Magnus Paajarvi | Winger | #56

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 208
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Magnus Paajarvi scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
That's a pretty good night at the office for a guy who had just six goals coming into tonight's game. Paajarvi tied the game at one at the 17:32 mark of the first period and he extended St. Louis' lead to 3-1 midway through the third frame. The Blues forward has been on a bit of run of late, as he's picked up six points in his last seven games. He has eight goals and three assists in 23 games. Mar 23 - 11:45 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
22639441000335.171
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010EDM80151934-131636000180.083
2011EDM41268-740200079.025
2012EDM429716-1142010275.120
2013STL556612-660000160.100
2014STL10011-26010009.000
2015STL48369-980000188.034
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 21@ COL110100000002.500
Mar 18@ ARI100000000001.000
Mar 16@ SJ100000000002.000
Mar 15@ ANA101110000002.000
Mar 13@ LA1101001000111.000
Mar 11NYI101110000002.000
Mar 10ANA1000-10000002.000
Mar 7@ MIN100000000000.000
Mar 5@ COL100000000001.000
Mar 3@ WPG100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Patrik Berglund
3Jori Lehtera
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Zach Sanford
6Magnus Paajarvi
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 