Zack Kassian | Winger | #44

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid has been named as the winner of the Hart Trophy. The Hart Trophy goes to the league's most valuable player as voted on by the PHWA. McDavid ended up with 1,604 points over Sidney Crosby, who had 1,104. The last time this award went to a member of the Edmonton Oilers, it was Mark Messier claiming it in 1989–90. McDavid shone in his sophomore campaign with 30 goals and a league-leading 100 points in 82 games. He's the fourth youngest winner of this award. He also claimed the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted on by his peers.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to struggle on faceoffs in his career. He has a 43.3 percent success rate on faceoffs during his six-year career and the closest he has made it to the 50-percent mark came in 2014-15 when he won 46.0 percent. Nugent-Hopkins' struggles in the circles and his troubles offensively could result in the Oilers looking for help at center. "Nuge is a tremendous player, a detail player. There's more offense to him and that'll be the message we deliver to him," said coach Todd McLellan. He recorded 18 goals and 43 points in the regular season followed by no goals and four assists in the playoffs.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula could find himself on Connor McDavid's line next season. The Oilers are considering moving Leon Draisaitl to the second line as a center and if so, Caggiula may have a spot on McDavid's wing. "He's obviously a world-class player; it's lots of fun to play with a guy with that much speed who makes plays all over the ice. I guess the coaches had trust and faith in me," said Caggiula. "Whatever position they want me to play I will, but I’m most comfortable on left wing. It was my home for four years at school and for most of this season. I’ll come to camp this fall and prove I can play high up in the lineup. I'll stay hungry." If that is the case, then Caggiula deserves to be drafted in the middle rounds of most pools.

4 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais scored the overtime goal as the Oilers completed the comeback to take Game 5 over San Jose 4-3 on Thursday night. Desharnais picked up a perfect pass in the slot from Leon Draisaitl and deposited his first of the playoffs at 18:15 of overtime. It was his first goal since March 14th as he sent the Oilers fans home happy. Oscar Klefbom tied the game late in the third period to send it to the extra period. Patrick Maroon and Mark Letestu scored the other Edmonton goals in the contest.

5 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu has racked up eight points in six games in Round 2 against Anaheim. He had two goals and two assists in Sunday's 7-1 blowout victory. Letestu has been especially dangerous on Edmonton's power play, where he has accounted for six points, including three goals, in the series. "When we put him on the power play back in October or November, we didn't have a triggerman. We knew in the past he could. He finds open spaces," said coach Todd McLellan.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic has aspirations of one day becoming a general manager after his playing career ends. "I definitely love everything that goes into putting a team together," said Lucic. "It’s something that you think about. I would definitely love to get back into the management side of things one day. I’ve been in the league for 10 years now and I’ve seen how things progress and how things happen. You see talent. You see moves. Sometimes you scratch your head." Lucic only recently celebrated his 29th birthday and has six seasons left on his existing contract, so his playing career isn't anywhere close to finish. Still it sounds like we might continue to hear from him frequently even after he hangs up his skates.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon is on a four-game point streak. Maroon registered two assists in the Oilers' 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim in Game 4 on Wednesday. That gives him three goals and seven points in 10 playoff games. Six of those seven points have come in the second round series.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

It is likely that Benoit Pouliot will be left unprotected when the Vegas Knights select players from all other NHL teams in the expansion draft on June 21st. It remains to be seen if Knights' GM George McPhee will be tempted to draft Pouliot, however, as he has been an inconsistent performer for many seasons and has a deal that extends to the 2019-20 campaign with a $4 million per season cap hit.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks will likely not be with Edmonton next season. The 35-year-old was a valued member of the Oilers the previous three seasons as his tough play and leadership on the ice as well as his presence in the dressing room, aided the young Oilers. But he only played 42 games in the regular season this year as well as not playing at all in the post-season as Edmonton went younger and faster and there was not a spot for Hendricks. He could find work once again in the NHL as a part-timer but with only four goals and seven points this season, his fantasy value is non-existent.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev scored his third of the post-season on Sunday. The Oilers had a five goal lead after the first period and Slepyshev halted any ideas of an Anaheim comeback as he scored 45 seconds into the second frame to give the Oilers a 6-0 lead. Slepyshev is finally coming into his own and the 22-year-old Russian could make a sneaky late round pick in pools next season. Keep an eye on him.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has inked a two-year, $1.35 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers. Khaira had a goal in 10 games with Edmonton in 2016-17. He also had eight goals and 20 points in 27 AHL contests. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

The Edmonton Oilers revealed their keepers in the expansion draft. The Oilers protected Leon Draisaitl, Jordan Eberle, Zack Kassian, Mark Letestu, Milan Lucic, Patrick Maroon,Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Oscar Klefbom, Adam Larsson, Andrej Sekera and Cam Talbot. Connor McDavid was exempt from the draft as he is a second year player. The pickings are slim from the roster as Tyler Pitlick, Griffin Reinhart and Benoit Pouliot seem to be the top three candidates to go to the Golden Knights.

