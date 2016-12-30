Player Page

Roster

Matt Duchene | Center | #9

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (3) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Per beat reporter Adrian Dater, though "the price is high" Matt Duchene is still "firmly on the trade block" as Colorado continues to bottom out of the standings.
Duchene carries a cap hit of $6M and a real salary of $12.5M through the remaining two years of his deal after this season. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is having another high quality season with 13 goals and 24 points in 35 games. He appears on track for a second straight season of a shooting mark of 15% as well. Where Duchene fits in across the league is wherever a team can reasonably move a "young and ready" defender, or two. Colorado started their last rebuild when they drafted Duchene third overall in 2009. Whether or not it's prudent to deal him though rests completely in which real-time assets they can get in return. Jan 7 - 1:41 PM
Source: Adrian Dater on Twitter
More Matt Duchene Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
35131124-1122400388.148
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009COL812431551161011102180.133
2010COL80274067-833312002202.134
2011COL58141428-11854002132.106
2012COL47172643-121227013132.129
2013COL71234770819512006217.106
2014COL8221345531625004207.101
2015COL76302959-82487006200.150
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 6NYI100000000003.000
Jan 4@ CAL1000-10000001.000
Jan 2@ VAN1000-10000001.000
Dec 31NYR1000-10000002.000
Dec 29@ DAL111210000003.333
Dec 27CAL100000000003.000
Dec 23@ CHI100000000003.000
Dec 22TOR1000-20000003.000
Dec 20@ MIN100000000005.000
Dec 18@ WPG1011-20010005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Matthew Nieto
5Cody McLeod
6Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
 

 