Ryan Ellis | Defenseman | #4

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (11) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Ryan Ellis scored twice in Nashville's 4-3 win over Calgary on Thursday.
Ellis's whale of a game started with a semi break-away goal on a rush that he himself started to make it 2-0 in the second period. He later made it 3-0 on a power-play on point shot that squeezed five-hole on Chad Johnson. He added three hits in a whopping 27:54 of ice-time. Filip Forsberg and James Neal each added goals while Viktor Arvidsson had two assists. Jan 20 - 1:22 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
36510155230401255.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011NAS323811542200234.088
2012NAS32246-2152000048.042
2013NAS806212792406002123.049
2014NAS589182782724000118.076
2015NAS79102232133534102152.066
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 17@ VAN100000000004.000
Jan 14@ COL1000-12000004.000
Jan 12BOS101110000000.000
Jan 10VAN100012000001.000
Jan 8@ CHI1000-30000001.000
Jan 6@ FLA1000-10000000.000
Jan 5@ TB1101200000011.000
Jan 3MON101100000000.000
Dec 30@ STL101110010000.000
Dec 29CHI100000000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Derek Grant
6Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Miikka Salomaki
3Cody McLeod
4Austin Watson
5Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Yannick Weber
9Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 