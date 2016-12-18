P.K. Subban | Defenseman | #76

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen notched a goal and a helper in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over New Jersey. He scored for just the second time in the last 10 games, but he has generated seven points over that span. Johansen has 23 points in 32 matches this year.

2 Mike Ribeiro Active

Mike Ribeiro earned his 15th assist of the season Thursday night. He had the primary helper on a goal by Calle Jarnkrok in the third period of a 5-2 loss to Dallas. Ribeiro has amassed 11 points in the last 11 games to take over the team lead in scoring.

3 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher’s unassisted goal forced overtime in what became a 2-1 loss of the Nashville Predators to the New York Rangers Saturday night. Fisher has had a goal in each of the last three games, but they did not make the difference in the last two. Fisher scored at the 9:22 mark of the second period with no noted assists, though Colin Wilson provided the needed pressure on Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist to help ensure that Fisher’s shot went in.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok has produced three points in the last four games. He scored his second goal in the past three matches Thursday night versus Dallas. Jarnkrok has picked up just seven points in 26 games this season after he showed some promise in 2015-16.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Nashville has taken Colton Sissons (upper body) off injured reserve. He has missed seven contests with an upper-body injury, but is poised to return to the lineup on Tuesday night. Sissons practiced on the fourth line with Calle Jarnkrok and Austin Watson Monday.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson earned a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues. He has compiled five points in the last six games. Wilson has five goals and 14 points in 14 points after 27 appearances.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala has been more confident during his latest NHL stint with the Predators and that is a trend that he hopes will continue. "It's the National Hockey League," he said. "It's hard to do something up here. When I went back down, I realized again I can do something. ... I got confidence back. When I came up, I told myself, 'It's a different league, I know, but try to do the same thing as down there.' For now, it worked. Hopefully, (it'll) continue." Fiala has recorded three goals and one assist in seven games since his return from the minors.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Devils. Boucher won't get a crack at his old team. He's played in just one game since being claimed on waivers by the Preds. He won't have any fantasy upside this season. Petter Granberg will also watch from the press box.

4 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

5 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored one goal, one assist, and was engaged in a fight Tuesday night as the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. Watson’s assist came on the first goal of the night at the 14:52 minute mark of the first period. He scored his first goal of the season at 2:42 in the third, and his fighting penalty came at 3:30 in the second to give him the Gordie Howe hat trick. Watson has only three points on the year, so he has not been particularly fantasy relevant. Frederick Gaudreau earned his first career point on an assist for Watson’s goal.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg has potted three goals in the last five games. Tuesday's goal against New Jersey marked the first time this season that Forsberg has scored in consecutive contests after he found the back of net Monday versus Philadelphia. He has five goals this year, but appears to be heating up as the second half approaches.

2 James Neal Active

James Neal has netted 13 of his 14 goals in the last 18 games. He is currently on pace for 39 goals after he scored 31 times in 82 matches last season. Nashville has never had a 40-goal scorer and Neal's current pace could prove to be difficult to maintain.

3 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith put an end to an eight-game goalless drought Wednesday night. He recorded his sixth goal of the season in a 5-2 win over Dallas. Smith has picked up three points in his last four appearances.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson dished out three assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win versus New Jersey. He helped set up James Neal twice in the match and added another helper on a power-play goal by Ryan Johansen. Arvidsson is having a great year in 2016-17 with nine goals and 23 points through 32 games.

D 1 P.K. Subban Sidelined

P.K. Subban (upper body) won't be back in the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota. GM David Poile said that a meeting is planned to take place with Subban and doctors Tuesday night. He also apparently didn't really confirm or deny speculation that Subban is dealing with a herniated disc.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. The Predators outshot the Kings 28 to 25 tonight, but they were unable to get a puck passed Los Angeles' Peter Budaj. Josi had two penalty minutes, two shots on goal, five hits and five blocked shots in 25:44 of ice time. In all, six Predators finished with a minus-2 rating tonight.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis tallied his fourth goal of the year in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He was making his second appearance since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Ellis has 10 points in 21 matches this year.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm accounted for a goal and an assist Tuesday night. It was his first goal in 32 games this season along with his 10th assist. Ekholm is trying to bounce back from a slow start. He has six points in the last 10 outings after he had five points in his first 22 appearances.

5 Anthony Bitetto I.L.

Anthony Bitetto's upper-body injury is a broken hand. Bitetto is expected to miss the next six weeks as a result. He has an assist in four games with Nashville this season.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin has been the Predators' top producing defenesman over the team's last three games. That's all you really need to know about the Preds' season so far. If Irwin is better than All-Stars Roman Josi and P.K. Subban then you have problems. Over that span Irwin has scored three goals and picked up four points. The rest of the Nashville defensemen combined have four points in the last four contests.

7 Petter Granberg Active

Petter Granberg will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Granberg dressed for Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers, as he was replacing an injured P.K. Subban. Tonight, Adam Pardy will fill in for Subban. Reid Boucher will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Adam Pardy Active

The Nashville Predators have called up Adam Pardy from the minors. Pardy has two goals and seven points in 16 AHL games this season. The 32-year-old has recorded four goals and 52 points in 339 career NHL games.

9 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne will be in goal Tuesday's game against Minnesota. He has allowed three goals or more in eight of his last nine starts. Rinne's goals-against average has increased to 2.49 and his save percentage has dropped to .916 as a result of his recent slump.