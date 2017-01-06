Tyler Bozak | Center | #42

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Matthews gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead at the 9:45 mark of the second period. It was the third of four straight goals for the Maple Leafs, and it was the one that got Sabres goalie Robin Lehner pulled from the game. The goal extends Matthews' point streak to three games. He's registered at least a point in 11 of his last 12 games. The 19-year-old has 22 goals and 38 points in 42 games this season. It was be shocking if he didn't come away with the Calder Trophy.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored the first goal of the night for the Maple Leafs Saturday night and provided the game winner as Toronto beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Kadri’s 17th goal of the season came at the 6:26 mark of the first. He lifted Leafs to a 3-2 margin early in the third with an assist by William Nylander and Matt Hunwick. Six of Kadri’s 18 goals for the season have come in the past seven games dating back to December 29th’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak scored his 12th goal of the season at the 7:31 mark of the second as the Maple Leafs lost 3-2 to the Senators. Bozak has been hot since the calendar turned to 2017. Five of his 12 goals this season have come in the last seven games. His streak kicked off with one goal and an assist again the Devils January 6. Bozak closed out the season strong as well with a goal December 29 against the Lightning.

4 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier has been recalled by Toronto. He suited up for the Marlies on Monday, but before that he dressed in three games with the Maple Leafs. Gautheir has contributed one goal and one assist with the big club this year.

5 Ben Smith I.L.

Ben Smith will have the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Thursday. It's still unclear when he will be available to return. Smith has been out of action since Dec. 17.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk's insurance goal in the third period held up as the game winner against Buffalo on Tuesday night. He gave the Leafs a 4-2 lead on his 16th goal of the season during a third-period power play. JVR has 13 points on the man advantage this season. He also extended his point streak to eight straight games.

2 Leo Komarov Active

"Uncle" Leo Komarov kicked off the scoring for the Maple Leafs in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The tally gives him six on the season with 13 points in 33 games. Over his 207 game NHL career thus far he has 37 goals and 84 points.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman registered a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. He took the puck from New York defenseman Adam Clendening and netted his sixth goal of the season. Hyman, who has two points in his last two games, has recorded 20 points in 43 matches.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo and Frank Corrado will be scratched against the Senators on Saturday. The pair of youngsters have played in just two games each this season, posting no points and hardly making an impact on the stat sheet at all.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner earned his 27th assist of the season on Thursday night. He set up Tyler Bozak for a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers. Marner leads all rookies in assists and he is one point behind Toronto teammate Auston Matthews for the most among all first-year players.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander extended his point streak to five games with a helper during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. He now has two goals and five points during the streak, giving him eight goals and 25 points in 35 games thus far. He'd be in rookie of the year considerations in almost any other year.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown has found the back of the net in five of Toronto's last six games. Brown now has 11 goals and 20 points in 41 games this season. Among rookies he's now in a three-way tie for third place in the goal scoring race. That's pretty impressive, but it's also great news for the Maple Leafs. Brown isn't even regarded as one of Toronto's top-three rookies this season as Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander are all more highly regarded and having better campaigns. As it stands the Leafs might make the playoffs this season and if they do, it will be on the strength of their rookies including Brown.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov was back in the Toronto lineup Friday night after missing last Saturday's game with an upper-body injury. Soshnikov took 22 shifts and had 11:57 of ice time in the 4-2 win over the Rangers. He took one shot on goal and was minus one for the evening. If for some reason Soshnikov is on your fantasy team, he is safe to activate.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Sidelined

Morgan Rielly (lower body) won't return on Saturday. That will be Rielly's second straight game on the sidelines. On the plus side, he did skate by himself on Friday.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner logged a season-high 29:24 of ice time on Tuesday night. He moved up to the top pairing after Morgan Rielly left the game with a leg injury. Gardiner finished Toronto's 4-3 win over Buffalo with a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal. He has six goals and 22 points in 42 games this campaign.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev just continues to put up points for the Maple Leafs. The rookie phenom on the blue line picked up his 14th helper of the season, giving him 15 points in 35 games thus far. He has points in three of his last five games, with four helpers in that span.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick amassed 27:32 of ice time on Tuesday night against Buffalo. He got more playing time because of an injury to Morgan Rielly. Hunwick had three shots and a minus-2 rating in a 4-3 win for the Maple Leafs.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday night. With just two points, 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 42 hits through 11 games it's easy to see why the veteran defender is off tonight. But it stings if you're in a reverse league.

6 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick collected his third point of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. Now through 84 games in his NHL career, 34 this season, the youngster has four goals and 13 points. Not quite fantasy-worthy, but something to get excited about if you're a Leafs fan anyway.

7 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin will return to the Leafs' blue line on Saturday against the Senators, coach Mike Babcock said. Marincin has been out since Dec. 10th with a lower body injury. Through 16 games he had five points, including a point in three of his previous five games, along with 17 hits and blocks.

8 Frank Corrado Active

Frank Corrado will be in the lineup on Thursday. He will get a chance to play because of an injury to Morgan Rielly. Corrado is projected to be paired with Connor Carrick in his second NHL appearance of the season.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen had a save percentage of .926 against the Senators Saturday night, but the Leafs lost the 3-2 game. Andersen gave up a goal in the first to Bobby Ryan in the first and Mike Hoffman in the third, but he was strong enough to keep the game tied through overtime. Andersen gave up a shootout goal to Ryan in the first round and Tom Pyatt in the fourth.