Nick Bonino | Center | #13

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
College: Boston University
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (173) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Nick Bonino scored a hat trick in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Bonino's first goal tied the game at one in the opening period and his pair of power play goals in the next frame gave his team 4-3 and 6-3 leads. Bonino finished the game with a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal and one takeaway in 19:40 of ice time. The Penguins forward is up to 12 goals and 16 assists in 64 games this season. Mar 8 - 11:48 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6391625-41424100104.087
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009ANA9112061000014.071
2010ANA26000-340000023.000
2011ANA5051318180100063.079
2012ANA275813-381200037.135
2013ANA772227491422713002159.138
2014VAN7515243972214006149.101
2015PIT639202913312010097.093
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 5BUF101100000001.000
Mar 3TB101100000001.000
Mar 1@ CHI100000000000.000
Feb 28@ DAL100000000001.000
Feb 25PHI110100100002.500
Feb 21@ CAR000000000000.000
Feb 19DET100002000001.000
Feb 17@ CLM100000000001.000
Feb 16WPG1000-20000003.000
Feb 14VAN101110000006.000

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Sestito
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Mark Streit
5Ron Hainsey
6Olli Maatta
7Ian Cole
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 