All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Couturier Active

This might be the season Sean Couturier lives up to his offensive promise. Couturier was a dominant offensive force at the junior level and was projected to eventually be a major contributor in that regard in the NHL. However, the 24-year-old has yet to reach the 40-point mark in a single season and has instead established himself as a strong defensive option. This season though he's getting a great opportunity on the first line and so far he's taken advantage of it by scoring three goals and six points in five games. "I always believed I could produce offensively at this level, but it was more just the situations I was put in I think," said Couturier. "Coming into the league, there wasn’t much room for me in the top six or top nine. I was taking whatever role I could to help the team and I think I did pretty good in a shutdown role. It did get pretty frustrating at times. People see you as a shutdown guy. That can be most frustrating at times." He's in a different situation now and that could lead to this being his breakout season.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

Nolan Patrick scored his first career goal in the Flyers' 6-5 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. The goal was setup by Dale Weise and came midway through the second period. "Obviously, it’s really exciting. It was an unbelievable play by Weiser to jump right off the draw, get [past] their D and throw it in front for a pretty easy goal for me," Patrick said. "It was a great play by him." Patrick has two points in four games so far. He's got a ton of offensive upside, but for this season you should probably expect 40-50 points out of him.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula has held his position on the Flyers' top power-play unit. In fact, Filpuula has scored two goals when the Flyers have the man advantage. Although Filppula is not a great offensive hockey player, his opportunities on the power-play make him marginally interesting from a fantasy perspective.

4 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera drew into the Flyers' lineup for the first time on Thursday. Lehtera was a healthy scratch for the Flyers' first six games of the 2017-18 campaign. He skated alongside Valtteri Filppula and Wayne Simmonds and logged 12:06 minutes of ice time. "Lehts did a good job," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "To step in in game No. 7, not having played, I thought Lehts went out and played a real rock solid game. Lehts has been here. Lehts has done the work. You guys don’t see behind the scenes the kind of effort and what that takes as a teammate every day to stay ready."

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux's four-game point streak came to an end in Thursday's 1-0 loss to Nashville. The Flyers couldn't solve Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne. Giroux finished the game with three shots on goal and one hit in 22:06 of ice time. The 29-year-old has four goals and five assists in seven games this season. After a disappointing 2016-17 season, Giroux still looks like he's back on track this year. He's a must-own in all fantasy leagues right now.

2 Jordan Weal Sidelined

Jordan Weal is not out with his teammates for warmups, indicating he will not play this afternoon against the Oilers. Weal is battling an upper-body injury that has now cost him two games. He has four points in six games this season. It appears Matt Read will take his place in the lineup.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny found the back of the net in Philadelphia's 6-5 loss to Nashville Tuesday night. Konecny also had a plus-two rating and two shots on goal in the contest. He now has two points in four games this season. This is his sophomore campaign after he recorded 11 goals and 28 points in 70 contests in 2016-17.

4 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton wants to be a top-six forward with the Flyers. That's a lofty goal for the winger who played in the AHL last season and was projected to be a third line center in the NHL when drafted in the first round in 2012. The 23-year-old popped a couple of goals Saturday as a fourth liner. "He looks like he's a lot more confident, I think he knows his role and what’s expected of him," Wayne Simmonds said. "He's got a ton of offensive time at the same time, so you put him in a position to succeed and he's going to succeed, and I think that's what he's doing."

5 Taylor Leier Sidelined

Taylor Leier sat out Saturday's game with an upper body injury. Leier has no fantasy value with only one assist in seven games. GM Ron Hextall said that Leier was day-to-day with the injury.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek has yet to score in eight games this season. Fortunately for poolies, he does have 10 assists. Voracek has never been a big goal scorer but certainly has chipped in with the assists. Expect 20 goals and 70-75 points from the winger.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds the game-winning goal and picked up an assist in a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Simmonds scored with under three minutes remaining to win the game for the Flyers. The Flyers have now won five games this season, with Simmonds having the game-winning goal in four of them wins. He now has six goals and nine points in eight games this season. He is an extremely valuable player in fantasy circles because of his blend of goals, power play goals and penalty minutes.

