Evander Kane | Winger | #9

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (4) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Evander Kane scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Kane opened the scoring at the 7:12 mark of the first period and then scored the go-ahead goal (4-3) in the third. After a slow start, Kane is starting to find his scoring touch. He's found the back of the net four times in the last five games and he's now up to eight goals on the season. He also dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith. Dec 27 - 11:22 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
226511-7201300064.094
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009WPG6614122626200103127.110
2010WPG73192443-126844002234.081
2011WPG74302757115363004287.105
2012WPG48171633-38022004190.089
2013WPG63192241-76614204250.076
2014BUF37101222-15642121126.079
2015BUF65201535-149124103271.074
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ NYI1000-10000000.000
Dec 22CAR1000-20000006.000
Dec 20@ FLA110102000006.167
Dec 17@ CAR110110000002.500
Dec 16NYI1011-10010006.000
Dec 13LA110112000002.500
Dec 9WAS1000-10000005.000
Dec 6EDM120212100004.500
Dec 5@ WAS100004000002.000
Dec 3BOS110100000002.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5Derek Grant
6William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 