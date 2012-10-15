Player Page

Roster

Eddie Olczyk | Winger

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (50) / 8/16/1966
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207
Drafted: 1984 / Rd. 1 (3) / CHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eddie Olczyk has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
The 50-year-old played in 1,031 career games and currently serves as the color analyst for Blackhawks games on CSN as well as NHL on NBC. "I have been diagnosed with a form of colon cancer and am currently undergoing treatment for the disease," he said in a statement. "I have been working with outstanding health care professionals and expect to be back in the broadcast booth after I complete my treatment. Having the support and encouragement from my family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization, NBC Sports and all my friends and fans means the world to me and will give me continued strength to beat this. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we focus our attention on my treatments." We wish him the best in his recovery and hope to see him back on television soon. Aug 8 - 5:32 PM
Source: CSN Chicago
More Eddie Olczyk Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993NYR37358-1280000040.075
1994WIN334913-1122000056.071
1995LA 51272249065160000147.184
1996PIT79253055-145150100195.128
1997PIT56111122-93550100123.089
1998CHI61101525-3292010088.114
1999CHI33224-8120000033.061
Eddie Olczyk's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Eddie Olczyk's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Eddie Olczyk's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Eddie Olczyk's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Nick Schmaltz
4Tanner Kero
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3Vince Hinostroza
4Lance Bouma
5John Hayden
RW1Patrick Kane
2Richard Panik
3Ryan Hartman
4Jordin Tootoo
5Tomas Jurco
6Alex DeBrincat
7Tommy Wingels
8Kyle Baun
9Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Connor Murphy
4Gustav Forsling
5Michal Rozsival
6Michal Kempny
7Jordan Oesterle
8Erik Gustafsson
9Jan Rutta
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
3Jean-Francois Berube
4Jeff Glass
 

 