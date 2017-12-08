Player Page

Roster

T.J. Brennan | Defenseman | #43

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/3/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 213
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (31) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

T.J. Brennan picked up three assists in Tuesday's 5-1 preseason win over the New York Islanders.
The Flyers dominated tonight's game and Brennan quietly put up three assists in an impressive performance. The 29-year-old blueliner has spent the last two seasons with Philly's AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, picking up 105 points in 139 games. He got a multi-year extension from the Flyers this off-season but is unlikely to make the squad out of camp. He hasn't appeared in a NHL game since the 2015-16 season when he got in seven games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sep 18 - 10:06 PM
More T.J. Brennan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011BUF11101060000014.071
2012FLA293710-981300042.071
2014TOR6011-790100011.000
2015TOR7101-660000011.091
T.J. Brennan's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View T.J. Brennan's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View T.J. Brennan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to T.J. Brennan's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Scott Laughton
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2James van Riemsdyk
3Oskar Lindblom
4Michael Raffl
5Jordan Weal
6Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Travis Konecny
4Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Ivan Provorov
3Andrew MacDonald
4Travis Sanheim
5Robert Hagg
6Radko Gudas
7Christian Folin
8Philippe Myers
G1Brian Elliott
2Michal Neuvirth
3Carter Hart
4Anthony Stolarz
 

 