C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux picked up another pair of helpers during the 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. Philadelphia's captain now has 28 assists on the season to give him 38 points in 45 games thus far.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Couturier helped set up Travis Konecny's power play goal in the first period and he added one of his own in the second to give his team a 3-2 lead. Couturier finished tonight's game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 22:50 of ice time. He has eight goals and four assists in 28 games this season. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, while Claude Giroux scored the winner in the shootout.

3 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. This will be his fifth straight game in the press box. Cousins has four goals and six assists in 34 games this season. Boyd Goron and Nick Schultz will also be scratched for this one. Gordon has one goal in 13 games, while Schultz four assists in 12 contests.

4 Roman Lyubimov Active

The Flyers recalled Roman Lyubimov, but he'll be a healthy scratch against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Flyers then were just trying to saving some money against the cap by demoting him. Through 28 games he has just four points, which unfortunately is not a great production level.

LW 1 Matt Read Sidelined

Matt Read has been sidelined with a lower body injury, and will not play Saturday afternoon against the Bruins. Read is considered day-to-day. Through 33 games this season the veteran has posted 11 points and 51 hits in 33 games thus far.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn extended his point streak to five games during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The young veteran now has 15 goals and 30 points through 42 games this season. He still has a good chance to top last year's career highs of 26 goals and 59 points.

3 Travis Konecny Active

With his sixth goal of the season during the 4-2 win over the Lightning, Travis Konecny has now reached the 20-point mark. Through only 41 games, that's mighty impressive for the rookie. Or any rookie, for that matter. After all, not everyone is Auston Matthews. He has two goals and four points over his last four games as well, indicating he may be heating up.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michal Raffl now has points in consecutive games thanks to the goal he picked up in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. With 11 points in 31 games, Raffl is a nice depth piece for both you and the Flyers. He's coming up on 100 career points, with 92 through the first 248 games of his career.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday as he had a goal and an assist. The fourth liner teamed up with Roman Lyubimov for a big night from the bottom of the depth chart. He has four goals and seven points this season, not bad production for the Flyers fourth line.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek continued his torrid streak of point during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The talented winger picked up his 28th helper of the season, giving him 41 points in 45 games thus far. If he's able to keep up the pace through April, it'll be his third season with Philadelphia at a near point-per-game rate.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal during his 650th career NHL game on Saturday. The marker gives him 18 goals and 34 points through 45 games this season, and he now has 189 goals and 378 points for his career. He's come a long way since being just a scrawny kid in LA's system.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a memory to make in his 200th career NHL game. Bellemare picked a goal for his sixth point of the season, and the 32nd of his career during the 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He may never win the Hart Trophy, but he'll always be No. 1 in the NHL hearts of France.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Weise hasn't picked up a point in 12 straight games, and he's been receiving less and less ice time. He's played under nine minutes in three of Philadelphia's last five games. Nick Schultz will also watch from the press box.

D 1 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit picked up a point in his long-awaited return to to the Flyers' blue line during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The veteran blue liner hadn't played since Dec. 11th due to a shoulder injury. Through 32 games he now has five goals and 17 points, including his 12th helper today.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Surprise to see The Ghost Bear on the pine for the second time this year, but with the Flyers in a tailspin this may be a way of sparking them. Through 42 games, he has posted four goals and 19 points along with 51 blocks. Schultz has picked up four helpers along with 22 hits and 29 blocks in 13 games.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday against the Red Wings. Del Zotto had sat out the last couple of games as a healthy scratch. The veteran offensive defender has three goals and eight points with 28 blocks and 56 hits through 26 games.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz, Boyd Gordon and Nick Cousins won't play against Columbus on Sunday. Schultz has posted four points with 20 hits and 25 blocks. Cousins meanwhile has posted 10 points with 34 hits in 34 games. Unfortunately neither boast much fantasy value.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas will return to the Flyers' blue line on Saturday afternoon against the Bruins. The burly defender has posted 11 points with 45 PIMs and 81 hits so far this season over just 33 games.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov is on a three-game point streak. Provorov registered an assist in the Flyers' 4-1 loss to Buffalo Tuesday night. The 19-year-old rookie has three goals and 19 points in 43 contests in 2016-17.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning and Nick Cousins will be scratched against Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon. Through 35 games this season Manning has posted nine points along with 27 PIMs and 71 hits. Cousins meanwhile has done a bit better, posting 10 points along with 21 PIMs and 72 hits in 34 games as well.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Mason lasted just 40 minutes in this game, as he didn't come out to start the third period. The Flyers were down 4-3 when Michal Neuvirth entered the game and they came back to win. Mason didn't factor into tonight's decision. He'll enter his next game with a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage.