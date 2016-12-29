Player Page

Michael Stone | Defenseman | #26

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (69) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
The Calgary Flames have acquired Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2017 third-round pick and a conditional 2018 fifth-round selection.
The Coyotes will retain 50% of Stone's remaining salary/cap hit, which is $4 million annually for the 2016-17 campaign. Stone has a goal and nine points in 45 games this season. He's played a big role with Arizona, logging over 20 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons. He's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this season. Feb 20 - 4:32 PM
Source: Capitals.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
45189-5121400057.018
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011ARI13123720000013.077
2012ARI405492161100050.100
2013ARI7081321-103824011105.076
2014PHO8131518-246005000144.021
2015ARI7563036-1062014001161.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 18SJ100010000001.000
Feb 16@ LA100022000002.000
Feb 14@ EDM100000000001.000
Feb 13@ CAL100000000000.000
Feb 11PIT1000-20000000.000
Feb 9MON100010000000.000
Feb 4@ SJ100010000002.000
Feb 2CHI1011-12010005.000
Jan 31LA100000000001.000
Jan 26VAN100020000000.000

