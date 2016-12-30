Matt Duchene | Center | #9

All Positions

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Per beat reporter Adrian Dater, though "the price is high" Matt Duchene is still "firmly on the trade block" as Colorado continues to bottom out of the standings. Duchene carries a cap hit of $6M and a real salary of $12.5M through the remaining two years of his deal after this season. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is having another high quality season with 13 goals and 24 points in 35 games. He appears on track for a second straight season of a shooting mark of 15% as well. Where Duchene fits in across the league is wherever a team can reasonably move a "young and ready" defender, or two. Colorado started their last rebuild when they drafted Duchene third overall in 2009. Whether or not it's prudent to deal him though rests completely in which real-time assets they can get in return.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg suited up in his 200th consecutive game Tuesday night. It represents a career high for the Avalanche forward and it is the longest active streak on the team. Unfortunately, it was another match without a point for Soderberg in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He has nine points in 31 matches after he produced 51 points last year.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko potted his fourth goal of the year during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. It was his first goal since Nov. 29 and just his third point in the past 13 games. The Avalanche forward has 11 points in 33 contests this season.

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell finally got his first point of 2016-17 in his 20th game. He scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston. Mitchell has never been much of an offensive contributor, but he can generate between 20-30 points.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Though the asking price is "high", Adrian Dater reports that Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is "firmly on the trade block." Landeskog carrier a cap hit of just under $5.58M with a real salary of $24.5M over the remaining four years of his current contract. He also has a modified no-trade clause that kicks in in 2018-19. The 24-year-old isn't the reason why Colorado is failing, but they're considering another rebuild and apparently are willing to part with Landekog - should the haul for him be sufficient. Where he fits in around the league lies much closer to the acquiring team's willingness to make Colorado an offer they can't refuse.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque scored his ninth goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia. He also was credited with five shots in the contest. Bourque has 12 points in 26 games for the Avalanche this season.

3 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne and Cody Goloubef will be scratched against the Rangers on Saturday. In 28 games so far this season, Colborne is still stuck at just three goals and four points along with 35 hits. Goloubef has two points with 12 blocks in seven games himself. Which indicates that both players are best suited for the waiver wire, unfortunately.

4 Matthew Nieto Active

Matt Nieto will make his Avalanche debut Friday night against the Islanders. Sometimes all a player needs is a fresh start. "I'm very excited. It was a long 24 hours, you know, just waiting," Nieto said following Friday's morning skate. "But I'm really happy that Colorado picked me up. It's a good opportunity, and I couldn't be more excited." Nieto is slated to skate on the third line to the left of Carl Soderberg and Jarome Iginla.

5 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod wishes he had a bigger role with the Avalanche. "Hundred percent, hands down," McLeod said. "We’re professionals and it’s a privilege to play in the NHL. But I feel like I can still play and contribute more than what I’m getting right now. It’s more frustrating that we’re losing, and the way we’re losing hockey games. I wish I was more part of it." McLeod has been dressed for just 24 of 36 games so far and when he has played he's logged just 5:56 minutes per contest. He has a goal and 45 penalty minutes this season.

6 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen and Mikhail Grigorenko will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday. Martinesen has posted and impressive 24 PIMs and 100 hits in just 35 games this season, though he averages just 9:54 of ice time per night. Griogrenko meanwhile has 12 points through 36 games, seeing nearly 15 minutes of action on average.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic says there was a few players he isn't willing to trade. Sakic admitted that one of those players is Nathan MacKinnon, while the other two are 2016 first-rounder Tyson Jost and young forward Mikko Rantanen. "Well, I don’t plan on moving a guy like MacKinnon, (Tyson) Jost, (Mikko) Rantanen, especially with their age," Sakic said. "We have a lot of good pieces here. Will I be listening to different ideas on how to improve us and maybe get us younger and get more depth here? Yeah, we’re going to do that."

2 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla picked up an assist and nearly fought Calgary captain Mark Giordano Wednesday night. The linesmen broke up the potential tilt before it happened, though. Iginla was heading to the penalty box on a holding call when he dropped the gloves to fight his former teammate. The 39-year-old veteran has posted just 10 points in 38 games this year.

3 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen netted a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver. He tied the game at 1-1 shortly after Canucks forward Bo Horvat opened the scoring. Rantanen has six goals and 17 points in 32 games this campaign.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau sealed Colorado's 3-1 win over Toronto on Sunday night. He scored into an empty net for a shorthanded goal from 150 feet away. "I was happy to see it go in," Comeau said. "Most of the empty-net goals are (one-man advantages). To get it on 6-on-4 for them and bunch of time on the power play was huge. At that point, you're just trying to get into shot lanes. You can't pressure." He has five goals this season, with two coming in the last two games.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie scored at the 11:42 mark of the third, but ultimately failed to stem a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. Barrie scored only his second goal of the season in the loss and reversed a trend of 18 games without finding the back of the net. Despite a lack of goals, he has been productive in recent weeks, however, and now has a five-game streak in which he scored at least one point.

2 Erik Johnson I.L.

Erik Johnson will be lost to the Avlanache for 6-8 weeks with a broken fibula. He broke his leg in the second period of Saturday night's 3-0 loss to Dallas. This is a big blow to the Avalanche as the team had been reeling on defense even before Johnson's injury. We suggest you look for a permanent replacemet for Johnson without delay.

3 Francois Beauchemin Sidelined

Francois Beauchemin will miss Friday's game due to an illness. Beauchemin has eight assists in 38 games this season. Given that he's unavailable, Eric Gelinas will draw into the lineup.

4 Nikita Zadorov Active

Colorado coach Jared Bednar appreciates the progress that Nikita Zadorov has made this season. "We talked to him a lot early in the year about just honing in on his defensive details, working on those details, improving and being more of a physical presence in front of our net and keeping guys off the net. Right now, I would say he'd put more work into his conditioning off the ice," Bednar said. "We feel like he can handle more minutes, but we wanted him to get into better condition in order to be able to do that. He's been committed there and I believe that's given him some confidence on the ice. I would say over the past 10 to 12 games we've seen him play some of his best games of the year, amidst a tough stretch." He has posted five assists, 41 penalty minutes, 85 hits and a minus-13 rating in 33 matches this season. The 21-year-old wants to keep working on his offensive game and he intends to shoot more often.

5 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin (lower body) should be back in the lineup on Thursday. He has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury. The Avalanche have some question marks, including Tyutin, going into Thursday's contest. Those should be cleared up at the morning skate.

6 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch scored the only goal for the Colorado Avalanche as they lost a 4-1 contest to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. Wiercioch’s goal came late in the third period, but it saved the Avs from a shutout. He not only kept Colorado from being blanked, but he snapped a 16-game streak in which he failed to earn a point. His last point came with an assist against the Oilers November 23rd and his last goal was earned November 15th.

7 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday. The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.

8 Eric Gelinas Active

Eric Gelinas will tag in for Francois Beauchemin, who is out sick for Friday's math with the Islanders. Gelinas has but a single point in 17 games this season, posting 10 PIMs, 16 hits, and 22 shots in that time as well.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Active

Semyon Varlamov (groin) will dress on Friday, but as the backup goaltender. After that, Colorado will be off for roughly a week, so it will be a little while still before Varlamov gets a start. He has a 6-14-0 record, 3.33 GAA, and .901 save percentage in 21 contests.