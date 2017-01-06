Player Page

Tyler Bozak | Center | #42

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Bozak scored his 12th goal of the season at the 7:31 mark of the second as the Maple Leafs lost 3-2 to the Senators.
Bozak has been hot since the calendar turned to 2017. Five of his 12 goals this season have come in the last seven games. His streak kicked off with one goal and an assist again the Devils January 6. Bozak closed out the season strong as well with a goal December 29 against the Lightning. Jan 21 - 10:29 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
40111829-383600177.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009TOR3781927-562300151.157
2010TOR82151732-291465104120.125
2011TOR73182947-72248011109.165
2012TOR46121628-164510361.197
2013TOR581930492145310190.211
2014TOR82232649-3444126203154.149
2015TOR57122335-9183700199.121
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 19NYR1101-100000011.000
Jan 17BUF1000-10000001.000
Jan 14@ OTT111210010003.333
Jan 13@ NYR102200020005.000
Jan 7MON110100100002.500
Jan 6@ NJ1112-101100011.000
Jan 3@ WAS1011-20000001.000
Jan 1DET100000000003.000
Dec 29@ TB110100000004.250
Dec 28@ FLA100002000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Frederik Gauthier
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Frank Corrado
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 