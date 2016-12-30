Nazem Kadri | Center | #43

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews is on a seven-game point streak. Not only that, but after recording two assists on Tuesday Matthews now has posted four straight multi-point contests. The 19-year-old rookie is up to 20 goals and 34 points in 37 games this season.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. Not only did Toronto score all four of their goals in the opening period, but they all came courtesy of their special teams. Kadri, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored on the power play, while Connor Brown added a shorthanded marker. Kadri has 15 goals and nine assists in 38 games this season.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak snapped his six-game goal drought during Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. The goal was his seventh of the year and his 20th point in 32 games so far. The veteran center needs just a few more tallies to achieve his eighth consecutive double-digit goal season of his career. Pretty impressive.

4 Ben Smith I.L.

Ben Smith underwent surgery on his hand Wednesday. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time. The Maple Leafs also put him on injured reserve Wednesday.

5 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier has been recalled by Toronto. He suited up for the Marlies on Monday, but before that he dressed in three games with the Maple Leafs. Gautheir has contributed one goal and one assist with the big club this year.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk registered two assists in Toronto's 6-5 overtime loss to Washington Tuesday night. van Riemsdyk is on a three-game point streak. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 37 contests in 2016-17.

2 Leo Komarov Active

"Uncle" Leo Komarov kicked off the scoring for the Maple Leafs in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The tally gives him six on the season with 13 points in 33 games. Over his 207 game NHL career thus far he has 37 goals and 84 points.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman extended his point streak to four games during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit during the Centennial Classic. Hyman picked up a pair of helpers in the effort, giving him 11 assists and 16 points in 36 games thus far. He's up to nine goals and 22 points through the first 51 games of his NHL career.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin answered the bell wrung by Steve Ott during Sunday's Centennial Classic. Just as the blood was boiling between the two teams early on in the third period, Martin and Ott dropped the mitts. Martin also delivered four hits in the game, giving him 70 PIMs and 140 hits in 36 games thus far.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo will be scratched against the Devils on Friday. Leivo is still looking for his first points of the season through six total games for Toronto, but just one game for the Maple Leafs. He has eight points in 29 career NHL games.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner scored a goal and an assist in Toronto's 6-5 OT loss to the Washington Capitals. Marner helped set up Nazem Kadri's power play goal in the first period and gave the Leafs a 5-4 lead with under nine minutes remaining in regulation. The Leafs rookie finished the game with a minus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 14:39 of ice time. The 19-year-old has 10 goals and 29 points in 37 games.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander extended his point streak to five games with a helper during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. He now has two goals and five points during the streak, giving him eight goals and 25 points in 35 games thus far. He'd be in rookie of the year considerations in almost any other year.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown notched a trio of points during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. Impressively, it's his second game of the season with at least three points. Brown scored a goal and two helpers, giving him seven goals and 16 points in 36 games so far this season.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov was fine to play on Friday night. He had some groin tightness during Wednesday's practice, but that wasn't a problem by the time the Leafs hosted Philadelphia. Soshnikov had three hits in 10:20 of ice time in Toronto's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly picked up his 17th point of the year during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. it was Rielly's 16th helper of the season as well. Last year was another banner year where he posted 27 helpers and 36 points in 82 games, and it would seem that Rielly is well on his well surpassing both sums.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner picked up his fifth points over his last five games during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The talented blue liner now has 13 assists and 19 points in 36 games this season. He appears well on his way to setting all sorts of personal highs by season's end.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev just continues to put up points for the Maple Leafs. The rookie phenom on the blue line picked up his 14th helper of the season, giving him 15 points in 35 games thus far. He has points in three of his last five games, with four helpers in that span.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick played In Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. He had been out of action for eight games due to a lower-body injury but seemed fine against Pittsburgh logging 20:30 of ice time and registering an assist on the only Toronto goal. If you for some reason you need Hunwick, feeel free to activate him.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday night. With just two points, 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 42 hits through 11 games it's easy to see why the veteran defender is off tonight. But it stings if you're in a reverse league.

6 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick collected his third point of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. Now through 84 games in his NHL career, 34 this season, the youngster has four goals and 13 points. Not quite fantasy-worthy, but something to get excited about if you're a Leafs fan anyway.

7 Martin Marincin I.L.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Martin Marincin on injured reserve. The 24-year-old's missed three straight games with a lower-body injury. "Initially, we were told it was nothing," said head coach Mike Babcock. "Now it’s a lot more. It’s unfortunate it happened (but) somebody gets an opportunity because of it." He should be back sometime before February.

8 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Maple Leafs scored three power play goals and one shorthanded goal in the opening period. Andersen blanked the Devils until they scored two goals late in the third period. The Leafs goalie has a 17-8-7 record with a 2.61 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage this season.