Mike McKenna | Goalie | #35

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin picked up an assist with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win in San Jose. Seguin has managed to pick up points in each of his past four outings, and six of the past seven. His team might be headed home for the postseason, but he is playing his hardest until the final horn. Fantasy owners certainly appreciate that, especially at this critical juncture of the season.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza (back) will be in the lineup in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The injury kept Spezza out of his team's last three games. He has seven goals and 18 assists in 72 games this season. Spezza is expected to play on a line with Jason Dickson and Remi Elie.

3 Martin Hanzal I.L.

Martin Hanzal recently underwent spinal fusion surgery and it reportedly was a success. Hanzal is staring down a six-to-seven month recovery period, meaning he will likely miss the start of next season. He's had a bad back since November and it's likely a major reason for his hugely disappointing season.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa returned to action Friday night against Anaheim. Faksa missed games this week due to a foot injury but returned to action against the Ducks and in 26 shifts and 18:27 of ice time went minus one. If you need Faksa from a fantasy perspective, feel free to activate him.

5 Gemel Smith Active

Gemel Smith scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over San Jose. Smith registered the game-tying goal in the third period to help the Stars rally from a 2-0 first-period deficit. He didn't have a point in his previous 10 outings.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn picked up three goals with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win in San Jose. Benn's first goal was his 30th of the season, his unassisted go-ahead goal with 3:06 to go was his 31st and his empty-net tally with :24 seconds remaining had the hats flying, at least from any Dallas fans in the stands. Benn has posted points in 10 of his past 13 games as he finishes up strong despite the fact his team will be home for the playoffs.

2 Mattias Janmark Active

Mattias Janmark scored the only goal for Dallas in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Sunday evening. Janmark now has 19 goals and 34 points in 75 games this season. While his plus/minus rating is struggling, Janmark has outscored his rookie campaign from last year.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel (back spasms) will play Sunday night. Roussel missed Friday's 2-1 win over St. Louis. He has 14 points and 95 penalty minutes in 49 games this season.

4 Remi Elie Active

Remi Elie (illness) will return to the Stars' lineup on Saturday. Elie missed two games due to the disease. He has four goals and seven points in 34 contests in 2017-18.

5 Roope Hintz Active

Roope Hintz will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators. Hintz was recalled from the minors on Monday, but he's been scratched in both games since joining the team. He has 15 goals and 27 points in 55 games with AHL Texas.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov scored the game-winning goal just 40 seconds into overtime on Tuesday night against Philadelphia. Radulov also chipped in with an assist, a plus-1 rating and a game-high seven shots on goal in his 23:53 of ice time. His 27 goals is now a new career best in the NHL, breaking a tie with his mark of 26 goals during the 2007-08 campaign in Nashville. He is also up to 67 total points which is nine more than he had during that great season with the Predators.

2 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie (lower body) is good to return on Friday. Ritchie didn't play on Tuesday. He has six goals and 13 points in 63 games this season.

3 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore got his 10th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. Shore got the Stars back in the game when he made it 3-2 at the 9:42 mark of the second period, but that was as close as Dallas would come. He has 30 points through 78 matches this season after he had 33 points in 82 matches in 2016-17.

4 Tyler Pitlick Active

Tyler Pitlick scored the fastest goal in Dallas Stars history in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg. Pitlick managed to open the scoring just 10 seconds into the game, but it was all downhill from there for the Stars. He has 12 goals and 20 points in 60 games this season.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg contributed two assists in a 4-3 loss to Washington on Tuesday night. Klingberg has generated 61 points in 74 games this season. This is the first time in his career that he has hit the 60-point plateau. Klingberg also has a personal best 54 assists.

2 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell returned from an illness on Friday night. Lindell sat out two games because he wasn't well. He had one hit and three blocks in 23:39 of ice time in Dallas' 2-1 win over Anaheim.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot (hand) will make his return on Friday. Methot has an assist in 28 games in 2017-18. He was out for four straight games.

4 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis suffered an injury scare Sunday when he was high-sticked around the eye. Hamhuis was able to return to the contest though and he earned an assist on a goal by Devin Shore. He should be OK to play on Tuesday versus Columbus.

5 Stephen Johns Sidelined

Stephen Johns (upper body) won't travel on Dallas' upcoming road trip. That could put him out of the lineup for the rest of the season. The Stars visit San Jose (Tuesday), Anaheim (Friday) and Los Angeles (Saturday) to wrap up the 2017-18 campaign.

6 Julius Honka Active

Julius Honka will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against Minnesota. Honka has a goal and four points in 38 games this season. It's the third time in four games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Jason Dickinson, Dillon Heatherington and Curtis McKenzie will also be scratched in this one.

7 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn (thigh contusion) will play Monday against the New York Rangers. Pateryn didn't practice Sunday, but he is OK to play. The only change on the back end will be Jamie Oleksiak coming out for Julius Honka.

8 Dillon Heatherington Active

Dillon Heatherington will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild. This will be the 10th consecutive game he watches from the press box. The 22-year-old has no goals and one assist in five games this season. Jason Dickinson will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Ben Bishop Sidelined

Ben Bishop (knee) won't travel with Stars on the team's upcoming three-game road trip. Bishop has been out since Mar. 18 due to a knee injury and his season appears to be over. Dallas has three road matches left on the 2017-18 schedule and Kari Lehonen is expected to play all three games.

2 Kari Lehtonen Active

Kari Lehtonen will be the backup goalie on Friday night. Dallas will start Mike McKenna, who entered Tuesday's game in relief after Lehtonen suffered an upper-body injury. Lehtonen practiced on Thursday and he is good to go. He could be back in the crease for Saturday's regular-season finale.