Jason Garrison | Defenseman | #7

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/13/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 218
Contract: view contract details
The Vegas Golden Knights have placed Jason Garrison on waivers.
Garrison has been a healthy scratch for four straight games. Although he's a veteran of 534 NHL games, his $4.6 million annual cap hit for 2017-18 might be enough of a deterrent to keep him from being claimed by another squad. Oct 27 - 12:34 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4011-20000005.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008FLA100000000000.000
2009FLA392685230100024.083
2010FLA7351318-22603003116.043
2011FLA7716173363293013168.095
2012VAN47881618283300294.085
2013VAN8172633-557411121181.039
2014TB 70426302719110003111.036
2015TB 725611-4180000199.051
2016TB 70189-8140000096.010
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 24CHI000000000000.000
Oct 21STL000000000000.000
Oct 17BUF000000000000.000
Oct 15BOS000000000000.000
Oct 13DET1000-20000001.000
Oct 10ARI1000-20000001.000
Oct 7@ ARI100010000001.000
Oct 6@ DAL101110000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Cody Eakin
2Erik Haula
3William Karlsson
4Mikhail Grabovski
5Reid Duke
LW1David Perron
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4Brendan Leipsic
5William Carrier
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Alex Tuch
5David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Brayden McNabb
4Deryk Engelland
5Luca Sbisa
6Jon Merrill
7Brad Hunt
8Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Oscar Dansk
4Maxime Lagace
 

 