All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mark Scheifele Sidelined

There is a chance that Mark Scheifele will be able to return tomorrow against the Dallas Stars. Speaking to the media, head coach Paul Maurice stated he is hopeful that his star center and Adam Lowry (upper body) will both be able to return from long absences. The 25-year-old Scheifele has 51 points in 50 games and could provide fantasy general managers with a big boost during the fantasy post-season. Speaking to the media himself, Scheifele said he feels 'good to go'.

2 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny (lower body) will be back in the lineup Thursday night. Stastny was a late scratch Tuesday after he appeared to hurt himself in the pregame warmups. Fortunately, it wasn't anything serious.

3 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little tallied one goal and one assist in a 6-2 win over Chicago on Thursday night. Little snapped his 11-game goalless drought and six-game point skid with the multi-point effort. He has 14 goals and 25 helpers in 71 games this campaign.

4 Adam Lowry I.L.

Adam Lowry (upper body) is still on the sidelines, but he could be ready to play on Sunday. Lowry's status could be determined after Saturday's practice. He was on the ice for Winnipeg's morning skate on Thursday.

5 Matt Hendricks Sidelined

Matt Hendricks (lower body) will be out of action for six-to-eight weeks. Hendricks didn't play Tuesday night against Nashville after he logged 6:11 of ice time versus Washington on Monday. He has 13 points and 39 penalty minutes in 60 games with the Jets this year.

6 Jack Roslovic Active

Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over Chicago. Roslovic center the fourth line in the contest. He has generated 12 points in 29 games with the Jets this year.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers tallied his 27th goal of the season Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Washington. Ehlers tied the game at 1-1 shortly after the Capitals opened the scoring in the first period. He has made his way onto the scoresheet in seven of the last nine games, while recording four goals and seven assists over that span.

2 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor scored twice in the Jets' 6-2 win against Chicago Thursday night. With that, Connor has reached the 25-goal milestone in his first full NHL campaign. Jack Roslovic and Bryan Little each scored a goal and registered an assist for Winnipeg. Paul Stastny and Joel Armia netted the Jets' other two goals. Jacob Trouba registered a pair of assists in his return from a lower-body injury.

3 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault notched a goal and two assists to lead the Jets to a big win over Florida. Perreault's three points helped Winnipeg blowout Florida by a score of 7-2. The 30-year-old now has 16 goals and 37 points through 47 games this season. Blake Wheeler and Tyler Myers recorded three assists apiece in Sunday's win.

4 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp scored his first goal in 28 games on Friday night. His shorthanded goal gave the Jets a 3-0 lead in their game against the Colorado Avalanche (they ended up winning 6-1). Copp's last goal came on Dec. 9, so it had been a while since he found the back of the net. He has five goals and 17 points in 58 games this season.

5 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will be a healthy scratch tonight against the Nashville Predators. Matthias was just activated off of the injured reserve but head coach Paul Maurice said he wants to get his veteran forward a few contact practices before putting him back into the lineup. Shawn Matthias (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body), Adam Lowry (upper body), Steve Mason (lower body), Mark Scheifele (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) and Toby Enstrom (undisclosed) will also be out.

