Mike McKenna | Goalie | #35

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/11/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 183
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 6 (172) / NAS
Mike McKenna will be between the pipes for Dallas on Friday night against Anaheim.
McKenna is being rewarded after he was superb in Tuesday's relief appearance against San Jose. He stopped all 17 shots he faced in a 4-2 victory in his first NHL outing since Feb. 2015. The 34-year-old journeyman has appeared 23 games at the NHL level in his pro career. Apr 6 - 10:58 AM
Source: Dallas Stars on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
1441000.0017171.0000
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008TB 1577648012463.56406360.8871
2010NJ 21180100063.055650.8930
2013CLM421911010113.01114103.9040
2014PHO1600100055.003429.8530
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Apr 3@ SJ14410000.0017171.0000

