Eddie Olczyk | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Coach Joel Quenneville indicated that he plans to reunite Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad. "Jonny's line is key for our team's success," Quenneville said. "Whether it's Saad returning or (Richard) Panik having some good stretches last year … those three potentially being on a line (is) really good to see. (It gives us) some size, some strength (and) puck possession." Saad was reacquired from Columbus in June and he has had offensive chemistry with Toews in the past. The Blackhawks captain wants to play looser and have more fun this campaign after some struggles in 2016-17 got the better of him. Toews is excited to have Saad back on the team and they could be a productive duo this year.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 1 against Nashville. "I don't know if [there is any] doubt at all," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's good to go." Anisimov has been out of action since Mar. 14 due to a lower-body injury. He recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 64 games during the 2016-17 campaign. Look for Anisimov to be back between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin on Thursday night.

3 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz wasn't out for long after he was hurt at the World Hockey Championship last week. He was back in the lineup for the United States after missing one contest following a late hit from Sweden's Gabriel Landeskog. Schmaltz has collected three assists in five games at the tournament.

4 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero started as a temporary replacement for injured forward Marcus Kruger, but he will likely start next season as his full-time replacement. The Blackhawks are once again in a tight bind with regards to the salary cap, and Marcus Kruger appears to be the next victim of what has turned into a yearly salary dump tradition for Chicago. When Kruger is moved, Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune expect Tanner Kero to take over for him. Kero can do most of the things Kruger can, he just needs to produce more offensively seeing as he had only six goals and ten assists in 47 games. We wouldn't recommend selecting him in even the deepest of fantasy formats next season.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad says he's excited to be reunited with Jonathan Toews. Saad was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of a trade that saw Artemi Panarin head the other way. Toews and Saad did some damage together during Saad's first tenure in Chicago, so they're hoping they'll be able to leave right where they left off. "(Toews) is someone I talked to shortly after it happened. He’s a guy I’ve always kept in touch with, great friend," Saad said. "To be reunited, getting that chance to play with him again, he’s an incredible player and his resume speaks for itself. I look forward to trying to rekindle that."

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville raised the possibility of Patrick Sharp playing with Patrick Kane. Sharp is coming off a terrible season with the Dallas Stars where he scored eight goals and 18 points in 48 contests. He's campaign was brought to an end due to hip surgery, but he should be fine by training camp. He signed a one-year contract with Chicago and that reunion might do him some good. Playing alongside a talent like Kane would certainly help him substantially too. Sharp is a risk as at the age of 35 he might simply be entering the twilight of his career, but if the Blackhawks intend to use him as a top-six forward then there's also bounce back potential there.

3 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza, John Hayden, Tomas Jurco and Jordin Tootoo are each expected to be scratched against Nashville for Game 4 on Thursday. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much production from this group in the series thus far. Tootoo has averaged 6:13 of ice time, with two shots on net in two games. Both Hinostroza and Hayden have played just once and less than seven minutes each.

4 Lance Bouma Active

The Blackhawks have signed Lance Bouma to a one-year contract. Bouma registered only seven points in 61 games with the Flames and his contract was just recently bought out. He will be looking to win a job on the Hawks' third-defenseman pairing. Needless to say, his fantasy value is not very high.

5 John Hayden Active

John Hayden is completely focused on hockey now that he has earned a degree in political science. He had to juggle his studies and playing for the Blackhawks after he signed a two-year deal in March. "Now that everything is officially settled down it's a relief not to have any summer classes," Hayden said. "Now it's the first time in my life I officially have just hockey on my menu." He skated in 12 games with Chicago in 2016-17 and posted four points. Hayden also dressed in one playoff match. The 22-year-old forward is hungry for more NHL action in 2017-18, but he will have to earn his spot at training camp.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane sees promise in the Blackhawks' younger players. "I think for us, yeah we might be getting a little bit older, but I don't think we're slowing down," Kane said. "We have some young guys that will be even better than they were last year. Hartman had a great year but I think he can be better. I think Schmaltz will be even better. He's a guy to watch coming into the season. He's got all the talent in the world and can do some special things." Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz were rookies last season and recorded 31 points and 28 points respectively. The Blackhawks have once again found themselves in a difficult cap situation that will likely result in them moving veterans, so they'll need young players like Hartman and Schmaltz to step up to help fill the void.

2 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik made it sound like there wasn't much of a negotiating process before he inked his two-year, $5.6 million extension with Chicago on Thursday. "I was waiting for the first offer to come in, and the first offer they gave me surprised me," Panik said. "There wasn't much thinking involved. I was really happy to get the first offer [because] it was a good one." It's good that Panik was happy with Chicago's offer because, if anything, he might have been able to hold out for more if he really wanted to. He's coming off a strong season where he recorded 22 goals and 44 points in 82 games. He'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this deal, so if he has another couple solid seasons during this contract then his next signing should be fairly lucrative.

3 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman will start Game 2 on Chicago's top line with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik. Rookie Nick Schmaltz was on the line at the start of Game 1, but a tough period led to him being demoted. Schmaltz's loss is Hartman's gain. Hartman finished the regular season with 19 goals and 31 points in 76 games. The promotion will definitely increase his fantasy value.

4 Jordin Tootoo Active

It looks like Jordin Tootoo will be back in the lineup for Game 3 against Nashville. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday after playing in the first game of the series. Tootoo logged just 5:29 of ice time in that contest. Vince Hinostroza is slated to return to the press box instead.

5 Tomas Jurco Active

Chicago has agreed terms with Tomas Jurco on a one-year contract. Jurco was obtained from the Red Wings for a third-round pick in February. He posted just one goal in 13 appearances with the Blackhawks after the move, but the organization feels he can still turn it around.

6 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat is focused on getting stronger this summer. Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said that DeBrincat, who is on the small side for a potential NHLer at 5-foot-7, would need to increase his strength in order to wrestle his way onto Chicago's 2017-18 opening game roster. "This year more than other years I've been in the gym a lot and focusing on things I need to improve on," DeBrincat said. "I'm just trying to get better with what they need me to be better at. I'm really working toward that. Everyone wants to make the team. That's a big thing for me this summer." DeBrincat had 65 goals and 127 points in 63 OHL games last season. He's someone to watch during the Blackhawks' training camp.

7 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels jumped at the chance to join the Chicago Blackhawks and he is looking forward to contributing in a leadership capacity in 2017-18. Wingels feels he can help the players coming up to fill spots on the third and fourth lines because it can be tougher for them to relate to the star players on the team. He is excited to be playing closer to home and he will bring some "sandpaper" to the lineup, while helping out on the penalty kill.

8 Kyle Baun Active

Kyle Baun has been called up by Chicago. He notched 14 goals and 34 points in 74 games with Rockford of the AHL in 2016-17. Baun will join the "Black Aces" group, so he isn't expected to play in the postseason.

9 Marian Hossa I.L.

Marian Hossa will not play in 2017-18 because of side effects from medication to treat a skin disorder. It was reported on Tuesday that Hossa may be forced to retire due to the issue. "Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder," Hossa said in a statement. "Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice." He also added that he wouldn't be commenting further on his health. Team physician Dr. Michael Terry said that the skin disorder "is becoming more and more difficult to treat and control with conventional medications while [Hossa] plays hockey," so it was a joint decision for him not to play.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

After being shut out in Game 1, the Blackhawks know they have to find a way to make life more difficult for Preds goalie Pekka Rinne. "That's no secret in playoff hockey, that it's always going to be those greasy goals that aren't always pretty plays," defenseman Duncan Keith said. "It comes down to having a little more determination and, like (Quenneville) said, that desperation — pick it up a bit. Maybe that'll be the difference." The Blackhawks will look to even up the best-of-seven series at home on Saturday night.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have not talked to any teams about Brent Seabrook, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun added that the Blackhawks value Seabrook's leadership too much to consider trading him. Seabrook's name surfaced as a possible trade candidate over the weekend, but it doesn't sound like he is going anywhere. He is signed for seven more years.

3 Connor Murphy Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Niklas Hjalmarsson. Murphy scored two goals and registered 15 assists in 77 contests while averaging 19:11 minutes in 2016-17. He'll help fill the void left by Hjalmarsson and, critically for Chicago, he's providing the Blackhawks with some long-term cost certainty. He's entering just the second season of his six-year, $23.1 million deal.

4 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling is expected to be scratched against Nashville in Game 4 on Thursday. It would be his fourth straight game as a healthy scratch after putting up five points in 36 games during the regular season.

5 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival (facial fractures) isn't accompanying the Blackhawks to Nashville. It would have been surprising if Rozsival was available for Game 3 or 4 anyways given that he had surgery on Tuesday. He had a goal and three points in 22 regular season contests.

6 Michal Kempny Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that Michal Kempny has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. After crossing the pond from the KHL, Kempny picked up two goals and eight points in 50 games this season. He showed some potential and finished the season as one of the Blackhawks with the best possession numbers. "Michal’s style of play is an asset to our defense," general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks." Kempny does not warrant any fantasy consideration next season.

7 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago. His new is reportedly worth $650,000 per season. Oesterle played in 44 games with Bakersfield of the AHL last year and he compiled 32 points. He also appeared in two matches with the Oilers.

8 Erik Gustafsson Active

Erik Gustafsson has inked a one-year contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks. Gustafsson had 14 assists and a plus-11 rating in 41 games as a rookie with Chicago in 2015-16. He didn't play at all in the NHL last season though, instead scoring five goals and 30 points in 68 AHL contests.

9 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Rutta generated eight goals and 24 assists in 46 games for Pirati Chomutov of the Czech Extraliga in 2016-17. The right-handed defender, who will turn 27 in July, has a chance to claim a roster spot with Chicago next year. Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya can become unrestricted free agents, while Trevor van Riemsdyk may be lost in the expansion draft or traded.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford was not listed among the top-10 goaltenders by the NHL Network. Crawford was listed as a netminder who just missed the cut and was placed at No. 13 even though he had better numbers than some of the goalies ranked in the top-10. Jonathan Quick (No. 6) appeared in only 17 games last season because of a groin injury and he posted eight wins along with a .917 save percentage. Henrik Lundqvist (No. 8) finished with a .910 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average, while Martin Jones (No. 9) earned a .912 save percentage. Crawford registered a 32-18-4 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 2016-17. For what it's worth, Crawford shouldn't be considered as a top-10 fantasy option in the crease going into the 2017-18 campaign.

2 Anton Forsberg Active

Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite is looking forward to working with Anton Forsberg. "I can't wait to work with him," Waite said. "I've watched many videos of him. You'll like him." The Hawks traded Scott Darling to Carolina during the offseason, which is why they needed to find a new backup for Corey Crawford. Forsberg was acquired from Columbus as part of the Artemi Panarin trade in late June, and he signed a two-year contract extension with Chicago this summer. He won't have much fantasy value going into next season.

3 Jean-Francois Berube Active

The Blackhawks have signed Jean-Francois Berube to a two-year, $1.5 million deal. He will battle Anton Forsberg for the backup job behind starter Corey Crawford. Berube has some potential despite the fact he posted a 3.42 GAA and a .889 save percentage in 14 games with the Islanders in 2016-17.