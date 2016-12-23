Player Page

Chris Kreider | Winger | #20

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 228
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Chris Kreider was responsible for half of the New York Rangers’ score as his hat trick was pivotal in a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night.
Kreider scored the first two goals for the Rangers during the first period and added his third at the 14:20 mark of the second. Kreider has had a remarkable December with 11 of his 15 goals for the season coming during this month. He scored two goals against the Avalanche on the 3rd and two against the Wild on the 23rd. It is time to give him some close attention. Jan 1 - 12:17 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
321214265192400285.141
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012NYR23213-160000019.105
2013NYR66172037147266000136.125
2014NYR80212546248871005180.117
2015NYR79212243105853003158.133
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29@ ARI110100000003.333
Dec 27OTT101100000003.000
Dec 23MIN121330000008.250
Dec 20@ PIT1000-22000000.000
Dec 18NJ1101100000011.000
Dec 17@ NAS100000000003.000
Dec 15@ DAL100000000003.000
Dec 13CHI100002000001.000
Dec 11NJ111212010013.333
Dec 9@ CHI100010000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 