Player Page

Roster

Matt Beleskey | Winger | #39

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 203
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (112) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Beleskey has been placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins.
Beleskey has frequently been a healthy scratch this season, so the news isn't terribly surprising. Even still, it does highlight how bad his five-year, $18 million contract has been. That deal doesn't expire until 2019-20, so unless the Bruins are able to unload him, he might be bought out this summer. Dec 14 - 12:05 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
More Matt Beleskey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
14000-8170000017.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008ANA200000000000.000
2009ANA6011718-103500003123.089
2010ANA353710-10360001058.052
2011ANA7041115-2720100075.053
2012ANA4285132562000161.131
2013ANA559152486404012112.080
2014ANA65221032133940008145.152
2015BOS8015223766534001168.089
2016BOS49358-10470200079.038
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 13@ DET000000000000.000
Dec 9NYI000000000000.000
Dec 7ARI000000000000.000
Dec 4@ NAS000000000000.000
Dec 2@ PHI000000000000.000
Nov 29TB000000000000.000
Nov 26EDM1000-10000000.000
Nov 24PIT000000000000.000
Nov 22@ NJ000000000000.000
Nov 18@ SJ000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Sean Kuraly
4Ryan Spooner
5Riley Nash
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Tim Schaller
4Frank Vatrano
5Peter Cehlarik
RW1David Pastrnak
2Anders Bjork
3Danton Heinen
4Noel Acciari
5David Backes
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Rob O'Gara
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 