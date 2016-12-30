Player Page

Nazem Kadri | Center | #43

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (7) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Nazem Kadri scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Not only did Toronto score all four of their goals in the opening period, but they all came courtesy of their special teams. Kadri, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored on the power play, while Connor Brown added a shorthanded marker. Kadri has 15 goals and nine assists in 38 games this season. Jan 6 - 10:44 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3714822-46162003117.120
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009TOR1000-10000000.000
2010TOR293912-380200051.059
2011TOR21527281000128.179
2012TOR48182644152353001107.168
2013TOR78203050-1167711002148.135
2014TOR73182139-72834101176.102
2015TOR76172845-1573410002260.065
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3@ WAS1101-321000011.000
Jan 1DET100010000006.000
Dec 29@ TB1101-12100016.167
Dec 28@ FLA1000-10000004.000
Dec 23@ ARI100000000004.000
Dec 22@ COL110122100002.500
Dec 19ANA110110000003.333
Dec 17PIT100000000003.000
Dec 15ARI100000000004.000
Dec 13SJ100002000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
5Frederik Gauthier
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Antoine Bibeau
 

 