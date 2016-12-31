Kyle Palmieri | Winger | #21

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac recorded his ninth of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton Thursday. Zajac opened the scoring for the Devils in the first period. He has 26 points in 42 games thus far. Steven Santini scored his first career goal in the loss.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Henrique gave his team a 2-1 lead in the first period, but New Jersey watched as the Penguins scored four goals in a row. Henrique finished the game with a minus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 19:04 of ice time. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 35 contests this season.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha returns to the Devils' lineup Friday against the Flames. The rookie is still stuck at seven points along with 17 PIMs and 35 hits in 35 games this season. Thought it's worth noting that he's just 19-years-old. The production will come, eventually.

4 Vernon Fiddler I.L.

Vernon Fiddler (lower body) practiced with New Jersey Saturday but will miss his 10th straight game Sunday. Fiddler has been out of the New Jersey lineup since December 27. He has only three points in 35 games so it's unlikely that you have even noticed in your fantasy league.

5 Jacob Josefson Active

Jacob Josefson returned to action Friday night after being sidelined since New years' Eve with a possible concussion. In only 12:03 of playing time Josefson took five shots on goal. Not too shabby. If for some reason you need Josefson, he is now safe to activte.

6 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman will make his NHL debut against the Oilers on Thursday. The 25-year-old has posted 13 goals and 23 points in 34 games for AHL Albany so far this season, now through his second twirl through pro hockey.

7 Marc Savard I.L.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Marc Savard's contract and a 2nd round pick in 2018 for minor leaguers Paul Thompson and Graham Black. Savard hasn't played in the NHL since 2010-11 because of lingering concussion issues. He hasn't officially retired for contractual reasons, but his playing days are over. The move allows the Panthers to ditch Savard's $4.1 million cap hit. The Devils now have two players that can be placed on long-term injured reserve (Savard and Ryane Clowe).

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall notched an overtime goal on Sunday night to lead the Devils to a 2-1 win over Vancouver. Hall finishes the Devils' three-game Western Canada road swing with a point in each game. The 25-year-old has 11 goals and 28 points in 35 games so far with New Jersey. Hall had four shots on goal in 19:32 of ice time.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a solid night at the office for Cammalleri, who came into this game with just one assist in his previous eight games. Cammalleri picked up the primary assist on Adam Henrique's second period-goal and he added a goal of his own in the third frame. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and one hit in 14:40 of ice time. The 34-year-old is up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 games.

3 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood scored the first goal of the night at the 9:44 mark of the first period, but it was not enough as the New Jersey Devils lost 2-1 in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers Saturday. This was Wood’s fifth goal of the season and it ended a seven-game goal slump. Wood has contributed seven points in 22 matches.

4 Luke Gazdic Active

While he's obviously not the higher profile player making his return to Edmonton on Thursday, New Jersey's Luke Gazdic will also be playing against his former team. Gazdic spent his first three seasons with Edmonton. He's been playing for New Jersey this season, but he's spent time in the minors and also as a healthy scratch in 2016-17. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in eight contests with the Devils. That said, he's hoping that he gets put into the lineup against Edmonton. "I have no idea but I’m really hoping," said Gazdic. "I’d be very disappointed if I wasn’t in. This one means a lot to me."

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild. The Devils overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits in this one. Palmieri picked up the primary assist on Pavel Zacha's power play goal at the 13:19 mark of the second period before scoring the game-tying goal (3-3) at the 9:30 mark of the third. Palmieri finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 15:30 of ice time. The 25-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 44 games in 2016-17.

2 P. A. Parenteau Active

P.A. Parenteau scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Parenteau found the back of the net with under four minutes remaining in the third period and his team trailing 4-0. The veteran winter has scored six goals in 10 games since being a healthy scratch last month. The 33-year-old is up to 12 goals and 18 points in 38 games.

3 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett will be in the lineup Monday against Florida. He was scratched Saturday, but now it will be Luke Gazdic's turn in the press box. Bennett has two goals and six assists in 34 games with the Devils last year. He is slated to play on the fourth line.

4 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly ended a 16-game point drought Friday. He picked up an assist in New Jersey's 4-2 loss to Toronto. Smith-Pelly has registered just two goals and seven points in 34 games this season after he had eight markers and 13 points in 18 matches with the Devils last year.

5 Sergey Kalinin Sidelined

Sergey Kalinin (lower body), Seth Helgeson and Luke Gazdic will be scratched from Sunday's match with Canucks. Unfortunately there isn't too much fantasy value between these three. Kalinin has posted four points and 45 hits in 35 games this season. Meanwhile Gazdic has picked up 12 PIMs and 13 hits in just eight games.

6 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin has been sent to the minors. Lappin has four goals and seven points in 35 games with New Jersey in 2016-17. The Devils demoted him to clear a spot for Jacob Josefson to be activated off the IR list.

D 1 Andy Greene I.L.

Andy Greene (wrist) practiced on Saturday and could return Tuesday. Greene was injured when he took a puck off his wrist on a shot by Jordan Staal January 3. He will miss his sixth straight game Sunday. "It’s getting better but it’s still not there yet but it does feel better each day," Greene said. "But it does feel better each day. Hopefully it continues to make progress and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. The swelling is starting to go down now, that’s good. It’s trying to get it close, not 100 percent but functional so I can play." Greene has nine points with 33 hits and 78 blocked shots this season so he has some fantasy value in certain pools.

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson's assist on Sunday gave him 21 points on the season. Severson has improved his offensive game as he had only 21 points all of last season. The defenseman is worth a pick up in deeper fantasy pools.

3 John Moore I.L.

John Moore has been unable to do any off-ice workouts since he was concussed on Saturday. The Devils quickly put him on the injured reserve list following Saturday's game and there is no timetable for his return. Moore had five goals and 13 points in 37 games before the injury. Keep him reserved if he was on your roster in a deep pool.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill scored his first goal in 17 games this season Friday night. He cut into Toronto's lead during the third period of a 4-2 loss when he banked in the puck from behind the net. It was his first marker in 48 matches overall. Merrill has three points in 2016-17.

6 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini scored his first NHL goal in New Jersey's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton on Thursday. It was an odd goal for a moment like that though as the puck deflected off Santini's elbow after being fired by teammate Taylor Hall. "It’s not exactly how you envision your first goal, I guess," said Santini. "It was a good play by Hallsie and P.A. (Parenteau) so I was just at the right place at the right time." He has three points in six games with the Devils this season.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey will be in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh. He has been in the press box since Dec. 20 when he suited up versus Nashville. In 32 appearances this season, Quincey has chipped in two goals, seven assists and 41 shots.

8 Yohann Auvitu I.L.

Yohann Auvitu (lower body) has been put on injured reserve. He is retroactive to Jan. 7. Auvitu has two goals and two assists in 25 games this season. It's unclear when he will be ready to return, but he is listed as day-to-day.

9 Seth Helgeson Active

Seth Helgeson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Helgeson has now been scratched in four consecutive games. He's skated in only four games with the Devils this season. Luke Gazdic will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player has fantasy upside.

10 Karl Stollery Active

Karl Stollery has been called up by New Jersey. He will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. Stollery may not play during this NHL stint.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider stopped 32 of 35 shots in New Jersey's 4-3 win over Minnesota. The Devils overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits, which makes the win that much more impressive. Schneider has won back-to-back and he's given up just four goals during that span. He has a 14-14-7 record with a 2.69 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage this season.