All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews has been selected as the first star of the month for February. He racked up eight goals and 18 points in 10 games. Toews finished the month with a six-game point streak and he was held off the scoresheet one time in 10 outings.

2 Artem Anisimov Sidelined

Artem Anisimov (lower body) will be out of action for three-to-four weeks. This will probably sideline him for the rest of the regular season. Anisimov sustained a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against Montreal.

3 Tanner Kero Active

The Blackhawks summoned Tanner Kero from AHL Rockford on Thursday. The 24-year-old has posted seven goals and 20 points with the IceHogs this season, and he's also put up 11 points in 39 career NHL games.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger (illness) is expected to be available to return Thursday. He didn't play Tuesday against San Jose because of an illness, but he was back on the ice for practice Wednesday.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin extended his goal spree to three straight games on Tuesday night. Panarin has failed to pick up a point in just one of his past nine outings. He has generated 18 points in the last 17 matches.

2 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman produced a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He has tallied five goals and six points in nine games this month. Hartman is up to 15 goals, 26 points and 53 penalty minutes in 56 matches this season.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen, Michal Rozsival and Michal Kempny will each sit out of Sunday's matinee with the Wild. Rasmussen has posted eight points along with 41 blocks and 46 hits over 59 games of action this season. Kempny has also posted eight points to go along with 54 blocks and 75 blocks in 47 games.

4 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz is expected to play between Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov. He has played with the productive duo before this season. Schmaltz will be filling in for Artem Anisimov, who is going to miss three-to-four weeks due to a lower-body injury.

5 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Desjardins will be coming out of the lineup for Dennis Rasmussen. Desjardins has no goals and one assist in 39 games this season. John Hayden, Tomas Jurco, Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored a goal and two assists in Chicago's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Kane opened the scoring with a beautiful snipe at the 12:23 mark of the first period and he also helped set up goals by Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Toews (empty netter). Kane finished the game with a plus-3 rating, two penalty minutes and four shots on goal in 23:13 of ice time. Kane has accumulated six points in his last three contests and eight in his last five. He has 31 goals and 76 points in 69 games this season.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa snapped his eight-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild. It's been a tough season for the veteran winger, but he at least now has two points in as many games. For the season he's up to 22 goals and 39 points in 62 games.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Panik's power play goal broke a 1-1 tie with 3:01 remaining in the third period. He finished the game with two goals and two hits in 16:19 of ice time. The goal puts an end to his six-game goalless drought. Panik has been a pleasant surprise this season. He's scored 18 goals and 37 points in 70 games this season. Duncan Keith also scored for the Blackhawks.

4 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo and Dennis Rasmussen will be scratched against the Red Wings on Friday. Through 39 games this season Tootoo has posted one goal along with 26 PIMs and 32 hits. Rasmussen meanwhile has picked up four goals and eight points 41 blocks and 46 hits in 59 games.

5 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco leads a trio to the press box against the Senators on Thursday. He'll be joined by Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival. Unfortunately, there isn't a lick of fantasy value between them.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith continued his march towards the 50-assist mark with an assist during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild. Keith picked up his 41st helper and 46th point of the campaign, leaving him that much shy of his third 50-assist and 50-point plateaus. Simpy remarkable.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

With the acquisition of Johnny Oduya, the Blackhawks were able to reunite Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith. Seabrook and Keith were defense partners for years but were split in 2015 so Niklas Hjalmarsson could pair with Keith as a shutdown-offensive duo. With the acquisiton of Oduya, Hjalmarsson has a new shutdown partner and Seabrook and Keith can play a little more offensively. This will benefit both of the Hawks' star defensemen over the last 17 games.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell got his first game-winning goal of the season Saturday versus Nashville. He broke a 3-3 tie at the 18:55 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of 2016-17. Campbell had produced just three assists over his previous 20 contests. He has 16 points and a plus-21 rating in 63 matches.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson will return to action Sunday afternoon against the Wild. He missed Friday night's game against the Red Wings for precuationary reasons. If you need Hjalmarsson, activate him now as Sunday's game starts at 12:30 pm EDT.

5 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya scored his first point in his second stint with the Blackhawks on Sunday. Two games, one point. Not too shabby for the veteran defender who won't be leaned on quite as much this time around to provide offense. Chicago would go on to beat Minnesota, 4-2.

6 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for the second straight game during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild. Two games, two goals. Not too shabby for the young defender who now has five goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.

7 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will be scratched against the Ducks on Thursday. Through 46 games this season the rookie defender has posted eight points with 22 PIMs with 53 blocks and 75 hits for Kempny. Rozsival meanwhile has seen just 19 games of action this season picking up two points and 43 hits.

8 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival and Chicago have signed a one-year extension worth a reported $650,000. He has mostly served as a healthy scratch this season, while suiting up in just 16 contests. Rozsival can be exposed in the expansion draft this June.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford turned in another strong performance in his home province on Tuesday night. The 'Hawks beat the Canadiens 4-2 and Crawford improved his record against Montreal to 7-0-2 in the process. Crawford kept the Habs off the board for over 50 minutes, but Montreal was able to score twice in four minutes later on in the final period. He even shook off a Shea Weber slap shot to the mask during the second frame. Crawford has a 28-15-3 record with a 2.53 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage.