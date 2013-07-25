Player Page

Bill Guerin | Winger

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (46) / 11/9/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220
Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 1 (5) / NJ
The Buffalo Sabres have reportedly interviewed Bill Guerin for their vacant GM position.
Guerin retired from hockey in 2010. In 2011, he was hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a development coach, and in 2014, he was promoted to his current role of assistant general manager. There's still no word on who else the Sabres have interviewed for the job. Apr 26 - 7:43 PM
Source: Pierre LeBrun on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993NJ 812519441410120000195.128
1994NJ 481213257724000096.125
1995NJ 80233053711680000216.106
1996NJ 82291847-29570000177.164
1997EDM5918213919390000178.101
1998EDM803034647133130000261.115
1999EDM702422464123116002188.128
2000BOS8540458571401117105289.138
2001BOS78412566-191108107355.115
2002DAL6425255051131110012229.109
2003DAL82343569141099130010263.129
2005DAL701327400115314002210.062
2006SJ 77362056106697007225.160
2007NYI81232144-156577005227.101
2008PIT78212748-1281513004226.093
2009PIT78212445-975117004227.093
