C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron extended his point streak to four games on Saturday. Bergeron kept that run going with an assist in the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Islanders. He now has five goals and 18 points in 22 contests this season. He's missed some time due to injury, but if he can stay healthy for the remainder of 2017-18 then he should still be able to surpass the 50-point milestone for the fifth straight campaign.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci notched a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Arizona on Thursday night. Krejci scored his fourth goal of the season 45 seconds into the third period on a Boston power play and added an assist later in the frame on a goal by Anders Bjork. He has registered 12 points in 14 games this year, including three goals and three helpers in his last five outings.

3 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly potted the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas. Kuraly scored his first goal of the season near the midway mark of the third period. He has contributed three points in 11 contests.

4 Ryan Spooner I.L.

Ryan Spooner (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game. It will be Spooner's third straight contest on the sidelines. He has a goal and four points in 10 games this season.

5 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash earned two assists and recorded six shots in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nash concluded the match with a plus-3 rating. He has generated one goal and five assists in the last six matches. Nash has 11 points in 26 games this campaign.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings. Marchand beat Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard with a gorgeous backhand just 35 seconds into the extra frame. The Bruins forward also registered an assist on David Pastrnak's game-tying goal with under two minutes remaining in regulation. Marchand is now riding a six-game point streak (he has 10 points during that stretch). He's up to 12 goals and 25 points in 20 games this season. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk (upper body) will rejoin the Bruins on Thursday. DeBrusk was sidelined for three straight games. He has five goals and 12 points in 21 contests in 2017-18.

3 Tim Schaller Active

Boston's injuries have created opportunities for Tim Schaller in the early weeks of the season. Schaller was projected to serve as a fourth liner this season, but his role has been significantly more varied. One of his best assignments yet came on Saturday when he played alongside Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak because David Krejci was unavailable. Schaller has averaged 14:09 minutes this season, up from 12:16 in 2016-17. With two goals and three points in seven games, he's still not a great pickup in standard leagues, but he does have some offensive upside so it will be worth checking back on him from time to time.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. This will be the third game in a row that Vatrano watches from the press box. He has just two goals in 18 games this season. Matt Beleskey and Paul Postma will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

5 Peter Cehlarik I.L.

Peter Cehlarik will be out of action for at least a month with a lower-body body. Cehlarik was spotted on crutches and wearing a brace on his left leg. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Cehlarik joins what has been a long list of injuries for the Bruins this season. He has one goal and one assist in five games with the big club.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak will enter this week's action riding an eight-game point streak. Pastrnak has registered four goals and six assists during that span. The 21-year-old winger leads the Bruins in goals (14), assists (13), points (27) and shots (78) through 27 games this season.

2 Anders Bjork Active

Anders Bjork (upper body) will return to the Bruins lineup on Saturday. The injury has kept Bjork out of the lineup for seven games. The Bruins forward has three goals and nine points in 16 games this season.

3 Danton Heinen Active

Coach Bruce Cassidy isn't ready to call Danton Heinen a keeper for the 2017-18 season, but he doesn't expect the 22-year-old to play anywhere else anytime soon. "I don't want to say that because when we get our guys healthy then we'll see where we're at," Cassidy said. "But I think he's certainly shown he’s a much more consistent player than he was last year. He's probably a bit ahead of the other younger guys because he has gone through a bit of it [at the pro level]. The fact that he's been able to play in a lot of different situations, play left or right wing, and moved up in the lineup while being very effective with [Sean] Kuraly and [Tim] Schaller down in the lineup, as a coach it's to have a guy like that who can move around and fit in a lot of different places." He has generated four goals and 10 points in 15 games this season, which ranks fifth on the team in scoring.

4 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari was back in the lineup on Wednesday versus Detroit. Acciari didn't play Saturday because of an upper-body injury. He scored his second goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings. Acciari also had two hits in 10:50 of ice time.

5 David Backes Active

David Backes scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The goals were Backes’ first two of the season (he missed 17 games this season). The Bruins forward did all of his damage in the second period, as his markers gave the Bruins 2-1 and 3-1 leads in the middle frame. The veteran now has four points in nine games this season. Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Anders Bjork and Danton Hainen also scored for the Bruins in this one.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug registered a pair of assists in Wednesday's 3-2 OT win over Detroit. Krug had helpers on David Pastrnak's game-tying goal and Brad Marchand's game winner. He has produced four assists in the past two games to give him 18 points in 24 appearances this season.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy found the back of the net in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators McAvoy got the Bruins on the board with a power play goal midway through the second period to cut his team's deficit to 4-1. The Bruins defenseman finished the game with a minus-3 rating, one shot on goal and three hits in 24:16 of ice time. McAvoy now has four goals, 15 points and a minus-3 rating in 25 games this season. He's currently riding a three-game point streak.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo put a lot of the blame for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto on himself. Carlo was minus-two and took a hooking penalty that led to a Maple Leafs' goal. "I was kinda the Achilles Heel tonight with my mistakes. If I didn’t make those we probably would be ahead in those areas. It’s unfortunate, but maybe next time we’ll get a good balance and my mistakes will be covered," said Carlo. "I had a bad night. I don’t know really what to say about that. I just tried to make plays and they didn’t really work out. [They] ended up in the back of the net. Those things can’t really happen all the time." Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't as hard on Carlo and believes that the defenseman will bounce back. Carlo has three assists and a plus-four rating in 16 games this season.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara scored the game winner Thursday night versus Los Angeles. Chara fired the puck into the net just as a penalty to Kings center Anze Kopitar expired. He gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at the 13:16 mark of the second period and that was the final goal of the contest. It was Chara's second goal of the season and his sixth point through 18 games.

5 Adam McQuaid Sidelined

Adam McQuaid (broken leg) took part in practice with his teammates. It marked McQuaid's first session since he sustained a broken fibula on Oct. 19. The Bruins will have to adjust their roster once he is ready to return. "He's just starting practice and contact with the guys. But with any extra guys that are proven, it's a good problem to have," said coach Bruce Cassidy. "We'll fit the pieces together when he's truly ready to play. But it is nice to have him around."

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller (personal) is expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday night. Miller remained in Boston Wednesday to be his wife, Haley, after she gave birth to a baby Tuesday night. Paul Postma suited up in Miller's place against Detroit.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk has been called up by Boston. Grzelcyk will take part in Tuesday's practice and travel with the team to New Jersey for Wednesday's contest versus the Devils. He has four assists and a plus-4 rating in 14 games with Providence of the AHL this year. Grzelcyk hasn't played for Boston since the team's regular-season opener.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. O'Gara has no points and a minus-4 rating in four games this season. Brad Marchand will miss the game due to injury.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Bruins found themselves down 2-1 with under two minutes to go, but David Pastrnak managed to force overtime. In the extra frame, Brad Marchand gave Boston the victory. Rask has now won five games in a row. He's also given up two goals or less in each of those wins. He owns an 8-8-2 record with a 2.41 goals-against-average and a .914 save percentage this season.