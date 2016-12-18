Player Page

P.K. Subban | Defenseman | #76

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (43) / MON
Contract: view contract details
P.K. Subban (upper body) won't be back in the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota.
GM David Poile said that a meeting is planned to take place with Subban and doctors Tuesday night. He also apparently didn't really confirm or deny speculation that Subban is dealing with a herniated disc. Dec 27 - 5:08 PM
Source: Robby Stanley on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2971017-11253400280.088
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009MON202212010004.000
2010MON77142438-812499003197.071
2011MON8172936911959010205.034
2012MON421127381257719000126.087
2013MON82104353-481419001204.049
2014MON821545602174813005170.088
2015MON6864551475222000176.034
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 22LA000000000000.000
Dec 20@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 19@ PHI000000000000.000
Dec 17NYR000000000000.000
Dec 15MIN1000-10000003.000
Dec 13STL1000-12000005.000
Dec 10@ ARI1000-15000005.000
Dec 8@ DAL1000-20000004.000
Dec 6COL110110000004.250
Dec 4PHI100000000003.000

