Marcus Johansson | Winger | #90

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom lifted his point streak to four games with an assist during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. Over that span he has picked up two goals and seven points. For the season Backstrom has 15 goals and 53 points in 53 games.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on fire. The talented youngster picked up his 31 assists and 42 point of the season during the 5-0 win over the Kings on Sunday. Which gives him points in four of his last five games, totaling four goals and seven points over that span.

3 Lars Eller Active

Don't look now but Lars Eller is knocking on the doors of double-digit goals for the Capitals this season. He picked up his ninth goal during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings, giving him 17 points through 52 games thus far.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle reached a new personal milestone during Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He scored his 11th goal which gave him 21 points for the season, both are new personal bests.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin picked up a helper during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. The assist gives the Capitals' captain 23 on the year. Through 53 games Ovechkin also has 48 points. And we were all worried this might be the year he finally "slows down."

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johnasson broke out of his seven-game point drought in a big way during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. The man they call MoJo scored both a goal and an assist in the match, giving him 16 goals and 34 points through 52 games this season. He has just two goals now since the calendar turned to 2017.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored once again during Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. The youngster now has 11 goals and 28 points through 49 games thus far. For perspective, he had 17 goals and 38 points in 79 games last season.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his first goal in his last six games during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. The veteran winger now has five goals and eight points in 24 games thus far. Which, unfortunate makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

TJ Oshie rang in his 20th goal of the season in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings with style. It's now the third time over the last four seasons that Oshie has reached the 20-goal mark, with a pair 19-goal campaigns over his last seven seasons to boot. Oshie is now up to 35 points in 44 games this season. Check out the link below for a slow-mo gif of his remarkable tally.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams ended his personal four-game goal drought during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. The tally gives the sterling winger 18 on the year and 30 points in 52 games this season. Williams now has nine goals and 15 points in 16 games since the calendar turned to 2017.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson extended his assist streak to three games. Thanks to the assist he picked up in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings, Wilson now has a three-game assist streak running. Which gives him nine helpers and 12 points in 53.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly is having some season for the Capitals thus far. He tallied both a goal and an assist during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. In doing so Connolly now has 10 goals and 14 points in 36 games thus far. It's also the first time since 2011-12 he has reached the double-digit goal mark, scoring 12 for Tampa Bay.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson (lower body) will get back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders. He was expected to return after he practiced Monday and he felt ready to play after Tuesday's session. Carlson has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen added a helper to his ledger in Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. Mark it three assists over his last three games as well. Niskanen now has 25 assists and 29 points in 51 games this season.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner finally cracked the double-digit point mark thanks to the assist he picked up in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. Alzner now has seven assists and 10 points through 53 games this season. He also threw two hits and blocked three shots in the effort.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik came ready to play in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. The burly defender picked up his 12th helper of the season along with five more blocks, giving him 134 blocks in 53 games this season.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored two goals to lead the Capitals to a 6-1 rout over the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington Monday night. The Caps are on fire. Their win Monday extended their points streak to 14 games, tied for the second-longest in their history. Washington is 12-0-2 over the streak and has scored at least four goals in eight consecutive games. Orlov's goals were his third and fourth of the season. Also notching goals for the Caps Monday were Justin Williams (his 17th of the season), Evgeny Kuznetsov (seventh), T.J. Oshie (18th) and Lars Eller (seventh). Andre Burakovsky assisted on three of Washington's goals and now has 16 assists on the season.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will continue to ride the pine on Sunday against the Kings. Not much is new here for the oft-scratched defender. Chorney has posted just three points with 22 hits and blocks in 13 games this season.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby picked up his 26th win during Saturday's 3-2 victory over Montreal. Holtby turned away 20 of 22 shots, including all four on special teams. He has won his last 10 decisions en route to a 26-8-4 with a .929 save percentage and a 1.99 GAA.