Nick Leddy | Defenseman | #2

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (16) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Nick Leddy scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Leddy's first goal of the season cut the Wild's lead to 4-2 late in the second period. He also collected the primary assist on Anders Lee's third period goal. Leddy finished the game with eight shots on goal and two hits in 22:53 of ice time. The Isles blue liner has four points in 10 games. Oct 27 - 12:05 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
9022140000018.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010CHI46437-340100037.108
2011CHI8233437-121001100094.032
2012CHI486121815102600265.092
2013CHI8272431101046001123.057
2014NYI781027371814111011120.083
2015NYI8153540-925316001121.041
2016NYI81113546-312312001137.080
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 24ARI100000000002.000
Oct 21SJ101112000002.000
Oct 19@ NYR1000-10000003.000
Oct 15@ LA100000000002.000
Oct 14@ SJ100000000003.000
Oct 11@ ANA1000-10000002.000
Oct 9STL100022000002.000
Oct 7BUF101110000001.000
Oct 6@ CLM1000-10000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 