Dmitry Kulikov | Defenseman | #5

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (14) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Dmitry Kulikov will undergo back surgery, ruling him out for eight weeks.
It's the same injury he suffered as a member of the Buffalo Sabres and it will keep him out until approximately mid-May. The Russian defenseman has scored three goals and picked up 11 assists in 62 games so far this season. He'll need his teammates to win a couple of playoff rounds if he wants to suit up again this season. Mar 17 - 2:22 PM
Source: Sara Orlesky on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6238116220000148.063
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009FLA6831316-5321900087.034
2010FLA7262026-5451400183.072
2011FLA5842428-53628001104.038
2012FLA343710-5222400252.058
2013FLA8181119-266623100127.063
2014FLA73319220481501083.036
2015FLA74116178510600199.010
2016BUF47235-26261200042.048
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 15CHI000000000000.000
Mar 13@ NAS000000000000.000
Mar 12@ WAS000000000000.000
Mar 10@ PHI000000000000.000
Mar 8@ NJ100010000000.000
Mar 6@ NYR100000000001.000
Mar 4@ CAR1000-12000001.000
Mar 2DET100000000000.000
Feb 27NAS1000-20000001.000
Feb 24@ DAL100010000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Paul Stastny
3Bryan Little
4Adam Lowry
5Matt Hendricks
6Jack Roslovic
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Kyle Connor
3Mathieu Perreault
4Andrew Copp
5Shawn Matthias
6Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Marko Dano
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Toby Enstrom
7Joe Morrow
8Ben Chiarot
9Julian Melchiori
10Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Steve Mason
3Michael Hutchinson
4Eric Comrie
 

 