Mathieu Perreault | Winger | #85

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 6 (177) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Mathieu Perreault is expected to move up to Winnipeg's top line on Sunday night.
Perreault is getting a chance to play with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler because of an injury to Kyle Connor. He has registered six goals and 11 points in 14 games this season. Dec 3 - 6:45 PM
Source: Ken Wiebe on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
146511262200022.273
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009WAS21459461000027.148
2010WAS357714-3201200141.171
2011WAS641614309242000460.267
2012WAS39611177202100147.128
2013ANA69182543133645001120.150
2014WPG6218234173857002129.140
2015WPG7193241-113669001133.068
2016WPG65133245-1130312003134.097
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 1VGK101100000001.000
Nov 29@ COL1000-10000001.000
Nov 27MIN110120000003.333
Nov 25@ SJ1000-10000000.000
Nov 24@ ANA100000000000.000
Nov 22@ LA101100010000.000
Nov 20@ NAS120210100004.500
Nov 18NJ111210000003.333
Nov 16PHI1101021000011.000
Nov 14ARI000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Matt Hendricks
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Kyle Connor
3Mathieu Perreault
4Andrew Copp
5Shawn Matthias
6Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Marko Dano
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Toby Enstrom
7Ben Chiarot
8Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Eric Comrie
3Steve Mason
 

 