Richard Panik | Winger | #14

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (52) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Richard Panik scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Panik's power play goal broke a 1-1 tie with 3:01 remaining in the third period. He finished the game with two goals and two hits in 16:19 of ice time. The goal puts an end to his six-game goalless drought. Panik has been a pleasant surprise this season. He's scored 18 goals and 37 points in 70 games this season. Duncan Keith also scored for the Blackhawks. Mar 16 - 11:42 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6917193693933003130.131
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012TB 25549-241100134.147
2013TB 5031013-9210400056.054
2014TOR7611617-8492000187.126
2015CHI30628460000139.154
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 14@ MON1000-10000002.000
Mar 12MIN100000000002.000
Mar 10@ DET100000000002.000
Mar 9ANA100007000002.000
Mar 4@ NAS102200010003.000
Mar 3NYI100010000001.000
Mar 1PIT110110000014.250
Feb 26STL101100000005.000
Feb 23ARI101114000001.000
Feb 21@ MIN111250000004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Tanner Kero
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Ryan Hartman
3Dennis Rasmussen
4Nick Schmaltz
5Andrew Desjardins
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Jordin Tootoo
5Tomas Jurco
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Johnny Oduya
6Trevor van Riemsdyk
7Michal Kempny
8Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 