C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby found the back of the net in Pittsburgh's 3-1 win over Carolina. It was his league-leading 33rd goal of the 2016-17 season. Crosby's power play goal at the 16:21 mark of the second period proved to be the game-winning marker. The Penguins captain finished the game with four penalty minutes, five shots on goal and one hit in 22:05 of ice time. Crosby has 66 points in 53 games this season. Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Pens.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Malkin scored a game-tying (1-1) and a go-ahead goal (2-1) in the second period. He also helped set up Mark Streit's first goal as a Penguin in the next frame. Malkin finished the game with a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and two hits in 16:57 of ice time. The Penguins center has been tearing it up since coming back from a lower-body injury in mid-February. Since his return, he's put up 11 points in nine contests. He has 28 goals and 65 points in 56 games this season. There aren't too many better players in the NHL right now.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored a hat trick in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Bonino's first goal tied the game at one in the opening period and his pair of power play goals in the next frame gave his team 4-3 and 6-3 leads. Bonino finished the game with a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal and one takeaway in 19:40 of ice time. The Penguins forward is up to 12 goals and 16 assists in 64 games this season.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory by the Penguins over the Flyers Saturday night. Cullen snapped a four-game goalless streak during which he had only one assist. He added to his fantasy production with two more shots on goal, giving him three for the game and making him the second most prolific Penguin in Saturday night’s outdoor contest.

5 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel has spent the last two games as a right winger on Sidney Crosby's line. Right wing is a relatively new position for Guentzel, but the Penguins are testing him out in that role and as a member of the top line. "I told him we’ll try it, we’ll see how it goes and, if we like it, we’ll stay with it," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Nothing’s etched in stone, we can always move him back to the left side." Guentzel has a goal and an assist in his last two games. He's not a bad player to gamble on in standard leagues where he's still available.

6 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Wilson's goal at the 17:00 mark of the second period tied the game at one, but unfortunately for Pittsburgh, things fell apart after that. The 'Hawks scored three in a row to close out the game. Wilson now has seven goals and 13 assists in 59 games this season. Ron Hainsey picked up the lone helper on the goal.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz has five points in his last five games. Kunitz also has seven points over the span of nine contests dating back to Jan. 18. That's a change of pace for Kunitz, who had been having a fairly slow season offensively. At this point he's up to seven goals and 17 assists in 46 contests. It's also worth noting that with his goal on Tuesday, Kunitz is just two away from his 250th career marker.

2 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin lined up on Saturday with Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist. Hagelin, who has played in more playoff games (64) than any other NHLer since 2012, gets a boost in his fantasy value playing with Crosby. Hagelin has only six goals and 20 points in 55 games this season so he could very well be available in your fantasy pool.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary was held pointless for the first 56 minutes of Sunday's match vs. Buffalo, but came through with two late points to lift the Pens to victory. The Penguins were trailing 3-2 late in Sunday's contest before Sheary assisted on Jake Guentzel's tying goal and scored the game winner with three minutes to play. The 24-year-old now has 18 goals and 37 points in 44 games this year.

4 Tom Sestito Active

Tom Sestito has been called up by the Penguins. Sestito has 16 points and 121 penalty minutes in 33 AHL games. He also has an assist and 24 PIM in eight contests with Pittsburgh.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel had an assist Sunday and it gave him 59 points on the season. That's what Kessel accomplished last season in a full year so he should get to the 70-75 point mark this season barring an injury. Kessel is having a strong year and the Penguins made a great trade for him with Toronto in the summer of 2015. He is a must start.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist has not scored in his last 10 games. He is playing with Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin (who has gone 13 games without a goal) so it is not like he is seeing fourth line minutes or mates. Hornqvist has only three assists in the 10 games so his being in your lineup has really hurt. Hornqvist has 17 goals and 36 points thus far and you had better hope he breaks out soon as the fantasy playoffs are just around the corner.

3 Bryan Rust I.L.

Bryan Rust (upper body) won't travel with the Penguins to Western Canada. That means he probably won't be available for the next four games. Rust has been sidelined since Feb. 9 because of an upper-body injury.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl tallied his third goal of the season during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Mark it now seven whole points for the rugged winger who has now skated in 33 games. Through 75 career games he's up to eight goals and 22 points.

5 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Penguins are on the road to play Winnipeg. Tonight's game marks the third straight scratch. He's been used sparingly since a late January call up from Wilkes-Barre and if he isn't being used regularly may be returned at some point. Scott Wilson draws in to replace the injured Patric Hornqvist. An update will be given after tonight's game.

D 1 Kris Letang Sidelined

Kris Letang (upper body) won't travel with the Penguins on the team's upcoming road trip. That could keep him out of the lineup for the next four games through Western Canada. Letang hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to an upper-body injury.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. The breakout defender had gone eight games without a goal and six without a point prior to Friday's performance. Schultz has piled up 41 points in 60 games this season.

3 Trevor Daley I.L.

Trevor Daley has undergone knee surgery and will miss six weeks as a result. Daley was hurt during Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 19 points in 54 games this season. The Penguins' defense was already depleted due to the loss of Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta. With that in mind, the Penguins also acquired blueliner Ron Hainsey from Carolina.

4 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit doesn't want this to be his last season. "Obviously, I’d like to keep playing," Streit said. "I feel good. I love the game, have a lot of passion for it. But I’m really not worried about next year." Now that he's been acquired by the Penguins, Streit's focus can be on challenging for the Stanley Cup. The Penguins have a real shot at defending their championship, but it sounds like even if they win, the 39-year-old defenseman would take that opportunity to end his career with the Stanley Cup victory.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey has averaged 22:30 minutes per game in five contests with the Penguins. Hainsey has an assist and plus-four rating over that span. He was acquired to help Pittsburgh stabilize their blueline after suffering a series of injuries and thus far he's helped do that. With Kris Letang and Trevor Daley still a ways away from returning, Hainsey should be expected to continue to log big minutes.

6 Olli Maatta I.L.

Olli Maatta will be out for six weeks after he had successful hand surgery. He injured his left hand in Thursday's game against Winnipeg and quickly had a procedure to repair the issue. Maatta has also been placed on injured reserve. His proposed timetable has him out until late March.

7 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole scored Pittsburgh's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus on Friday night. He tied the game shortly after Ryan Murray gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead during the second period. Cole has four goals and 19 points along with a plus-21 rating in 57 games this campaign.

8 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) has been removed from injured reserve. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin was ready to play Tuesday night after the morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 27.

9 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel got back in the lineup on Friday against Columbus. He had been a healthy scratch for the previous eight games, but got a chance to play because of injuries to Justin Schultz (concussion) and Olli Maatta (hand). Ruhwedel was paired with minor-league recall Steve Oleksy in his 12th appearance of the season.

10 Cameron Gaunce Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Cameron Gaunce. Gaunce has two goals and 11 assists in 49 AHL games this season. With Pittsburgh he has two assists in six contests.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray will get the nod in goal on Wednesday when the Penguins visit the Winnipeg Jets. Murray was pulled in his last game allowing three goals and will be seeking to redeem the lackluster performance. He earned a no decision last game, but has appeared in seven of the last eight games, sporting a 3-2-1 record.