All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Drouin Sidelined

Jonathan Drouin (lower body) won't suit up in Saturday's game against the Red Wings. This will be the second consecutive game that he'll miss. He's considered day-to-day at this point.

2 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault posted a pair of assists Thursday night. Danault had helpers on goals by Max Pacioretty (power play) and Andrew Shaw in a 6-3 win over Detroit. He has one goal and three assists in his last five outings.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec concluded Thursday's contest against Detroit with two assists in a 6-3 win for the Canadiens. Plekanec hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 4, which amounts to a 13-game goalless drought. He has contributed three helpers in his last three games, but still shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

4 Jacob De La Rose Active

The Montreal Canadiens will scratch Jacob De La Rose tonight for their matchup with the Minnesota Wild. De La Rose and Joe Morrow will sit in the press box tonight. De La Rose has zero points in six games this season. David Schlemko (hand), Ales Hemsky (upper body) and Nikita Scherbak (knee) will also miss the game due to their injuries.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Detroit. Pacioretty registered both points on Montreal power plays. His eighth marker of the season late in the third period snapped an eight-game goalless slump.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Galchenyuk helped set up Jeff Petry’s power play goal in the first period before putting his 11-game goal drought to bed in the second frame. This was also Galchenyuk’s first multi-point effort of 2017-18, which is nice for his fantasy owners. The Canadiens forward now has five goals and five assists in 24 games this season.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron scored his first career hat-trick in a 10-1 blowout of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Byron's hat trick propelled the Canadiens to their fifth straight victory. He has recorded nine goals and 13 points in 28 games this season.

4 Charles Hudon Active

Charles Hudon (upper body) is in the lineup on Tuesday. He missed Sunday's game against Chicago because of the minor injury. He has five points in 14 games this season. Jacob De La Rose will come out of the lineup to make room for Hudon.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr has been called up by Montreal. Montreal brought Carr with them for Thursday's visit to Detroit because Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Carr has 12 goals and 19 points in 20 games with Laval of the AHL this season.

6 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers was called up from the minors on Thursday November 16. Deslauriers made his season debut on Thursday, though he logged a modest 6:01 minutes. Montreal acquired him from Buffalo in exchange for Zach Redmond on Oct. 4.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens in both goals and points. That's a pretty significant surprise considering he had 10 goals and 29 points in 64 games last season. This year, he's already up to 12 goals and six assists in 27 contests. He's on pace to score 36 goals, but don't be surprised if that number comes down at a certain point. Still, he's been a pleasant surprise.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw expects to play Thursday night. Shaw didn't participate in Wednesday's practice because of an undisclosed ailment, but he took part in Montreal's optional morning session Thursday. Coach Claude Julien listed him as a game-time decision, but you can activate Shaw if you normally would.

3 Artturi Lehkonen I.L.

The Montreal Canadiens announced that Artturi Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Lehkonen missed tonight's game against Columbus, but the club confirmed after the game that he'd miss a good chunk of time. The sophomore forward has two goals and three assists in 18 games this season. We still don't know how much action he'll miss.

4 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky (concussion) was on the ice on Friday. Hemsky hasn't been able to play since Oct. 20 due to the concussion. The fact that he's resumed skating is an encouraging sign, but that doesn't necessarily mean his return is imminent. As is often the case when it comes to a concussion, we'll have to wait and see.

5 Byron Froese Active

Byron Froese will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. Froese has played in each of Montreal's last five games, but he'll come out of the lineup for Torrey Mitchell. Shea Weber (lower body) will miss the game as well.

6 Nikita Scherbak I.L.

Nikita Scherbak is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after he underwent knee surgery Monday. Scherbak suffered a right knee injury on Oct. 26 against Los Angeles. He has skated in two games with the Canadiens this year after he started the year in the minors.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber (lower body) will play in Saturday's game against Detroit. Weber was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day, so we expected him to play. The Canadiens went 4-1-1 without him over the last six games, but he'll be a welcomed addition to the lineup.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry logged a team-high 24:16 of ice time on Saturday night. Petry also scored a power-play goal and posted a plus-1 rating in Montreal's 3-0 win over Buffalo. He has received some increased responsibilities with Shea Weber out again due to a lower-body injury and coach Claude Julien has been very pleased with Petry's game.

3 Victor Mete Active

Victor Mete will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against Ottawa. Mete is coming out of the lineup because David Schlemko (hand) is ready to make his regular season debut. The 19-year-old has three assists in 24 games in 2017-18. Brandon Davidson is expected to watch the game from the press box.

4 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner will be paired with Jeff Petry in Thursday's opener against Buffalo. "I want to give him some freedom if possible because everyone knows he can skate like the wind ... it's pretty crazy," Alzner said. "So I want to be able to let him use that as much as possible and know that he can take a chance when he needs to take a chance or stay up a little bit longer if he wants to because I'll be back there for him." He will play his first contest with the Canadiens after he signed a five-year, $23.125-million contract in the summer.

5 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn got his second goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville. Benn opened the scoring in the contest. He had two shots and one block in 16:59 of ice time. Benn has six points in 22 outings this campaign.

6 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Morrow hasn't served as a healthy scratch since Nov. 2. He has three goals and two assists in 16 games this season. Brandon Davidson will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Jakub Jerabek Active

Jakub Jerabek will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Red Wings. With Shea Weber coming back to the lineup, there was no room for Jerabek. He has no points and a plus-4 rating in five games this season. Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box, while Jonathan Drouin is out with an injury.

8 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko has fit in nicely with the Montreal Canadiens. A lengthy hand injury sidelined him for the first 25 games of the season, but he's looked good in his first two games with Montreal. Even though he has no points in two contests, Schlemko has moved the puck efficiently. He also has a plus-2 rating so far this season.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price won his fifth straight start after shutting down the Detroit Red Wings 10-1 on Saturday night. Since returning from injury, Carey Price has been near flawless for the Canadiens. The goaltender made 22 saves on 23 shots in a blowout victory over Detroit. His record is now 8-7-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

2 Al Montoya I.L.

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Al Montoya is out indefinitely with a concussion. During Montreal's game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Canadiens announced that backup goalie Al Montoya would be out with a concussion. He last played a week ago against the Winnipeg Jets. The Canadiens are already without Carey Price (lower body) and are starting Charlie Lindgren with Zachary Fucale backing him up.