All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares scored three goals and added an assist as the New York Islanders defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night. Tavares' third goal was the game-winner as he broke a 3-3 tie 12 minutes into the third period. It was his second consecutive game with three or more points and he now has six goals and ten points in nine games so far this season. All of his points this year have come in just three games. Tavares is looking to top thirty goals for just the third time of his career and the first time since 2015-2016.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers. Barzal's goal was his first of the 2017-18 season. His goal gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead at the time. Barzal finished the game with three shots on goal in 18:03 of ice time. He won't have any fantasy value in standard leagues this season, but he has enough potential to be valuable in deeper dynasty leagues. He has two points in seven contests this season. Anders Lee and Brock Nelson also scored for the Isles, while John Tavares scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Nelson was left wide open alone in front of the net and quickly buried the feed Josh Ho-Sang for his 3rd goal of the season. All three have come in the last two games for the Islanders. Nelson is up to four points in four games but should finish off the season around the 40-50 point mark. Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders in the win.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas's third goal of the season wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss in Los Angeles. Cizikas now has three goals and five points through six games in a productive start to the season. The 26-year-old has a career high of 29 points.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored twice to lead the Islanders to a 5-3 win over San Jose Saturday. Lee has five goals this season in eight games after a 34 goal campaign last year. He also has an assist and has the prime job with the Islanders playing alongside John Tavares. Needless to say, he should be in your lineup.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers and Islanders played two split-squad games tonight. The Isles won this game, which was played in Brooklyn, while the Flyers won the game played in Lehigh Valley. Ladd's first year in New York was disappointing, as he scored 23 goals and just 31 points in 78 games. Expect him to be a little more comfortable now that he's entering his second year with the Islanders, but that might not translate into more fantasy success.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. However, it doesn't sound like the Islanders are considering demoting him to the minors yet. "He's a NHL player," coach Doug Weight said. "I want to get him back in sooner than later because he's had a really good camp and he hasn't lost any of our good graces. He's a heck of a player and he's going to be in this league a long time. We'll see where it leads." Beauvillier has one goal in four games this season.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Rangers. Kulemin has managed to collect just one assist in his first six games of the season. He'll have no fantasy value going forward. Dennis Seidenberg and Anthony Beauvillier will also serve has healthy scratches.

5 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery. Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle (undisclosed) was able to play on Saturday October 14. Eberle was hurt during Thursday's practice, but he didn't end up missing a game due to the issue. He registered an assist in 17:34 minutes of ice time on Saturday.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey was not protected by the Islanders for the expansion draft, but New York may have insured that he stays on their roster. It's rumored that the Islanders will trade a first-round pick to the Golden Knights, but it isn't clear who that would make Vegas stay away from in the expansion draft. New York also exposed Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome, Calvin de Haan, Thomas Hickey, Scott Mayfield, Shane Prince, Nikolay Kulemin, Jason Chimera, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Jaroslav Halak. It's believed that Nelson, Strome and de Haan won't be taken, but we won't know for sure until Wednesday. Bailey could be an attractive option for the Golden Knights if he's available.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) returned to action on Saturday October 14. Clutterbuck was sidelined for three straight games. He found the back of the net in his return.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Leddy's first goal of the season cut the Wild's lead to 4-2 late in the second period. He also collected the primary assist on Anders Lee's third period goal. Leddy finished the game with eight shots on goal and two hits in 22:53 of ice time. The Isles blue liner has four points in 10 games.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will be protected by the New York Islanders for the upcoming expansion draft. The Islanders did not ask Boychuk to waive his no-movement clause. Boychuk was limited to 66 games in 2016-17 and he still has five more seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan recorded an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. de Haan had been held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first three games. He had five goals and 25 points in 82 contests in 2016-17 and should finish around there again this season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will play his second straight game as a winger on Thursday against the Hurricanes. Once again, he'll skate to the left of Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey on the team's third line. Hickey scored the overtime winner over Nashville on Tuesday. He has four goals and 20 points with 87 hits and 102 blocks in 73 games this season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Seidenberg suited up in the Islanders' first game of the season, but he finished with a minus-3 rating in the defeat. Ryan Pulock will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield found the back of the net in the Islanders' 5-3 win against Arizona Tuesday night. Mayfield has the distinction of being the first Islanders defenseman to score a goal in the 2017-18 campaign. With that, the Buffalo Sabres are the final squad without a goal from a blueliner. Mayfield has two points in seven games this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech has signed a four-year contract with the New York Islanders. Pelech's new deal will reportedly have an average annual value of $1.6 million. "Adam has proven at a very young age that he's capable of playing an important defensive role on our team," said GM Garth Snow. "He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I'm excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level." He produced 10 points in 44 games with the Isles last year and he had five points in 13 AHL appearances with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

8 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against Minnesota. Pulock has only skated in two games this season, but he's managed to collect an assist. Fellow blue liner Dennis Seidenberg will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss allowed six goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. This one got out of hand in a hurry, as the Wild scored three goals in the first 7:26 of the opening period and never looked back. Greiss has now given up three goals or more in three of his five starts. He owns a 2-2-1 record with a 3.69 goals-against-average and a .898 save percentage this season.