All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak seems to be improving as the season rolls along. In his last 10 games, Dvorak has registered 10 points. Contrast that with the 21 points he recorded over his first 64 games. It is obvious that Dvorak is acclimating himself to the NHL and he should be a good one for years to come.

2 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook had the game-winning goal Friday in a 4-2 victory over Carolina. He was set up by Shane Doan, who racked up three points in the contest, in the third period for his 11th goal of the season. Martinook went seven straight games without a point going into Friday's match.

3 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland was the only Coyote to find the back of the net Saturday night as they lost a 4-1 contest to the Capitals. This was Holland’s fourth goal of the season and his first in the past 10 games. He was probably not on very many fantasy radar screens because in that span of time, he had only one assist and a -2 plus/minus rating.

4 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris and Kevin Connauton will be scratched against the Sabres on Sunday. Through 20 games with the Coyotes, Jooris has posted four points with 10 blocks and 12 hits. Connauton has a point with 38 hits in 18 games.

5 Brad Richardson Sidelined

The Coyotes have shut Brad Richardson down for the rest of the season. He underwent a procedure on his leg Friday. He is expected to be ready for training camp. In 16 games he posted five goals and nine points with 15 PIMs and 19 hits.

6 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi scored both regulation goals for the Coyotes as they beat the Kings 3-2 in a shootout Tuesday night. In both instances, Domi’s goal tied the game. He evened the contest 1-1 at 5:49 in the third and had a clutch shot with 45 seconds remaining in the game. This was his first multi-goal game of the season and only the fifth time that he has scored more than one point.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored at the 3:49 mark of the second to give the Coyotes a 1-0 win over the Avalanche Monday night. The low scoring affair wasn’t for a lack of trying. Perlini was the only Coyote to find the back of the net, but the team made 35 shots on goal. Perlini had only two of those, but six of his teammates rifled three of more. They were led by Max Domi’s five. Calvin Pickard was just too stingy to let any more pass.

3 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller is projected to lead the Coyotes' scratches against the Kings on Sunday. He's expected to be joined by Zbynek Michalek, Jamie McGinn and Teemu Pulkkinen. While Michalek and Pulkkinen have barely played, McGinn has posted nine goals and 16 points in 69 games this season.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov scored his fourth of the season Sunday. Burmistrov had only one goal in his first 44 games this season and now has three in his last two contests as he seems to be clicking with Max Domi and Anthony Duclair as his linemates. If the trio works out, it only bodes well for the Coyotes in the future.

5 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse will return to action on Friday against the Stars. This will be the youngster's first game since Feb. 11th due to a lower body injury. He has eight points and 115 hits in 48 games this season.

6 Teemu Pulkkinen Active

Teemu Pulkkinen scratched against the Bolts. Pulkkinen has two goals in 13 games this season. Zbynek Michalek will join Pulkkinen in the press box. Neither player will have any fantasy value going forward. Shane Doan, Kevin Connauton and Alexander Burmistrov are all out with injuries.

RW 1 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata is set to play his 500th game with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday against the Nashville Predators. He is set to become the 15th player in franchise history, and 7th player in team history to achieve this. After a sub par season with the Canucks, Vrbata has bounced back this year with 51 points in 71 games. If he chooses to continue playing next season, he will likely get a raise on his $1,000,000 salary.

2 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored a goal in Arizona's 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Rieder opened the scoring just 3:20 into the first period, but that's all the offense his team could muster. Rieder finished the game with a minus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 14:12 of ice time. He has 16 goals and 18 assists in 72 games. He isn't worth owning in most fantasy leagues.

3 Shane Doan Active

Shane Doan (lower body) will rejoin the Coyotes on Friday. Doan was sidelined for seven consecutive games. It's not clear what Doan plans to do beyond this season, so we might be watching his final games.

4 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Duclair has picked up three assists in his last four games, but it wasn't enough to get him back into the lineup tonight. Zbynek Michalek, Teemu Pulkkinen and Peter Holland will also serve as scratches against the Blues.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Sidelined

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (personal) has been granted a leave of absence from the team. He will travel back to Sweden to be with his family as they mourn the loss of his mother, who passed away recently after a long battle with cancer. Ekman-Larsson will miss the rest of the season. "This has been a very difficult year for me personally," said Ekman-Larsson. "I'd like to thank the Coyotes organization and all of my teammates for their incredible support all season long. I'm sorry that I'll miss our last three games but family comes first." Our thoughts and condolences go out to Oliver and his family for their loss.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored a late third-period goal in the 3-1 loss to St Louis Wednesday night to keep the Coyotes from being shutout. Goligoski earned his third point in the last five games. This increased his goal total to six and point total to 32. Goligoski’s goal was the only of the night for the Coyotes and was assisted by Christian Dvorak and Clayton Keller. This was Keller’s first NHL point since he started with the team in Monday night’s matchup against St Louis.

3 Jakob Chychrun Active

You might accuse certain Arizona Coyotes of phoning it in, but defenseman Jakob Chychrun is probably an exception. At least, his work in a 3-0 loss against the St. Louis Blues from Saturday certainly gives that indication. While he couldn't beat Jake Allen (like the rest of his teammates), Chychrun fired six SOG, delivered three hits and blocked two shots in 21:41 of TOI in this one.

4 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy extended his point streak to three games on Monday. Murphy has a goal and 13 points in 49 games this season. His career-high is 17 points and there's a fair chance he'll pass that mark by a small amount.

5 Anthony DeAngelo Active

Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo scored the Arizona Coyotes' lone goal during their 4-1 loss to the Blues in St. Louis Monday night. DeAngelo has five goals on the season.

6 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be ready to go on Saturday after going head first into the boards during Thursday's game. Schenn practiced on Friday and will be in the Arizona lineup against the St. Louis Blues. Schenn has only seven assists in 66 games so he should not be in your lineup.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton is expected to return Sunday night against the Kings after missing the last 15 games due to an upper body injury. Through just 20 games this season he has an assist with eight PIMs, 15 blocks and 40 hits.

8 Zbynek Michalek Active

Zbynek Michalek and Teemu Pulkkinen are expected to be scratched against the Capitals on Friday night. Unfortunately, neither have been offered much of a chance to make an impact. Pulkkinen has a goal in four games, while Michalek has a blank ledger in two games.

9 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith put forth a dazzling 34 save effort to knock off the Kings on Sunday night. Smith made 34 saves on 35 shots to help Arizona top L.A. 2-1 and eliminate the Kings from the playoffs. Smith snaps a six-game losing streak to improve to 19-25-8 this season with a 2.92 goals against average and .914 save percentage.