6 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. Tanev hasn't played since Feb. 3 because he's been injured and a healthy scratch for different stretches. He has four goals and 12 points in 46 games this season. Marko Dano will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler hasn't scored a goal in seven straight games. However, that hasn't stopped Wheeler from making his way onto the scoresheet. He has chipped in five helpers during that span. Wheeler has also been credited with 23 shots, so it probably won't be long before he gets his 19th goal of the season. Still, he is more of a playmaker than a goal scorer. Wheeler has amassed 58 assists and 76 points in 68 matches.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine stretched his point streak to 14 consecutive games on Thursday night. Laine picked up an assist on a goal by Paul Stastny to give him an NHL record for the longest scoring streak by a teenager. The 19-year-old winger has 16 goals and eight assists during his scoring spree.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia notched a goal and a helper in a Thursday's 3-2 OT loss to Vegas. Armia opened the scoring late in the first period and assisted on Kyle Connor's game-tying marker late in the third. He has 10 goals and 22 points in 49 contests this campaign.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano will be a healthy scratch tonight against the Washington Capitals. Dano hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 9. He'll join Toby Enstrom as a healthy scratch. Shawn Matthias (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body), Adam Lowry (upper body), Steve Mason (lower body), Mark Scheifele (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) will also miss the game due to their respective injuries.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfgulien scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Byfuglien's goal at the 6:25 mark of the second period gave the Jets a 3-1 lead at the time. The 32-year-old has five goals and 35 points in 52 games this season. He has accumulated 12 points in his last eight games.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba had two assists in his return to the lineup on Thursday night. Trouba also had four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 14:47 of ice time in his first game since Jan. 25 because of a sprained ankle. "It felt better than I was expecting," he said. "It's nice to have the luxury to kind of ease your way back into it. (Being a workhorse) is kind of what I prefer but it's nice to be able to come back in and not go overboard and push it to the max." His ice time should build back up again soon.

3 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers netted the game-winning goal in overtime against Washington on Tuesday night. Myers capped off Winnipeg's 4-3 comeback victory with his sixth goal of the season on his sixth shot of Tuesday's game. He has accounted for 27 points through 57 games this season.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey took a puck to the head at Monday's practice, but he will be fine to play Tuesday. Morrissey had to leave the session for repairs after his right ear was struck by a puck. He will need to get 5-6 stitches, though.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Sidelined

Dmitry Kulikov will undergo back surgery, ruling him out for eight weeks. It's the same injury he suffered as a member of the Buffalo Sabres and it will keep him out until approximately mid-May. The Russian defenseman has scored three goals and picked up 11 assists in 62 games so far this season. He'll need his teammates to win a couple of playoff rounds if he wants to suit up again this season.

6 Toby Enstrom Sidelined

The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to have Tobias Enstrom back in the lineup tomorrow against the Dallas Stars. Enstrom has missed four straight games with an undisclosed injury. He hasn't picked up over 23 points in a season since the 2013-14 season.

7 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils. The 25-year-old will sit for the first time since being acquired from Montreal on trade deadline day. He has five goals, 13 points and a minus-7 rating in 42 games this season. Marko Dano will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Ben Chiarot Active

The Winnipeg Jets are expected to scratch defenseman Ben Chiarot against the Calgary Flames this afternoon. Chiarot has four points in 24 games this season and will be scratched for the fifth straight game. Adam Lowry (upper body), Mark Scheifele (upper body), Shawn Matthias (upper body) and Steve Mason (concussion) will miss the game due to their respective injuries.

9 Julian Melchiori Active

It appears the Winnipeg Jets will scratch Julian Melchiori tonight vs. the Colorado Avalanche. Melchiori has yet to appear in a game this season, and will be a healthy scratch for the 10th straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Tucker Poolman and Jack Roslovic. Toby Enstrom, (lower body), Mark Scheifele (upper body) and Brandon Tanev (lower body) will also miss the game.

10 Tucker Poolman Active

Tucker Poolman is projected to be a healthy scratch on Thursday. Poolman dressed for the Jets' previous three contests, but the Jets needed to change things up with Jacob Trouba (lower body) returning. Poolman has one goal in 18 games this season.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck kicked out 25 of 27 shots in a 6-2 win against Chicago on Thursday. Hellebuyck surrendered a goal just 11 seconds into the game, but Winnipeg responded by scoring five unanswered goals before the period ended to give their goaltender plenty of breathing room. Hellebuyck improved to 36-11-9 with a 2.35 GAA, and .935 save percentage in 59 games this season.

2 Steve Mason Sidelined

Steve Mason has had his knee scoped and will be unavailable for two-to-three weeks as a result. Mason has had a very rough campaign as he also missed quite a bit of time due to two concussions. He's played in just 12 games as a result.

3 Michael Hutchinson Sidelined

Michael Hutchinson has been diagnosed with a concussion. Hutchinson was injured in Tuesday's match against Nashville. He has made just three starts for the Jets this season.