Paul Byron | Winger | #41

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/27/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 162
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (179) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Paul Byron scored his first career hat-trick in a 10-1 blowout of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
Byron's hat trick propelled the Canadiens to their fifth straight victory. He has recorded nine goals and 13 points in 28 games this season. Dec 2 - 11:54 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2764100130011041.146
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010BUF811202000005.200
2011CAL22325320000113.231
2012CAL4011-22000001.000
2013CAL47714216272113146.152
2014CAL5761319-281002062.097
2015MON6211718-9110032250.220
2016MON8122214321290410696.229
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 30@ DET101100000003.000
Nov 29OTT1000-10000002.000
Nov 27CLM1000-10000000.000
Nov 25BUF111220001004.250
Nov 22@ NAS100000000001.000
Nov 21@ DAL100000000000.000
Nov 18TOR1000-15000001.000
Nov 16ARI110100000002.500
Nov 14CLM110100000002.500
Nov 11BUF100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Jacob De La Rose
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Paul Byron
4Charles Hudon
5Daniel Carr
6Nicolas Deslauriers
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Andrew Shaw
3Artturi Lehkonen
4Ales Hemsky
5Byron Froese
6Nikita Scherbak
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Victor Mete
4Karl Alzner
5Jordie Benn
6Joe Morrow
7Jakub Jerabek
8David Schlemko
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
3Antti Niemi
 

 