Calvin de Haan | Defenseman | #44

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 197
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (12) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Calvin de Haan and the New York Islanders have agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million.
The agreement was made before his scheduled arbitration hearing on Wednesday. De Haan had his best offensive season in 2016-17 with five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 82 games. He also ranked fourth in the NHL with 190 blocked shots. "Calvin is a home-grown product of the organization and has developed into one of our top defensemen during his time with the organization," GM Garth Snow said. "He plays important minutes for our club and we're excited to have him back for one more year." The 26-year-old defender will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2017-18 season. Aug 2 - 11:17 AM
Source: New York Newsday
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8252025153611001116.043
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011NYI100010000002.000
2013NYI5131316-7301200171.042
2014NYI65111123240110092.011
2015NYI722141632001000102.020
2016NYI8252025153611001116.043
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mathew Barzal
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Joshua Ho-Sang
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Jason Chimera
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 