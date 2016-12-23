Chris Kreider | Winger | #20

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan has 14 points in his last 13 games. Stepan's hot streak has come at an important time for the Rangers as they've often been without forwards Rick Nash and Mika Zibanejad over that stretch. Stepan was particularly important on Tuesday when he scored two goals against Ottawa to tie the contest at 3-3, which allowed Nick Holden's third period marker to be the game winner. With those two goals, Stepan is up to nine markers and 28 points in 37 games.

2 Mika Zibanejad I.L.

Mika Zibanejad is looking for a mid-late January return from his broken fibula. Zibanejad broke his fibula on November 20 after starting the season off strong with 15 points in 18 games and the Rangers really miss his play at center. He is no longer in a walking boot or using crutches and that's a major step but it should still take some time before he is wheeling on the ice. He is a definite keeper in a lot of pools and should be the Rangers top pivot for a long time.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes picked up three assists in the Rangers 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. He was one of four Rangers players to have a multi point night in the late romp in the desert. That's 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 38 games for 24-year-old who is already on the verge of eclipsing the 36 points he totaled in 79 games last season.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg had seven shots on goal Friday and impressed coach Alain Vigneault with his play. Lindberg has been a healthy scratch too many times but is in the lineup with injuries to Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. "I really liked Oscar’s line," Vigneault said as he played with Jesper Fast who had six shots on goal and Marek Hrivik. "They spent a lot of time in the other team’s end, got a lot of shots, and without a doubt, it was a team effort." Lindberg has only one assist in 14 games this season but he is coming off off-season hip surgery.

LW 1 Rick Nash Sidelined

Rick Nash practiced with his mates on Saturday morning, a strong indication that his groin injury is healing up nicely. Nash hasn't played since Dec. 18th due to the ailment. With 13 goals in 30 games already in the bank, he's on the cusp of catching and passing last season's 15 goals in 60 games last go-round. However he's still day-to-day and will not play Saturday versus Colorado.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider was responsible for half of the New York Rangers’ score as his hat trick was pivotal in a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night. Kreider scored the first two goals for the Rangers during the first period and added his third at the 14:20 mark of the second. Kreider has had a remarkable December with 11 of his 15 goals for the season coming during this month. He scored two goals against the Avalanche on the 3rd and two against the Wild on the 23rd. It is time to give him some close attention.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins. Grabner's goal cut the Penguins' lead to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as the Rangers would come to making it a game. He has 14 goals, five assists and a plus-18 rating in 34 games this season.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel's first career hat-trick led the Rangers to a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. One of his three power-play goals turned out to be the game-winner in a career best night for the 23-year-old. That's five points (4G,1A) in his last four games. J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and Nick Holden scored the other goals for the Rangers who scored three unanswered in the third to blow it open.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey registered an assist in the Rangers' 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. Vesey snapped a seven-game point drought. The rookie has 10 goals and 18 points in 37 contests this season.

6 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Pirri has been scratched for the last two contests, but he is getting a chance to play again because of a groin injury to Rick Nash. He has potted six goals and 12 points in 32 games this campaign.

7 Marek Hrivik Active

Marek Hrivik is expected to draw into the Rangers' lineup on Tuesday. Hrivik was called up by the Rangers on Monday. He has eight goals and 17 points in 20 AHL games this season, but he'll probably end up on the Rangers' fourth line.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello racked up three assists in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Friday night. He has contributed five helpers over a three-game point spree and has amassed 10 points in 12 contests this month. If there is one blemish over that span, it's that Zuccarello has recorded just one goal in that time.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller picked up a goal and an assist in a Rangers 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The two point night snapped a seven game point-less streak for Miller who hadn't picked up a point since he scored in a game against New Jersey on Dec. 11. He has 24 points in 38 games for the Rangers now.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fast's goal was pretty nice, as he batted the puck into the net after it hit him in the chest near the Hawks net. The marker put an end to Fast's 17-game goalless drought. He has three goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season. Oscar Lindberg picked up the only assist.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Sidelined

Pavel Buchnevich (back) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday. He won't travel with the team and will continue skating in New York. The Rangers hope that Buchnevich will be cleared for contact by the time they return.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. After a sluggish stretch in November, McDonagh has bounced back in December with seven points in 11 matches. He also has both of his goals this month.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi appears to be playing Saturday night. That means that his precautionary scratch will probably come on Sunday at Edmonton. If it works out like that then Adam Clendening could be facing the Oilers.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein is expected to draw back into the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch Thursday. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is hoping he'll see more urgency in Klein's game after being scratched. Adam Clendening will probably be taken out of the lineup to make room for Klein, though that wasn't confirmed.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal, scorer of goals. Staal picked up his third goal of the season during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. It was his second goal in three games. He has now just 37 career markers, so we'd just enjoy this mini-streak for what it is.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 1-0 OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Neither team was able to find the back of the net during regulation, but it took Holden just 55 seconds to end it in the extra frame. Derek Stepan and Ryan McDonagh assisted on Holden's fourth goal of the season. Holden has 13 points in 29 games in 2016-17.

6 Adam Clendening Active

The New York Rangers are scratching Adam Clendening Thursday night. That's not surprising given how sparingly the Rangers have employed Clendening's services this season. He has three assists in nine contests.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei will get into the lineup on Tuesday. He was scratched last Friday. Adam Clendening will head to the press box instead against Ottawa. Skjei has one goal and 14 assists in 35 games this year.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist gave up a goal on the first shot he faced, but regrouped and led the New York Rangers to a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night. Cody McLeod scored his first goal of the season with a puck that trickled past Lundqvist at the 1:59 mark of the first. He was beaten by Blake Comeau later in that same period, but then managed to shut out the Avs the rest of the way for a save percentage of .927 on 27 shots. Lundqvist needed this outing to erase the memory of four goals on 13 shots against the Wild December 23rd when he was pulled after just under 25 minutes.