Player Page

Roster

Zack Kassian | Winger | #44

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (13) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Zack Kassian has signed a three-year extension with Edmonton worth $5.85 million.
Kassian was slated to be a restricted free agent on July 1. He produced 24 points and 101 penalty minutes in 79 games with the Oilers last season. Jun 26 - 3:29 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
More Zack Kassian Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7971724410100000110.064
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011VAN444610-2510100054.074
2012VAN397411-7512100149.143
2013VAN73141529-41241000291.154
2014VAN4210616-5811000355.182
2015EDM36358-71140000042.071
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9VAN100000000002.000
Apr 8@ VAN100000000003.000
Apr 6@ SJ100000000000.000
Apr 4@ LA1011-12000000.000
Apr 1ANA100000000000.000
Mar 30SJ100002000001.000
Mar 28LA100000000001.000
Mar 25COL101112000000.000
Mar 23@ COL110110000002.500
Mar 22@ ANA1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4David Desharnais
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Ryan Strome
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Eric Gryba
8Joey LaLeggia
9Jordan Oesterle
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
3Nick Ellis
 

 