2 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome is happy to be a member of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton acquired Strome on Thursday from the New York Islanders in exchange for Jordan Eberle. "Super-excited, honestly, I was at a loss for words," said Strome. "Other than the emotional aspect of missing some teammates, I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity. Obviously there are a lot of great things going on Edmonton. Just from watching them in the playoffs this year I’m really ecstatic about joining the group. I’ve already had a lot of guys reach out to me from the team, I think that says a lot about them. I’m really looking forward to it, honestly. I’m just super-excited." Strome already has a connection with Connor McDavid as his brother, Dylan Strome, played with McDavid while they were part of the OHL's Erie Otters. Ryan Strome hasn't lived up to his potential yet, so this will be an important season for the soon-to-be 24-year-old.

3 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian has signed a three-year extension with Edmonton worth $5.85 million. Kassian was slated to be a restricted free agent on July 1. He produced 24 points and 101 penalty minutes in 79 games with the Oilers last season.

4 Tyler Pitlick Active

There's a chance that the player the Edmonton Oilers end up losing in the expansion draft will be Tyler Pitlick. Pitlick is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but Vegas will be given a 72-hour window to talk to unprotected pending UFAs before the expansion draft. If Vegas works out a deal with one, then that would count as its pick from the team he played for last season. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games last season before his campaign was ended due to a torn ACL. He's not an established player, but he's still just 25 years old, so there's some potential there. "That’s a scenario. I would think that could be a fit (Vegas) for him, but who knows if they’d take a shot at picking him up," said Pitlck’s agent Ben Hankinson. "Tyler’s looking for an opportunity somewhere. He’s not looking to sign a contract that’s unfair. He’s just looking for a spot on an NHL team and to pick up where he left off last year."

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

The Edmonton Oilers signed Iiro Pakarinen to a one-year, one-way deal worth $725,000. Pakarinen was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. The 25-year-old had two goals and two assists in 14 games with the Oilers in 2016-17. He also suited up in one game during the postseason. Don't expect him to have any fantasy value next season.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera will have knee surgery this week. GM Peter Chiarelli believes the procedure will happen on Thursday. In the best-case scenario, Sekera could be back in mid-November. A more conservative outlook on his recovery from knee surgery might be around Christmas. Regardless of when Sekera returns it will probably be a while before he gets back to 100 percent. He suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs and his initial timetable is set for six-to-nine months.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed) drew back into the lineup for Game 7. We previously reported that he was expected to return after missing Game 6, so this is just confirmation. He has two goals and five points in 11 playoff games.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson logged a staggering 44:58 minutes of ice time in Friday's 4-3 2OT loss to Anaheim. Larsson was leaned on so heavily because defenseman Andrej Sekera was hurt in the first period and didn't return. Larsson also registered an assist, giving him five points in 11 contests in the 2017 playoffs.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers and Kris Russell have agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract extension. That follows a report Thursday night that Russell and the Oilers were close to inking a trade that was for exactly that length and financial term. The report also suggested that he'd get a full no-movement clause, so we'll see if that part proves to be accurate as well. Russell's deal is a bit of a controversial one as he looks pretty bad from a Corsi/Fenwick perspective and hasn't brought much to the table offensively over the last two seasons. He does block a lot of shots though and averaged 21:13 minutes per game with Edmonton in 2016-17.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 44 games this season he has picked up 11 points along with 53 blocks and 107 hits.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning is projected to shift to the second pairing with Kris Russell for Game 6 on Sunday. Edmonton is being forced to alter its defense because Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) is done for the second round series. Benning has been averaging just 16:05 minutes per game in the playoffs, but his workload could increase on Sunday.

7 Eric Gryba Active

As expected, Eric Gryba is playing in Game 6 on Sunday. Gryba has only appeared in one playoff game so far in 2017 and he recorded 15:59 minutes in that contest. He's in the lineup because Andrej Sekera is hurt. Originally he was projected to be paired up with Darnell Nurse, but the Oilers are also missing Oscar Klefbom now, so Edmonton had to tweak their defensive pairings further and ended up putting Gryba with Griffin Reinhart, who didn't play in the NHL during the 2016-17 regular season.

8 Joey LaLeggia Active

The Edmonton Oilers have summoned Joey LaLeggia. Laleggia has 20 goals and 38 points in 67 AHL games. The 24-year-old has no NHL playing experience and that's unlikely to change during this stint with the team.

9 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Oesterle had seven goals and 32 points in 44 AHL contests. He appeared in two regular season games with Edmonton in 2016-17 and didn't record a point.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim in Game 7 Wednesday night. While that has to be a disappointing loss for the Oilers at the moment, it does bring a very promising campaign to its conclusion. Edmonton finished the 2015-16 campaign with just 70 points and hadn't made the playoffs since 2006, so the fact that the Oilers not only made it to the postseason, but battled to Game 7 of the second round is a big leap forward. Talbot deserves a lot of credit for Edmonton's improvement this season. He was a workhorse during the 2016-17 campaign and while he wasn't the league's top goaltender in the playoffs by any stretch of the imagination, he did steal some games for Edmonton during the postseason. The Oilers are a promising team going into the 2017-18 campaign.

2 Laurent Brossoit Active

Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 5-2 win over Vancouver in the regular season finale on Sunday night. Brossoit finished with an impressive 4-1 record this season, along with a 1.99 goals against average and .928 save percentage. The 24-year-old had three straight wins to finish off the year.