Victor Hedman | Defenseman | #77

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 223
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (2) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Victor Hedman scored the overtime winner in Tampa Bay's 2-1 victory over Ottawa.
Hedman broke the 1-1 tie with just 55 seconds remaining in the extra frame. The Bolts defenseman finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and four shots on goal in 24:23 of ice time. Hedman now has 14 goals and 59 points in 66 games. Brayden Point also scored for the Bolts. Mar 14 - 10:26 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
65134558243423004136.096
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009TB 7441620-3790100090.044
2010TB 793232637003000101.030
2011TB 6151823-9650401082.061
2012TB 44416201310200076.053
2013TB 75134255553311062170.076
2014TB 59102838124038002115.087
2015TB 781037472146110010180.056
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 13@ NYR100010000001.000
Mar 11FLA101100010003.000
Mar 9MIN111220010014.250
Mar 6NYR1000-10000002.000
Mar 4@ BUF101110000003.000
Mar 3@ PIT1011-22010003.000
Mar 1CAR1202021000121.000
Feb 27OTT102200020003.000
Feb 23CAL1011-22010001.000
Feb 21EDM100012000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Johnson
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Cedric Paquette
4Steven Stamkos
LW1Jonathan Drouin
2Ondrej Palat
3Alex Killorn
4Greg McKegg
5Yanni Gourde
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Byron Froese
6Adam Erne
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Jake Dotchin
6Andrej Sustr
7Luke Witkowski
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
 

 