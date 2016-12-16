Ryan Ellis | Defenseman | #4

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen snapped his personal four-game point drought during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. The talented center now has 23 helpers and 30 points in 45 games this season. Noted for his play-making abilities, no one would complain if his scoring saw a boost too.

2 Mike Ribeiro Active

Mike Ribeiro got back in the lineup on Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to Vancouver. He was scratched for the Nashville's previous two games. Ribeiro posted one hit and one block in 17:48 of ice time.

3 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher picked up his 13th point of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Fisher now has 27 points in 40 games this season, and is well on pace to 45-50 point campaign.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored the game-winning goal in Nashville's 2-1 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks. With the Predators shorthanded in the extra frame, Roman Josi and Jarnkrok entered the Canucks zone on a 2-on-0 breakaway. Josi fed the puck over to his teammate, who buried it by Ryan Miller (click on the link below to see a replay of the goal). The 25-year-old now has six goals and five assists in 41 games this season. Austin Watson also scored for the Predators tonight.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant thought he had his first NHL goal Tuesday against Vancouver, but it was eventually disallowed. The officials met up and determined that the referee was "in the process of blowing his whistle to stop play when [Ryan] Miller covered the puck with his blocker before the puck crossed the goal line." The call was costly for Nashville in a 1-0 loss to the Canucks.

6 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons and Brad Hunt will be scratched against the Flames on Thursday. Through 34 games this season Sissons has posted five goals and six points along with 62 hits. Hunt meanwhile awaits to make his Predators debut.

LW 1 Colin Wilson I.L.

Colin Wilson (lower body) has been put on the injured reserve list. The move is presumably retroactive to Jan. 6. Wilson has six goals and 17 points in 38 games this season.

2 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

3 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod had quite the debut for the Predators during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Not only was it his Preds debut, it was his first game against the only other club he's ever known - and he scored! He also fought Jarome Iginla, leaving him just a helper shy of the Gordie Howe hat trick. McLeod now has two goals and 57 PIMs this season.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will skate on the fourth line against the Panthers on Friday. Through 62 career games in the NHL, Zolnierczyk has posted nine points with 87 PIMs and 101 hits. So if you're in the need of his kind of services, he'll be skating to the left of Mike Ribeiro and Craig Smith.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored his 12th goal in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Thursday. The goal was his third in four games as he looks to be heating up. Forsberg has 28 points in 45 games but his fantasy owners will expect more in the second half of the season. He had 64 points in 82 games last season.

2 James Neal Active

The Predators have activated James Neal (upper body) from injured reserve. It's been a trying season for the veteran scorer, who has posted just 14 goals and 20 points in 33 games. He's still shooting at a 13.2% clip this year, a full point over his career average.

3 Craig Smith Active

After sitting for a game, Craig Smith will return to the Predators' lineup on Thursday against the Flames. Through 42 games the veteran forward has seven goals and 14 points along with 24 PIMs and 55 hits.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson is back in the Predators lineup on Tuesday night. He missed each of his team's last two games with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 15 assists in 38 games this season.

D 1 P.K. Subban I.L.

P.K. Subban (upper body) may be ready to return next week. "P.K. is looking good," GM David Poile said on Tuesday. "He's doing more and more each day. ... I'm not sure there's a chance he'll play on this road trip ... but I'm sort of looking at (Jan. 24 against Buffalo), our (first) home game back (from the five-game road trip). That could be a good date if everything continues the way it is right now." He has been making positive strides this week with a pair of full practices, including Wednesday's session. Subban has been absent for the last 15 games.

2 Roman Josi I.L.

Roman Josi (upper body) isn't with Nashville on their current road trip. His chances of playing Thursday and Friday in Alberta as well as Sunday at Minnesota are doubtful as a result. Josi hasn't played since Jan. 12 because of an upper-body injury.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis scored twice in Nashville's 4-3 win over Calgary on Thursday. Ellis's whale of a game started with a semi break-away goal on a rush that he himself started to make it 2-0 in the second period. He later made it 3-0 on a power-play on point shot that squeezed five-hole on Chad Johnson. He added three hits in a whopping 27:54 of ice-time. Filip Forsberg and James Neal each added goals while Viktor Arvidsson had two assists.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm led Nashville with 29:11 of playing time on Thursday night. The Predators lost Roman Josi to an upper-body injury in the match, so Ekholm was called upon to step up with P.K. Subban also missing. "I don't know if (Josi's) back next game or how long it is," Ekholm said. "If he's not, then we'll manage that. I think we've got guys that can come up and step up, and we saw it tonight." He had an assist and a plus-2 rating in Nashville's 2-1 win.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto has played in six straight games since returning from his latest injury. He was forced to miss a total of 33 games because of two separate long-term injuries. "It's more frustrating that I had a good training camp," Bitetto said. "I made the team. I felt like I put myself in a position where I was going to help the team. Then you go out on opening night. ... It was a lot of emotions at first." He is getting more comfortable now and is seeing more ice time than he would usually get because of injuries to P.K. Subban and Roman Josi.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Petter Granberg I.L.

Petter Granberg (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve. He has appeared in 10 games for the Predators this season and he has 10 penalty minutes.

8 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

9 Brad Hunt Active

Nashville has claimed Brad Hunt off waivers from St. Louis. The Predators have injuries on the back end, so Hunt fills an immediate need and he could be a solid depth pickup. He has collected five points in nine games with the Blues this season.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne will be in net for the Predators against the Oilers on Friday. Coach Peter Laviolette even cited the veteran netminder's quality career numbers against Edmonton in making the decision. He's 15-6-1 in 25 games against them, with a .911 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA.