Player Page

Roster

Marcus Johansson | Winger | #90

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (24) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marcus Johnasson broke out of his seven-game point drought in a big way during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings.
The man they call MoJo scored both a goal and an assist in the match, giving him 16 goals and 34 points through 52 games this season. He has just two goals now since the calendar turned to 2017. Feb 5 - 3:12 PM
More Marcus Johansson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
521517321483500575.200
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010WAS6913142721021102102.127
2011WAS80143246-581700390.156
2012WAS3461622343101140.150
2013WAS8083644-214615001107.075
2014WAS82202747610312001138.145
2015WAS74172946121668007132.129
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4@ MON1000-10000001.000
Feb 1BOS100000000000.000
Jan 31@ NYI100010000001.000
Jan 26@ NJ100010000002.000
Jan 24@ OTT1000-10000002.000
Jan 23CAR100020000001.000
Jan 21@ DAL1000-10000001.000
Jan 19@ STL1101100000011.000
Jan 16@ PIT1011-10000000.000
Jan 15PHI101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 