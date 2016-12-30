Jason Demers | Defenseman | #55

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov I.L.

Aleksander Barkov (lower body) is still a few weeks away from being ready to return. Interim coach Tom Rowe said that Barkov is about three weeks away. He suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 28 against Toronto.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck will attend the NHL All-Star Game as Florida's representative. He is tied for the team lead with 12 goals and he has 24 points in 42 games this campaign. Trocheck is just behind Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Marchessault and Jaromir Jagr for the team point lead. This is his first All-Star Game selection.

3 Nick Bjugstad I.L.

We have an update on Nick Bjugstad's timetable as he sits on injured reserve with a groin injury. Bjugstad is expected to miss two weeks, which could place his return by late January. Through 21 games this season, he's posted just two points, 33 shots and 31 hits.

4 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin (upper body) will be back in the lineup Wednesday. He was hurt in Monday's match against New Jersey, but recovered quickly. Malgin is projected to center the fourth line versus the New York Islanders.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie skipped practice on Monday because "he wasn't feeling great," according to coach Gerard Gallant. However, he is expected to play on Tuesday night. Newcomer Seth Griffith filled in on the third line in MacKenzie's absence at practice.

6 Greg McKegg Sidelined

Greg McKegg (upper body) might be available to return Wednesday. The Panthers may also get Seth Griffith back against the New York Islanders. McKegg was injured Saturday and won't play Monday.

7 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa has dressed in Florida's last two games. The Panthers like his physical play and his two-way potential. "I like to use my speed. I'm a playmaker and like to get the guys the puck that can shoot," said Sgarbossa. "I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can to stick and do whatever the team needs." He has three assists in 21 career NHL outings, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar at this time.

8 Paul Thompson Active

Paul Thompson will sit out on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets. Thompson has appeared in 11 games this season, contributing two assists and 15 minutes in penalties averaging 7:33 per game. One more thing, he's a minus-3.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau is still looking at a possible return in February from an Achilles tendon injury. He is making progress in his recovery and could be available to make his season debut in mid-February.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Forward Jussi Jokinen scored a goal and picked up an assist in the Florida Panthers' 3-0 shutout of the visiting New Jersey Devils Monday night. Vincent Trocheck also registered a goal and an assist. Their assists were produced on Reilly Smith's power-play goal in the first period. It was Smith's eighth goal of the season. Jokinen made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season at 18:55 of the third period and Trocheck contributed his 12th of the season at 19:44. Both late goals were into the empty net.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Marchessault's goal at the 10:07 mark of the third period broke a 1-1 tie. Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr picked up the assists on Florida's second goal. Marchessault has picked up five points in his last five contests. He's up to 12 goals and 25 points in 33 games this season. Greg McKegg also found the back of the net for the Panthers.

4 Jared McCann Active

The Florida Panthers have called up Jared McCann. McCann has six points and 26 penalty minutes in 15 AHL games this season. With Florida he's scored a goal and three points in 17 contests.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr has picked up nine points in his last nine contests. Jagr's seen his ice time start to dip a little bit over the last few weeks and maybe it's doing him some good. The 44-year-old has seven goals and 18 assists in 41 games this season. He'll only be an effective fantasy option in deeper standard leagues.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith's power-play goal held up as the game winner on Monday night against New Jersey. He opened the scoring late in the first period of Florida's 3-0 victory. Smith has eight markers and 17 points in 40 games this year.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. Sceviour's return will help fill the hole left by Seth Griffith's concussion.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton will play in Wednesday's game against Winnipeg. He will suit up in just his 15th game of the season. Thornton has one assist and seven penalty minutes in 14 previous contests.

5 Seth Griffith I.L.

Seth Griffith (concussion) may be available to return within a week. He was hurt last Wednesday versus Winnipeg and has missed the last two games with a concussion.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle skated in his 700th career game Wednesday night. He also owns the NHL's longest active iron-man streak with 590 consecutive games played. Unfortunately, Wednesday's contest was a forgettable one for Yandle after he posted a minus-3 rating in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg. It also snapped a three-game point streak for the defenseman.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. Demers netted the final goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the second period. He's been quite a pickup for the Panthers, as he's already scored eight goals, which is a new career-high for him. Demers finished tonight's game with three shots on goal and two hits in 20:46 of ice time. He's up to 17 points in 43 games this season.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic I.L.

Alex Petrovic (ankle) is expected to miss another four weeks. He had surgery on his broken ankle in late November and was initially give a six-to-eight week timetable. Petrovic hasn't played since Nov. 15.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Florida Panthers defensemen Michael Matheson and Aaron Ekblad both made four shots on goal in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins Saturday night. In the last four games the Panthers have played against the Bruins they have come up short every time. In four games they have only scored five goals with a grand total of zero being added tonight. Surprisingly, the defense had the best luck getting pucks to the net with Matheson and Ekblad both making four shots on goal. Their combined eight shots made up 32% of the 25 total for the team. Matheson had the highest time on ice of the team with 21:59 followed closely by Ekblad with 21:29. Both defensemen have shown the ability to score with seven and three goals the season respectively, but nothing was getting past Tuukka Rask Saturday night.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo allowed one goal on 30 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. Not only was he rock-solid in this game, but he also had an outburst, as he got two minutes for roughing Casey Cizikas. Luongo felt like Cizikas made contact with him on purpose and he dove into a pile to get a peace of the Islanders forward. You can watch the entire incident by clicking the link at the bottom of the page. Luongo has a 13-10-5 record with a 2.34 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage this season.