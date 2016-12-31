Player Page

Roster

Kyle Palmieri | Winger | #21

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (26) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kyle Palmieri scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.
The Devils overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits in this one. Palmieri picked up the primary assist on Pavel Zacha's power play goal at the 13:19 mark of the second period before scoring the game-tying goal (3-3) at the 9:30 mark of the third. Palmieri finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 15:30 of ice time. The 25-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 44 games in 2016-17. Jan 17 - 10:44 PM
More Kyle Palmieri Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
43916251193700183.108
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010ANA10101-100000010.100
2011ANA18437360000034.118
2012ANA42101121292100592.109
2013ANA7114173193800004147.095
2014ANA57141529-23756004112.125
2015NJ 823027573391112004222.135
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 15@ VAN100000000002.000
Jan 13@ CAL111200010003.333
Jan 12@ EDM101105000003.000
Jan 9FLA1000-10000004.000
Jan 7EDM100000000000.000
Jan 6TOR100000000002.000
Jan 3@ CAR1112300000011.000
Jan 2BOS100000000005.000
Dec 31WAS110100000002.500
Dec 29@ WAS100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Vernon Fiddler
5Jacob Josefson
6Blake Coleman
7Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Miles Wood
4Luke Gazdic
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2P. A. Parenteau
3Beau Bennett
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Sergey Kalinin
6Nick Lappin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
8Yohann Auvitu
9Seth Helgeson
10Karl Stollery
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 