a confidence builder for the 22-year-old. He has nine goals and 29 points in 55 games and has some fantasy value in deeper leagues.

3 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson has been demoted to the Blue Jackets' fourth line for Saturday's game against Chicago. Anderson will line up alongside Nathan Gerbe and Jussi Jokinen instead of Matt Calvert and Brandon Dubinsky. Lucas Sedlak will move up to the Jackets' third line taking Anderson's place with Calvert and Dubi. We're not sure if this will have a huge impact on Anderson's fantasy value, but it certainly won't help.

4 Zac Dalpe Active

Zac Dalpe won't be used on Saturday. Dalpe is being sent to the press box after playing in Columbus' previous two games. He has no points in 12 games this season.

D 1 Zach Werenski Active

Zack Werenski registered three assists in a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Werenski snapped his six-game pointless streak on Tuesday with his best single-game performance of the season, a three-point night. Werenski now has 25 points in 52 games this season.

2 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones had a pair of assists and was a plus-three Saturday. Jones has been the Blue Jackets top defenseman this season and has eight goals and 36 points in 55 games with a plus-three rating. Last season was a career best with 42 points including 12 goals and while he may not break his goals record, his points record is about to be broken. He is a must-start in most fantasy leagues.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson confirmed that he requested a trade. "It's never good to let things fester, hold everything in," Johnson said. "I've been holding a lot of things in for many years here. Yeah, it's out. I own it, and I have nothing to hide. That's the situation. Like I said before, you're just trying to do what's best for your family … I think any husband or father can relate to that." Johnson is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and he's looking to sign what could be his last big contract. Meanwhile, his role with the Blue Jackets has declined this season, in part due to his inconsistent play, so he feel that an opportunity elsewhere might be best for him. As far as Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is concerned, he trusts Johnson and understands where the blueliner is coming from. It doesn't seem like Johnson's trade request will make things awkward and as long as he's with the Blue Jackets, he should continue to do his best.

4 David Savard Active

David Savard has been fined $5,000 for slashing Florida's Vincent Trocheck. The incident occurred on Sunday and it is the maximum allowable under the terms of the CBA. Savard was not penalized on the play.

5 Taylor Chorney Active

Columbus has claimed Taylor Chorney off waivers from Washington. Chorney has a goal and four points in 24 games this season. The Blue Jackets have two injured defensemen in Dean Kukan and Markus Nutivaara while Jack Johnson has requested a trade, so they could use the defensive depth right now.

6 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Murray has recovered from a back injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 27. He has five points in 27 appearances this season.

7 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win against New Jersey on Tuesday. Harrington hasn't done much offensively this season as that was his second goal and fourth point in 29 games this season. It was also his first career game-winning goal in 76 contests.

8 Dean Kukan I.L.

Dean Kukan (upper body) is expected to miss four weeks. Kukan suffered an upper-body injury Sunday against Pittsburgh and he was moved to injured reserve by Columbus on Monday.

9 Markus Nutivaara I.L.

Markus Nutivaara (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Nutivaara has missed the Blue Jackets last two games. He has three goals and 18 points in 51 contests in 2017-18.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Bobrovsky has three wins in his last six appearances for the Blue Jackets. His record now improves to 26-20-5 with a 2.44 GAA and a .920 save percentage.