Edward Pasquale | Goalie | #80

C 1 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos notched one goal and one assist in a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Monday night. Stamkos scored a power-play goal 20 seconds into the third period and picked up a helper on a goal by Yanni Gourde in the second stanza. He still plays on the top power-play unit with Nikita Kucherov, but at event strength he has been skating with Gourde and Ondrej Palat of late.

2 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point had one goal and two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over New Jersey. Point has been a great fit alongside Nikita Kucherov. The talented duo combined for seven points in Monday's victory and they have been on a roll for the last 10 games. Point has 11 goals and seven helpers during that span, while Kucherov has five markers and 19 assists. Point is already up to 20 goals and 37 points in 28 contests this season.

3 Anthony Cirelli Active

Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday afternoon against Philadelphia. Tampa Bay coughed up a 5-1 lead in the third period, but some hard work by Cirelli in the offensive zone resulted in a 6-5 victory for the Lightning. He has four goals and seven points in 20 games this season.

4 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette scored a goal for a second straight game on Saturday night. Paquette had the game-winning goal versus Buffalo on Thursday night and he got the game-tying marker on Saturday against Florida. He has scored three of his six goals this year in the past four contests.

5 Gabriel Dumont Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Ottawa. Dumont started the season with Tampa Bay, but the Lightning put him on waivers on Nov. 21 and he was claimed by Ottawa, so this is a return to his former team. He has a goal and an assist in 30 games this season.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat (lower body) will return to the lineup on Thursday night. Palat was on the fourth line during the morning skate and will be back for the first time since Oct. 26 when he was injured against Vegas. He has posted five assists in nine games this year.

2 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde is on a three-game point streak. Gourde got there with an assist on Saturday. He has eight goals and 20 points in 20 contests in 2018-19.

3 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn notched one goal and one assist in a 5-4 win over Buffalo on Thursday night. Killorn picked up both points in a wild first period that had the two teams combine for five goals. He has four markers and 13 points in 26 matches this campaign.

4 Adam Erne Sidelined

Adam Erne (illness) didn't participate in Friday's practice. Erne also missed Thursday's game. Consider him questionable for Saturday's contest.

5 Danick Martel Active

Danick Martel is expected to sit on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres. Martel failed to pick up a point in the only game he played this season. Slater Koekkoek will also sit.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and three assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Kucherov extended his point streak to 10 games in the process. He opened the scoring at the 13:31 mark of the first period. He also helped set up tallies by Brayden Point, Tyler Johnson and Steven Stamkos. Kucherov finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes, two shots on goal and one hit in 16:00 of ice time. The 25-year-old has 24 points in his last 10 contests. He's up to 12 goals and 42 points in 28 games this season. He'll continue to be an elite winger in all fantasy formats.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. Miller was set up for a one-timer in the right circle by a gorgeous feed from Mikhail Sergachev for his fifth goal of the year, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Miller then capped off his night with the primary assist on Steven Stamkos' empty-netter with 10 seconds left in regulation. After opening the first two games of the season without a point, Miller has 14 in 14 games. He’s eligible for all three forward positions in Yahoo and should be owned in more than just 54% of leagues.

3 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson scored two goals Friday night while playing on a line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. In that slot, Johnson can do some real damage and is definitely a must start. Johnson has been a bit streaky this season but he's up to nine goals and 16 points in 22 games and could be ready to go on a run. Get him in your lineup. For your information, Steven Stamkos is now paired with Yanni Gourde.

4 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan recorded his first assist of the season on Saturday. Callahan has just three points in 16 contests this season. When he was younger, Callahan's appeal was that he brought a nice blend of grit and skill to the table, but unfortunately he's ran into injury troubles in recent years and when he has been able to play, the offensive production hasn't been there. It doesn't help that his role has also dropped dramatically. He's averaging 12:05 minutes per game in 2018-19 compared to the 21-plus minutes he was logging in 2011-12 and 2013.

5 Mathieu Joseph Active

Mathieu Joseph scored two goals and assisted on another in Saturday’s 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Tonight, was a sort of coming out party for Joseph, who has been buzzing and creating chances for the most part of the season, the puck just never seemed to find itself in the back of the net. The former fourth round pick has offensive talent, he just doesn’t get enough minutes to warrant fantasy consideration. He’s currently up to five goals and seven points in 18 games this season, with five coming in the last four games. Braydon Coburn and Victor Hedman also scored in the loss.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman picked up a couple of helpers in Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Hedman started his night with a secondary assist on Dan Girardi’s opening goal of the game. Then with the Lightning trailing by a goal in the final period, Hedman got his second assist of the night on Steven Stamkos’ tying goal before Cedric Paquette got the winner 12 minutes later. The 27-year-old blueliner will see his point totals increase to 12 in 19 games.

2 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh earned a pair of assists in Monday's 5-1 win against New Jersey. McDonagh had helpers on goals by Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson to get him to the 20-point mark in his 28th appearance of the season. He only had three points in 14 games with the Lightning last year, but he seems much more comfortable with the club in 2018-19.

3 Mikhail Sergachev Active

Mikhail Sergachev went scoreless in Saturday's 7-1 loss on the road against the Arizona Coyotes with a dismal minus-6 rating. Sergachev entered the day with no goals, four assists and a plus-6 rating in his first nine games and he hadn't been in the negative in plus/minus rating all season. All of that good work was washed away in one evening for the Russian rearguard. He'll look to start working his way back into the positive on Tuesday night against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

4 Anton Stralman Sidelined

Anton Stralman (upper body) will continue to receive treatment and then he will be re-evaluated in a week. Stralman has been out for the last nine games due to an upper-body injury. He has appeared to be close to a return a few times, but he remains day-to-day.

5 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn potted two goals in Tuesday's 8-3 win over New Jersey. The surprising surge of offense came in the first period to tie the game after the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead. It was Coburn's first multi-goal effort since 2009.

6 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi temporary left Thursday's match versus Buffalo after he was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Tage Thompson. Girardi had trouble putting weight on his right leg and needed help to get to the dressing room, but he returned shortly later. He said the pain went away and seemed OK for the rest of the contest.

7 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek is expected to be a healthy scratch on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils. Koekkoek has a goal in nine games this season. He'll be joined in the press box by Danick Martel.

8 Erik Cernak Active

Erik Cernak will make his NHL debut on Tuesday night. Cernak will be paired with Ryan McDonagh against Buffalo. He impressed at training camp despite not sticking with the team and will get a chance to play with Anton Stralman out.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy I.L.

Andrei Vasilevskiy will be out for four-to-six weeks with a broken foot. Vasilevskiy has a 9-3-1 record, 2.29 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 13 games this season. If there's a silver lining, it's that this will give him a breather so that he's not worn out down the stretch.

2 Louis Domingue Active

Louis Domingue allowed one goal on 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Domingue was nearly perfect on the night, but he had no chance on Egor Yakovlev's second-period tally. The Lightning netminder has been able to pile up victories since taking over the starting role from Andrei Vasilevskiy (injured). The 26-year-old has won three straight games. He owns an 11-4-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage this season. His individual numbers aren't pretty, but he's been able to pick up wins regardless.