Player Page

Roster

Brayden Schenn | Winger | #10

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (5) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brayden Schenn extended his point streak to five games during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
The young veteran now has 15 goals and 30 points through 42 games this season. He still has a good chance to top last year's career highs of 26 goals and 59 points. Jan 14 - 5:22 PM
More Brayden Schenn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
41141529-1130107004102.137
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009LA 1000-10000000.000
2010LA 8022-100000011.000
2011PHI5412618-7344100397.124
2012PHI4781826-8242800079.101
2013PHI8220214105445006178.112
2014PHI82182947-534712006156.115
2015PHI802633593331111005178.146
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12VAN1101-22100004.250
Jan 10@ BUF1101-22100005.200
Jan 8@ CLM110110000002.500
Jan 7TB101110000004.000
Jan 4NYR1000-32000003.000
Jan 1@ ANA111210100007.143
Dec 30@ SJ100000000001.000
Dec 28@ STL1112-10100002.500
Dec 22@ NJ100000000000.000
Dec 21WAS1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Nick Cousins
4Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 