3 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise has undergone elbow surgery due to bone spurs in the area. Weise should still be fine for training camp. He had eight goals and 15 points in 64 contests this season.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl was not protected by Philadelphia for the expansion draft. Raffl generated just 11 points in 52 games last season after he had 31 points in 82 matches in 2015-16. However, goaltender Michal Neuvirth or forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare may interest the Golden Knights more than Raffl.

5 Matt Read Active

Matt Read will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Predators. Read was recalled from the minors today, but he won't see any action tonight. He has one goal in five AHL games this season. Brandon Manning will also serve as a healthy scratch, while Jordan Weal is out for an unspecified reason.

6 Colin McDonald I.L.

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Colin McDonald is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. McDonald appeared in three NHL games last season but is nothing more than a journeymen depth forward.

D 1 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov had one goal and one assist in Saturday's 3-2 OT win over Anaheim. Provorov's first goal of the season opened the scoring in the third period and he picked up an assist on Wayne Simmonds' game winner, which came just 44 seconds into the extra session. The 20-year-old rearguard also had two shots and four hits in the contest. Sean Couturier concluded the game with a goal and an assist as well.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere picked up three more assists on Saturday. The blueliner is now up to eight helpers in five games is and tied for the NHL lead in assists among defensemen with Mike Green and Will Butcher. He is off to a great start after a struggling sophomore season in which he had seven goals and 39 points. Gostisbehere had 46 points in 64 games as a rookie and do not be surprised if he is able to climb past the 50 point mark in 2017-18.

3 Andrew MacDonald Sidelined

Andrew MacDonald will be out of action for four-to-six weeks because of a lower-body injury. MacDonald was hurt in Saturday's 2-1 win over Edmonton even though he finished the match. He posted three shots and six blocks in 22:03 of ice time.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas may have suffered concussion symptoms on Saturday and as a result sat out Sunday's game. The rugged blueliner has six goals and 23 points this season with 93 penalty minutes, 124 blocked shots and 280 hits. If you play the funky categories, Gudas has been a good selection.

5 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg picked up his first NHL point on Tuesday. It wasn't exactly the stuff of legends. Hagg blocked a shot and that led to him picking up a secondary assist on Shayne Gostisbehere's goal. "I mean, yeah, I’ll take it," Hagg said. "It’s not going to say in the newspaper how I made it, so I’ll take it." Hagg was playing in his seventh career game.

6 Brandon Manning Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have made Brandon Manning their lone healthy scratch for their afternoon tilt against the Edmonton Oilers. Joining Manning in the press box will be Jordan Weal and Taylor Leier who are both battling their respective injuries.

7 Travis Sanheim Active

Travis Sanheim is projected to be a healthy scratch on Tuesday. That's based on the Flyers' practice lines Monday. Sanheim was the odd man out while Brandon Manning got a spot on the third pairing with Radko Gudas. This would be Sanheim's second straight game as a healthy scratch, but Flyers coach Dave Hakstol is happy with Sanheim's performance thus far. "I think Travis has played well," Hakstol said. "I think his play in games and his practices have been good. We're trying to build our lineup each night to what we think gives us the best opportunity to win that night. Travis' play has been good and I’ve been very happy with his performance."

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliot allowed one goal on 24 shots in a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Besides the weak goal he gave up to Maroon, Elliott looked sharp and made several big saves to help his team to victory. The win improves his record to 4-1-0, with a 2.90 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. He'll be worth owning as long as he continues to pick up wins but his sub-par goals against average and save percentage will leave fantasy owners wanting more.

2 Michal Neuvirth Active

Michal Neuvirth allowed one goal on 24 shots in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Nashville Predators. Neuvirth blanked the Predators in the first two periods, but Colton Sissons was finally able to figure him out early in the third period. Neuvirth has given up two goals or less in all three of his appearances this season, but he has just one win to show for it. He'll enter his next start with a 1-2-0 record, a 1.36 goals-against-average and a .957 save percentage.