C 1 Tyler Johnson Sidelined

Tyler Johnson (lower body) won't play Tuesday. Coach Jon Cooper said, "Best case scenario is he's back for Toronto (Thursday). But I can't sit here and say that's in the cards." Johnson has been sidelined since Mar. 9 because of a lower-body injury.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Sidelined

Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game against Ottawa. Namestnikov returned to the lineup on Monday after missing one game because of a lower-body injury, but his comeback didn't last very long. He's considered day-to-day for now.

3 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette will be sidelined from Saturday's game with Florida with a lower body injury. Through 58 games this season he's posted just 10 points along with 80 PIMs and 144 hits. He's considered day-to-day, for now.

4 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos skated Saturday morning. It was an optional skate as Stamkos is still not ready to join his teammates in a full practice. Stamkos has been out of action for four months following knee surgery. The original prognosis was a 6-month recovery period. The Bolts have said nothing as to a timetable for Stamkos' return.

LW 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin collected three assists in Monday's 5-1 win over Ottawa. He had a hand in all three of Nikita Kucherov's power-play goals. Drouin is up to 39 points in 52 games this season.

2 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat contributed a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina. He assisted on goals by Victor Hedman (power play) and Tyler Johnson in the contest to give him eight points in the last nine games. Palat has been playing well with Johnson and Nikita Kucherov. The Triplets combined for eight points in Wednesday's the win.

3 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn hasn't potted a goal in the last 11 games. He ranks fourth on the Lightning with 16 goals and the team needs him to supply some secondary scoring. The trio of Killorn, Jonathan Drouin and Brayden Point has zero goals in the past four games.

4 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will skate against his old club on Saturday against the Panthers. With the Lightning thin down the middle, McKegg has been thrust into the lineup against his old club no less. McKegg has seen just two games worth of action with the Lightning without impacting the stat sheet. Through 31 games this season previously with the Panthers he posted six points along with 33 hits.

5 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde scored his first NHL goal Saturday night as the Lightning beat the Panthers 3-2. Gourde’s shorthanded goal tied the game 2-2 just past the halfway mark of the second period. His first marker came in his seventh career NHL appearance and fifth this season.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov recorded a pair of assists in Monday's 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. He had a hand in both goals scored by rookie Brayden Point in the match. Kucherov has failed to reach the scoresheet just one time over the last 10 games. This was his fifth multi-point performance during that span.

2 Ryan Callahan I.L.

Tampa Bay GM Steve Yzerman doesn't expect Ryan Callahan to be back during the regular season after the winger had follow-up procedure on his right hip Tuesday. Yzerman was encouraged that Callahan's labrum remains intact and the problem is more about scar tissue. The veteran winger has been limited to just 18 appearances this season.

3 Brayden Point Active

Forward Brayden Point scored two goals, including the game-winner, to spark the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Rangers in New York Monday night. Tampa Bay has now won three consecutive games. Point's goals were his 10th and 11th on the season, and he is clearly prospering from being on the same line as Nikita Kucherov, who drew his 37th and 38th assists of the season on Point's goals. The Lightning also got a goal from Gabriel Dumont, his second of the season. Point's second goal was scored at 13:21 of the third period and broke a 2-2 tie.

4 J.T. Brown Active

JT Brown will return to the lineup against the Panthers on Saturday. Through 51 games this season he's posted five points along with 59 PIMs and 84 hits.

5 Byron Froese Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have summoned Byron Froese. The Lightning acquired Froese and a 2017 second round pick in exchange for Brian Boyle on Feb. 27. Froese has 26 goals and 42 points in 50 AHL contests.

6 Adam Erne Active

Adam Erne scored his first career goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Erne scored the game's first goal at the 6:18 of the second period. It took the rookie seven games to find the back of the net in the NHL. He shouldn't be added in any fantasy leagues.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman scored the overtime winner in Tampa Bay's 2-1 victory over Ottawa. Hedman broke the 1-1 tie with just 55 seconds remaining in the extra frame. The Bolts defenseman finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and four shots on goal in 24:23 of ice time. Hedman now has 14 goals and 59 points in 66 games. Brayden Point also scored for the Bolts.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman suited up in his 600th NHL game on Thursday night. He has produced two goals and 15 points in 51 games this season and currently has 200 career points.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (illness) will rejoin the Lightning on Thursday. Garrison was out for two straight games. He has a goal and six points in 45 contests this season.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn suited up in Thursday's match against Buffalo. He was regarded as a game-time decision, but played after taking part in the pregame warmup. Coburn missed two games due to an upper-body injury.

5 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin has impressed his defense partner, Victor Hedman. "He's been playing great," Hedman said of the 22-year-old defender. "He moves the puck very well, he's got a great shot, good positioning. Tough to play against. He's got all the tools to be a regular in the NHL." Dotchin has posted a plus-1 rating in each of his last three appearances and he has one assist in six NHL contests.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr potted his second goal of the year in a 4-1 win against Minnesota on Thursday night. His first goal of 2016-17 came back on Dec. 14. Sustr, who isn't known for his offensive contributions, has picked up just nine points in 64 matches this season.

7 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New York Rangers. With Vladislav Namestnikov coming back from a lower-body injury, the Lightning will sit Witkowski instead. Witkowski has no goals and three assists in 20 games this season.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 31 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Senators. The only goal he gave up was the result of a brutal turnover by one of his teammates, which Sens forward Tommy Wingels blasted home. Vasilevskiy has now rattled off three straight wins and he has a 6-0-1 record in his last seven decisions. The win improves his overall record to 17-13-1 on the season. He'll enter his next start with a 2.53 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage.