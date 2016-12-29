Michael Stone | Defenseman | #26

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan is only one goal shy of 100 in his young NHL career. If Monahan can do it before the end of the season (and he had better or the Flames are not going anywhere) he will become the youngest player in Flames franchise history to hit the 100 goal mark as Joe Nieuwendyk now holds the record at 22 years, 185 days. Monahan is currently at 22 years, 123 days, so it will have to be a significant injury that will prevent him from hitting the 100 goal mark after Nieuwendyk. The Flames take on Arizona Monday and that will be his next chance at the record book.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund registered an assist in the Flames' 3-1 win Wednesday night. Backlund has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has 15 goals and 39 points in 58 games this season. That puts him on track to best his career-high of 47 points.

3 Sam Bennett Active

For now it looks like the Calgary Flames would like to continue to use Sam Bennett as a center. "If we have to put him on the wing at some time, we would, but we’re trying to develop him," Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s going to be a good two-way center. He is already. He’s been able to hold his own both ways, so I’d rather be able to move a center to wing at some point than try to make him a winger and then move him back to the center position." Bennett spent most of his rookie season as a winger, but this season the Flames have been primarily using him up the middle. For his part, Bennett said that he doesn't have a preference.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored a goal in Friday's overtime win over New Jersey. He tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his fifth marker of the season. Stajan has recorded two points in his last two outings to give him a total of 18 on the year.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. He suited up in last night's game against the Leafs, but Micheal Ferland will take his spot tonight. Jyrki Jokipakka will also serve as a healthy scratch.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau is moving on from the mistake that resulted in him being temporarily demoted to the fourth line on Monday. "It’s a turnover I can’t make," Gaudreau said. "It’s a 1-0 game, a tight game. The next thing you know, it’s 2-0. I’ve gotta learn from it." Flames coach Glen Gulutzan and Gaudreau met before Tuesday's practice. This shouldn't result in any change in Gaudreau's role going forward.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk's rookie season might end up falling into the same range as his father's. Tkachuk has managed to score 11 goals and 36 points in 54 contests thus far, which is particularly impressive given there were some doubts about him even making the 2016-17 squad. "I didn’t make it a goal or anything like that," Tkachuk said of his rookie production. "There could be more consistency (in my game) but you feel more comfortable as the games go on." His father, Keith Tkachuk, scored 28 goals and 51 points in 83 contests in his first full campaign. The elder Tkachuk went on to record 1,065 points over 1,201 career games. That's a lot for Matthew to live up to and it's not fair to judge him strictly based on what his father did, but comparisons are inevitable, especially during Matthew's strong start.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Maple Leafs. Ferland missed three games with an upper-body injury earlier this month, but he managed to play in each of his team's last two games. He has five goals and six assists in 46 games this season. Jyrki Jokipakka will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will draw back in Wednesday night. He has sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch. Bouma has three goals and two assists in 37 games with the Flames this season. Garnet Hathaway will be in the press box against Philadelphia so that Bouma can return.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik scored in Calgary's 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He snapped his seven-game goalless drought in the process. Frolik's goal at the 18:03 mark of the second period made it 2-0 for Calgary, but that's when things got interesting. The Penguins managed to tie the game by scoring twice in the third frame. Luckily for the Flames, Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout to give Calgary the win. Frolik has 13 goals and 31 points in 56 games this season. Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer ended his personal 12-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. The goal was just his ninth of the season, and he had but one point during the drought. Now through 47 games the burly winger has nine goals and 19 points.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg skated on the top line during Friday's practice. He joined a combination with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, which bumped Troy Brouwer to a line alongside Sam Bennett and Micheal Ferland. Versteeg has two points in the last 10 games and could be a great position to get back on track versus Vancouver on Saturday night.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson, Jyrki Jokipakka and Garnet Hathaway will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. Chiasson has posted eight goals and 15 points along with 40 PIMs and 61 hits in 58 games this season. Hathaway meanwhile has a point with 44 PIMs and 56 hits in 26 games.

5 Garnet Hathaway Active

Garnet Hathaway (upper body) will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. He has sat out the last nine games with an upper body injury. Hathaway is slated to skate alongside Matt Stajan and Micheal Ferland on the fourth line.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

The Calgary Flames were able to salvage a standings point thanks to a Mark Giordano goal that caught Ryan Miller by surprise, but the Vancouver Canucks ultimately won 2-1 in OT on Saturday. This marks Giordano's eighth goal and 24th point of the season. He's actually on a two-game goal streak, as he notched a tally on just one SOG against the Flyers on Feb. 15. Saturday's goal was a great example of what can happen if you just throw the puck at the net ... albeit quickly.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie picked up four assists in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the New Jersey Devils. Brodie helped set up goals by Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg, Matt Stajan and Mikael Backlund (overtime winner). Brodie finished tonight's game with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 22:48 of ice time. The 26-year-old is up to three goals and 22 points in 54 games this season.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton ended his 10-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Hamilton kicked off the matinee with a power play goal in the first period. However it's not as though Hamilton was held from the score sheet during the drought as he picked up seven assists in the span. For the season he has eight goals and 33 points in 54 games.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman played in his 800th career NHL game Saturday. Wideman was selected in the eighth round in 2002 by the Sabres. The defenseman had 56 points two seasons ago but that seems like a long time ago in fantasy hockey as he has three goals and 15 points in 42 games. He chipped in with an assist Saturday and is on a three game points streak but his fantasy value is not high at this time.

5 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski isn't sure if his Flames debut will come on Saturday night against Vancouver. Coach Glen Gulutzan said he hasn't made a decision yet. "We wanted to make sure he got through a good practice here," said the Calgary bench boss after Friday's session. "(Thursday) we gave him our five-on-five plan. But like I said, Bart's familiar with a lot of what we do ... we'll make a decision (Saturday). It'll either be (Bartowski) or Joki (Jyrki Jokipakka)."

6 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

7 Michael Stone Active

The Calgary Flames have acquired Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2017 third-round pick and a conditional 2018 fifth-round selection. The Coyotes will retain 50% of Stone's remaining salary/cap hit, which is $4 million annually for the 2016-17 campaign. Stone has a goal and nine points in 45 games this season. He's played a big role with Arizona, logging over 20 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons. He's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this season.

8 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Calgary Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers. Jokipakka has one goal and six points in 38 games this season, hardly fantasy worthy stock and merely a depth defenseman in the organization. He's appeared in three of the last eight games, and this will be his third straight scratch. With him in the press box will be Freddie Hamilton who hasn't dressed since January 23, 2017 and Garnet Hathaway who dressed in two games before this scratch. Lance Bouma will take his spot on the roster.

9 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott only allowed two goals on Saturday, but it was still pretty rough as the Calgary Flames fell 2-1 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks. Alexander Edler beat Elliott from center ice on Vancouver's first SOG, which came more than halfway through the first period. Calgary limited Vancouver to just 19 SOG overall, but Elliott gave up two goals as his miserable season continues.