Andrew MacDonald | Defenseman | #47

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 6 (160) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Andrew MacDonald will be out of action for four-to-six weeks because of a lower-body injury.
MacDonald was hurt in Saturday's 2-1 win over Edmonton even though he finished the match. He posted three shots and six blocks in 22:03 of ice time. Oct 22 - 3:38 PM
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8101160000015.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008NYI300022000001.000
2009NYI461675200000043.023
2010NYI604232793711100172.056
2011NYI7551419-5261100071.070
2012NYI483912-2201200145.067
2013PHI8242428-22502901292.043
2014PHI5821012-5411400062.032
2015PHI281781060200020.050
2016PHI7321618-5260001065.031
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 21EDM100000000003.000
Oct 19NAS1000-10000004.000
Oct 17FLA100002000002.000
Oct 14WAS100020000002.000
Oct 10@ NAS110102000002.500
Oct 7@ ANA100000000001.000
Oct 5@ LA1000-10000001.000
Oct 4@ SJ100012000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Valtteri Filppula
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2Jordan Weal
3Travis Konecny
4Scott Laughton
5Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Dale Weise
4Michael Raffl
5Matt Read
6Colin McDonald
D1Ivan Provorov
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Andrew MacDonald
4Radko Gudas
5Robert Hagg
6Brandon Manning
7Travis Sanheim
G1Brian Elliott
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 