Player Page

Roster

Oliver Ekman-Larsson | Defenseman | #23

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/17/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (6) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (personal) has been granted a leave of absence from the team.
He will travel back to Sweden to be with his family as they mourn the loss of his mother, who passed away recently after a long battle with cancer. Ekman-Larsson will miss the rest of the season. "This has been a very difficult year for me personally," said Ekman-Larsson. "I'd like to thank the Coyotes organization and all of my teammates for their incredible support all season long. I'm sorry that I'll miss our last three games but family comes first." Our thoughts and condolences go out to Oliver and his family for their loss. Apr 3 - 1:09 PM
Source: Arizona Coyotes
More Oliver Ekman-Larsson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
79122739-2548811001145.083
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010ARI48110113240200050.020
2011ARI8213193203226102147.088
2012ARI483212452608001101.030
2013ARI80152944-450814006199.075
2014PHO82232043-18401010107264.087
2015ARI75213455-6961215008228.092
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 2@ LA102210010000.000
Mar 31WAS100012000001.000
Mar 29STL1000-10000004.000
Mar 27@ STL1000-20000000.000
Mar 25@ WAS100000000003.000
Mar 23@ FLA100000000002.000
Mar 21@ TB111210000002.500
Mar 20@ NAS1101-12100002.500
Mar 18STL1000-10000004.000
Mar 16DET100012000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Christian Dvorak
2Jordan Martinook
3Peter Holland
4Josh Jooris
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Lawson Crouse
6Teemu Pulkkinen
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Tobias Rieder
3Shane Doan
4Anthony Duclair
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Connor Murphy
5Anthony DeAngelo
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Zbynek Michalek
9Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 