Player Page

Roster

Jason Demers | Defenseman | #55

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/9/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (186) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jason Demers scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the New York Islanders.
Demers netted the final goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the second period. He's been quite a pickup for the Panthers, as he's already scored eight goals, which is a new career-high for him. Demers finished tonight's game with three shots on goal and two hits in 20:46 of ice time. He's up to 17 points in 43 games this season. Jan 11 - 10:04 PM
More Jason Demers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
427916-2370402049.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009SJ 51417215213800152.077
2010SJ 7522224192806000105.019
2011SJ 574913-8222300173.055
2012SJ 22123-4100000027.037
2013SJ 7552934143018010105.048
2014DAL8152025-3712300299.051
2015DAL627162316723210194.074
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 9@ NJ100010000000.000
Jan 7BOS1000-10000001.000
Jan 6NAS1000-119000000.000
Jan 4WPG1000-10000001.000
Dec 31@ DAL100000000000.000
Dec 29MON110100000002.500
Dec 28TOR100010000002.000
Dec 23DET111210010002.500
Dec 22BOS100002000000.000
Dec 20BUF101102000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Derek MacKenzie
6Greg McKegg
7Michael Sgarbossa
8Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
4Jared McCann
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
5Seth Griffith
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 