Bill Guerin | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

When it comes to playoff points-per-game, the Pittsburgh Penguins feature the top players of the salary cap era. Among players that have participated in a minimum of 30 playoff games from 2006 onward, Sidney Crosby leads the pack with an average of 1.12 playoff PPG in the salary cap era. Teammate Evgeni Malkin is right behind him in second place with 1.09 PPG. To make things even more impressive, Phil Kessel is tied for third place with 1.00 PPG in the postseason. Those forwards will be a lot for the winner of the Capitals-Maple Leafs series to deal with.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin registered three assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. And with that, the Penguins have knocked off the Blue Jackets in five games. It was another great effort from the Penguins star. Malkin helped set up goals by Phil Kessel (1-0), Bryan Rust (2-0) and Sidney Crosby (4-2). He finished the series with two three-point games and two two-point games. Malkin accumulated two goals and an incredible 11 points in the opening round. There's a good chance he'll stay hot in round 2.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino found the back of the net in the Penguins' 3-1 win over Columbus in Game 1 on Wednesday. Bonino was a regular contributor during the Penguins' 2016 Stanley Cup-winning playoff run with four goals and 18 points in 24 contests. That was despite his lackluster offensive contributions during the 2015-16 regular season, so it will be interesting to see if he's similarly effective in the 2017 playoffs despite his modest 37-point showing in 2016-17.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen will be rested on Sunday against the Rangers. His concludes his regular season with 13 goals and 31 points over 72 games.

5 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel is on a three-game goal scoring streak. Guentzel kept that run going by finding the back of the net at 19:32 of the third period while the Penguins were shorthanded in Game 4. Unfortunately for the Penguins it was too little, too late as Pittsburgh still suffered a 5-4 loss to Columbus. Guentzel is up to five goals and six points in the first round.

6 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson found the back of the net in the Penguins' 5-2 win over Columbus on Thursday. That was Wilson's first career playoff point in his eighth game. During the regular season he had eight goals and 26 points in 78 contests.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Sidelined

Chris Kunitz (lower body) is listed as a game-time decision for Game 1 of Pittsburgh's second-round series against Washington. He skated on the fourth line again during Wednesday's practice. Kunitz appears to be on track to play in his first game on Thursday night since Mar. 31.

2 Carl Hagelin Sidelined

Carl Hagelin (lower body) took part in Wednesday's practice, wearing a no-contact jersey. Coach Mike Sullivan said, "Big step today, getting involved in team practice. He's getting eager. Take it day-to-day. He's a lot closer." Still, it doesn't look like Hagelin will be ready for Game 1 against Washington on Thursday night.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary and Scott Wilson are projected to play together on the third line to start the second round. The duo will be joined by Nick Bonino. Sheary and Wilson didn't do much offensively in the first round, but they excelled offensively when paired up with each other in the AHL in 2015-16. Now they're hoping to rekindle that old spark on a much larger stage. "It's a good opportunity for us both," Sheary said. "We can maybe rekindle the fire, so to speak, on the chemistry we had last year. I think it can be helpful for our team. And with Bones on our line, he's a smart two-way player, and I think if we can all mold together, we can be an important part of this series and an important part of our team's success."

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel didn't participate in Sunday's practice. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said afterwards that Kessel had a maintenance day. The Penguins are just resting and waiting for the start of the second round, so Kessel skipping a morning skate isn't alarming.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

The intensity level for Patric Hornqvist is extreme. The first time Tom Kuhnhackl was in the Pittsburgh dressing room, he heard a scream in Swedish and was actually scared. It came from Hornqvist who was revving himself up for the game. Hornqvist loves to yell at opposing players and officials on the bench and coach Mike Sullivan has to tell him to calm down five or six times per game. "I don’t ever want him to change," Sullivan said of Hornqvist. "That’s what makes him what he is. That’s what makes him the personality that helps this team become a more competitive team. I think that energy is contagious. I think his teammates get a kick out of it. I know his coaches do." He has two goals and an assist in five games thus far and is playing alongside Sidney Crosby at this time.

3 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust is fast becoming the Penguins' version of the Capitals' Justin Williams. Williams is well known for scoring clutch playoff goals in key games. Well Rust is putting together the same kind of resume. In 13 playoff contests so far in his career, Rust has scored eight goals. What's more impressive, is that seven of those goals have been scored in playoff elimination games.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl is present for the Penguins at practice after taking a vicious cross-check from Matt Calvert at the end of Game 2. Kuhnhackl is skating and appears to be moving well, and will likely be ready for Game 3 of the series. If Calvert is indeed not suspended for his actions, we are probably looking at a very chippy affair when these two teams meet tomorrow. It's good to see Kuhnhackl doing well after what appeared to be a suspension worthy cross-check.

5 Carter Rowney Active

It looks like Carter Rowney will be Pittsburgh's 12th forward when the playoffs start. He took line rushes with Tom Kuhnhackl and Matt Cullen on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice. "He's playing determined hockey," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's physical, he's a stiff player, he's strong on the puck, he's good on the wall and he's a good faceoff man. He's a guy that has been very valuable for our team here in the last month." Rowney had seven points in 27 appearances with the big club during the regular season.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang's neck surgery for a herniated disc was successful. Letang had the surgery this week. As previously reported, Letang will need four-to-six months to recover so he won't be an option at any point during the 2017 playoffs.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz will be rested on Sunday against the Rangers. Through 78 games this season Schultz posted 12 goals and 51 points with 116 blocks.

3 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley took part in Friday's morning skate. That's just an FYI because Daley had a maintenance day on Thursday. Barring a last minute surprise, he should be available for Game 2 on Friday.

4 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit is expected to be scratched for Game 5 on Thursday against the Blue Jackets. Streit has yet to make his postseason debut for Pittsburgh, and he'll likely be joined by Josh Archibald, Cameron Gaunce and Tom Sestito as healthy scratches tonight.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey scored his first career playoff goal in Game 4. He has registered two points in the last two games of the series. The 36-year-old rearguard is finally getting the chance to play in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs.

6 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta will return to action on Sunday against the Rangers. He's been out since Feb. 16th with a hand injury he received surgery on. Through 54 games this season the youngster has posted a goal and seven points with 101 blocks.

7 Ian Cole Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins blocked 18.8 shots per game during their first round series against Columbus. The Penguins spread out that pain over a lot of players, but Ian Cole led the team with 14 blocks in five playoff games. Pittsburgh will be looking to get in front of a lot of shots again versus the dangerous Washington Capitals.

8 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin will be rested against the Rangers on Sunday. Over 69 games this season he posted 15 points along with 98 blocks and 113 hits.

9 Chad Ruhwedel Sidelined

Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) took part in Monday's practice. Ruhwedel will be a game-time decision in Game 1 on Wednesday, per Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. He had two goals and 10 points in 34 regular season games.

G 1 Matt Murray Sidelined

Matt Murray (lower body) hasn't resumed skating yet. Murray was last on the ice for the pregame warmups in Game 1 of the Penguins' first round series on April 12. Given that it's been nearly two weeks since Murray last skated, we don't expect him to be available anytime soon.

2 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

With his victory Thursday, Marc-Andre Fleury passed Tom Barrasso for most career playoff wins by a Penguins' goalie. Fleury now has 57 wins as a Penguin, one more than Barrasso, who won five additional playoff games tending goal for Ottawa and Buffalo. Fleury was terrific in the Pens' opening round win over the Blue Jackets and he should be Pittsburgh's starter for the second round regardless of Matt Murray's health status.