Doug Weight | Center

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (46) / 1/21/1971
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196
Drafted: 1990 / Rd. 2 (34) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy put forth a proposition to include $125M in both of the next two year's in the state's budget to improve the XL Center so the New York Islanders would play there beginning in 2019-2020.
In short, Malloy wishes to use state funding (mostly tax-payer money) to renovate the former home of the Hartford Whalers. Improvements would include adding in a second concourse and raising the seating capacity from 16,000 to 19,000. The facility currently serves multiple capacities since the Whalers left for North Carolina in 1997, including as the University of CT uses it for their basketball and hockey teams and the AHL's Harford Wolf Pack use it as their home arena. Amid all the complicating variables in the Islanders moving to Hartford will be the latter, as the Wolf Park is a NY Rangers' affiliate. Nothing is official yet and the Islanders have time to find, or build, a new home. So take all this with a grain of salt. Feb 9 - 1:43 PM
Source: Associated Press
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993EDM84245074-224740100188.128
1994EDM4873340-166910000103.068
1995EDM822579104-199590000204.123
1996EDM8021618218040000235.089
1997EDM7926447026990000205.127
1998EDM4363137-8121000079.076
1999EDM77215172654322104167.126
2000EDM822565901291832003188.133
2001STL611534492040312001131.115
2002STL70155267-652729013182.082
2003STL75145165-337625015198.071
2005CAR70154257-1775919011175.086
2006STL821643591056515003123.130
2007ANA671015254322800196.104
2008NYI53102838-155551601096.104
2009NYI3611617-180600061.016
2010NYI18279-3101400026.077
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
9Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 