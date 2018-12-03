NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Edward Pasquale | Goalie | #80

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (117) / WPG
Latest News

Recent News

Edward Pasquale will indeed start Tuesday night against Detroit.
It was expected that Pasquale would get the nod to give Louis Domingue a breather. This will be the 28-year-old netminder's first NHL start. Dec 4 - 6:14 PM
Source: Joe Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Brayden Point
3Anthony Cirelli
4Cedric Paquette
5Gabriel Dumont
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Yanni Gourde
3Alex Killorn
4Adam Erne
5Danick Martel
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2J.T. Miller
3Tyler Johnson
4Ryan Callahan
5Mathieu Joseph
D1Victor Hedman
2Ryan McDonagh
3Mikhail Sergachev
4Anton Stralman
5Braydon Coburn
6Dan Girardi
7Slater Koekkoek
8Erik Cernak
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Louis Domingue
3Edward Pasquale
 

 