All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Paul Stastny Sidelined

Paul Stastny is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He was injured early in Tuesday's 4-2 win against Colorado. Stastny has 18 goals and 22 assists in 66 games this season.

2 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund potted two goals Tuesday night to surpass the 20-goal plateau. He has reached that mark three times in his career. Berglund is second on Blues with 21 goals this season after finding the back of the net once in his first 30 outings.

3 Jori Lehtera Sidelined

Jori Lehtera (upper body) has been dealing with concussion symptoms. He has sat out the last five games and there is nothing new on his status.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak, Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will be scratched against the Jets on Friday. Brodziak has posted seven goals and 11 points along with 27 PIMs and 42 hits over 51 games this season. Jaskin meanwhile has but 10 points and 85 hits in 43 games.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev scored the only Blues goal Wednesday night as they lost 2-1 to the Ducks. This was only Barbashev’s third goal of the season and it came with an assist by Magnus Paajarvi, which was also his third of the year. Barbashev had not earned a point in his last six outings. On the other hand, Paajarvi now has points in his last three.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen scored one goal and had an assist Monday night as the Blues beat the Kings 3-1. Steen had a piece of the first and last goal of the night. His assist came in the second period when David Perron scored at the 13:37 mark. His goal was sunk into an empty net at 19:53 in the third. With two points Monday, he leapfrogged teammate Jaden Schwartz for second-place on the team leaderboard at 44.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz scored the game winning goal as the Blues beat the Avalanche 4-2 Tuesday night. This was Schwartz’s 15th goal of the season and his 45th point. He entered the night with a 14-game goalless streak during which he earned eight assists. Schwartz helped his fantasy owners with an impressive eight shots on goal Tuesday night including the game winner.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Well the Blues' worst fears were realized. Fabbri was St. Louis' third leading scorer and his absence is a huge blow to their playoff hopes. If you own Fabbri, look for a replacement immediately. The Blues have recalled Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from AHL Chicago to compensate for Fabbri's loss.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron took a maintenance day on Monday, but he is expected to be fine to play Tuesday against Colorado. He may have been resting up after he was crunched into the boards Saturday on his empty-net goal. Perron has 15 goals and 38 points in 71 games this season.

5 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford has three points in four games with the Blues. He notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Colorado. Sanford had three points in 26 appearances with the Capitals prior to being traded to St. Louis.

6 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. That's a pretty good night at the office for a guy who had just six goals coming into tonight's game. Paajarvi tied the game at one at the 17:32 mark of the first period and he extended St. Louis' lead to 3-1 midway through the third frame. The Blues forward has been on a bit of run of late, as he's picked up six points in his last seven games. He has eight goals and three assists in 23 games.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to help the Blues to a 4-1 victory at San Jose on Thursday. Tarasenko also recorded 8 shots on net and was credited with a couple hits and a blocked shot. The sniper is up to 34 goals on the season, three behind Brad Marchand for the NHL lead. He's scored five of those goals over the last five contests and now is up to 63 points in 70 games. Scottie Upshall and Zach Sanford were credited with the other goals.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Sidelined

Dmitrij Jaskin (upper body) took part in Monday's practice, but it's still unclear when he will be ready to return to action. "He did a lot more and was capable of doing a lot more out there than I would have expected," coach Mike Yeo said. "A good sign that he's coming along. Don't have a timetable on him yet, but certainly he looks like he’s getting closer." Jaskin has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Yakupov has suited up in just two of his team's last seven games. He hasn't found the back of the net since Dec. 15, which won't help his case for more ice time. Jordan Schmaltz will also be scratched against Colorado.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall has been credited with the Blues' second goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over Colorado. The NHL changed the scoring play as it originally belonged to Kyle Brodziak. Upshall now has seven goals on the season and Brodziak has seven as well.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo has been superb on the power play since Kevin Shattenkirk was traded to Washington. He has notched one goal and four assists since moving to the top unit. The Blues have netted seven goals on 23 opportunities (30.4 percent) in their last 10 games and they have moved up to third overall in the league after they were seventh with Shattenkirk in the lineup.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko expects to play in Monday's match with the Kings. Parayko has been everything and more for the Blues this season. He's scored four goals and 30 points with 68 hits and 99 blocks in 66 games thus far.

3 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his first point since Feb. 11 on Friday. Bouwmeester has a goal and 11 points in 65 games this season. There was a time when he was a significant offensive defenseman, but his contributions are primarily defensive at this stage of his career and that's unlikely to stage.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson and Nail Yakupov will be scratched against the Capitals on Thursday. Edmundson has posted 10 points along with 37 PIMs, 40 blocks and 67 hits thus far through 33 games. Yakupov meanwhile has been relegated to a spare part's role, posting just six points in 27 games so far this season.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Florida Panthers. Gunnarsson has rotated in and out of the lineup over the last seven games. He has just four assists and a minus-6 rating in 38 games this season. Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo and Ivan Barbashev will be scratched from Sunday's match with Chicago. The veteran defender has picked up three points along with 38 hits and 50 blocks over 23 games this season. The rookie Barbashev meanwhile has three points himself with eight shots and 19 hits in 12 games thus far with the Blues.

7 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz will be scratched against the Ducks on Friday. Schmaltz made his NHL debut earlier in the week, but hasn't done much else just yet.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues allowed the game's first goal just over 13 minutes in, but Allen was able to keep Vancouver off the board the rest of the way. Allen has now won three games in a row and seven of his last eight. He owns a 29-19-3 record with a 2.44 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage.